December 7, 2021
Report: Tiger Woods Considering Playing PNC Championship With Son

Tiger Woods is "seriously considering" a return to the golf course in the PNC Championship on Dec. 18, per Golf.com's Dylan Dethier.

The PNC Championship is a 36-hole tournament on Dec. 18-19, with the field "typically comprised of major champions and their parents or children," per Dethier. Woods and his son, Charlie, finished seventh in the 2020 edition of the event. 

"One person familiar with Woods’ progress said he’d 'test it next week and make a call.'" Dethier wrote Monday. "[Woods] plans to make an official decision after hitting balls, playing golf and evaluating the readiness of both his body and swing."

Woods discussed a potential return to the course on Tuesday. He noted he does not know if or when he will return to the PGA Tour, though he added he can "play a round here or there."

The 15-time major champion suffered traumatic leg injuries in a car accident in Los Angeles in February. He had open fractures to both his tibia and fibula bones in his right leg, and he's spent much of 2021 working to regain strength and mobility following the accident.

