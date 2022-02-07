SiriusXM PGA Tour analyst Mark Lye was fired over the weekend after comments he made on the air disparaging the WNBA.

A SiriusXM spokesperson confirmed the firing to Golf.com over the weekend.

“You know, the LPGA Tour to me is a completely different tour than it was 10 years ago. You couldn't pay me to watch, you really couldn't, because I just couldn't relate at all,” Lye said on SiriusXM's PGA Tour Radio.

“It's kind of like, you know, if you're a basketball player, and I'm not trashing anybody so please don't take it the wrong way. But I saw some highlights of ladies’ basketball. Man, is there a gun in the house? I'll shoot myself than watch that.”

Lye attempted to defend himself on Twitter over the weekend following his termination.

The full audio of Lye's remarks can be found below.

Lye, 69, competed on the PGA Tour from 1977 to ’95.

