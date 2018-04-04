The 2018 Masters gets underway Thursday in Augusta and the tournament has released the list of tee times for the first two rounds.

Honorary starters Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus will hit their ceremonial first tee shots at 8:15 a.m. ET and the first group will tee off at 8:30 a.m. There are 29 groups of three players scheduled to tee off between then and 2 p.m. The groups will remain the same for the second round on Friday before players are broken off into pairs for the weekend rounds after the cut.

Tiger Woods, the man everyone is most anxious to see, tees off at 10:42 a.m. with Marc Leishman and Tommy Fleetwood as his playing partners. Other notable groups include reigning champion Sergio Garcia, Justin Thomas and U.S. Amateur champion Doc Redman (10:53 a.m.); Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler and Matt Kuchar (1:27 p.m.); Adam Scott, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm (1:38 p.m.); and Jordan Spieth, Alex Noren and Louis Oosthuizen (1:49 p.m.).

This marks Woods' first masters after a two-year hiatus.

The full list of first-round tee times is below.

8:30 a.m. — Austin Cook, Ted Potter Jr., Wesley Bryan

8:41 a.m. — Ian Woosnam, Ryan Moore, Jhonattan Vegas

8:52 a.m. — Mike Weir, Brendan Steele, Matt Parziale (A)

9:03 a.m. — Jose Maria Olazabal, Kevin Chappell, Dylan Frittelli

​9:14 a.m. — Bryson DeChambreau, Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Fitzpatrick

9:25 a.m. — Mark O’Meara, Brian Harman, Harry Ellis (A)

9:36 a.m. — Vijay Singh, Satoshi Kodaira, Daniel Berger

9:47 a.m. — Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Pat Perez, Francesco Molinari

9:58 a.m. — Danny Willett, Kyle Stanley, Jason Dufner

​10:09 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Patton Kizzire, Paul Casey

10:31 a.m. — Zach Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Branden Grace

10:42 a.m. — Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood

10:53 a.m. — Sergio Garcia, Justin Thomas, Doc Redman (A)

11:04 a.m. — Bubba Watson, Henrik Stenson, Jason Day

11:15 a.m. — Patrick Reed, Charley Hoffman, Adam Hadwin

​11:26 a.m. — Billy Horschel, Chez Reavie, Cameron Smith

11:37 a.m. — Sandy Lyle, Si Woo Kim, Doug Ghim (A)

11:48 a.m. — Trevor Immelman, Ian Poulter, Patrick Cantlay

11:59 a.m. — Angel Cabrera, Ross Fisher, Jimmy Walker

12:10 p.m. — Fred Couples, Hao Tong Li, Joaquin Niemann (A)

12:32 p.m. — Larry Mize, Russell Henley, Shubhankar Sharma

12:43 p.m. — Bernhard Langer, Tony Finau, Yuta Ikeda

12:54 p.m. — Charl Schwartzel, Webb Simpson, Yuxin Lin (A)

1:05 p.m. — Kevin Kisner, Thomas Pieters, Xander Schauffele

​1:16 p.m. — Gary Woodland, Yusaku Miyzato, Tyrrell Hatton

1:27 p.m. — Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar

1:38 p.m. — Adam Scott, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm

1:49 p.m. — Jordan Spieth, Alex Noren, Louis Oosthuizen

2:00 p.m. — Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson, Rafael Cabrera-Bello