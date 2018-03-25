WGC- Dell Technologies Match Play: Sunday Tee Times, TV Schedule, Live Stream

How to watch the semifinals and championship match of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

By Daniel Rapaport
March 25, 2018

We're down four golfers at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship at Austin Country Club in Texas. 

Three Americans remain—South Carolina's Kevin Kisner, Florida's Bubba Watson and Kentucky's Justin Thomas. Should Thomas beat Watson in the semifinals on Sunday, he will become the third American to reach number one before the age of 25. The other two? Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth. 

Each player will play two matches no matter what on Sunday. The semifinals will be played in the morning, with the championship match and consolation match slated for the afternoon. 

Semifinal tee times (all times CST)

No. 2 Justin Thomas vs. No. 35 Bubba Watson, 9:00 a.m.

No. 13. Alex Noren vs. No. 32 Kevin Kisner, 9:15 a.m.

The championship match will commence after the semifinal matches are finished. 

How to watch

TV coverage: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Golf Channel, 3-7 p.m. on NBC

Live StreamNBCSports.com or FuboTV

