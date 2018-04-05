How Much are Masters Tickets?

Augusta National Golf Club is scared ground to golf fans, and for that reason, it's one of the hardest places to get tickets to.

This year is sure to be even more difficult and expensive as Tiger Woods makes his return to the Masters — it's his first since 2015. The four-time Masters champion hasn't won a Green Jacket since 2005 and is making a comeback to the PGA Tour after another back surgery.

Despite face value being low — $75 for practice rounds and $115 for tournament rounds — tickets have been sold out since 1972. There's been an annual lottery for practice tickets since 1995, and some daily tournament tickets were added in 2012 when the lottery moved online. Fans apply for tickets a year in advance.

A series badge, which is good for all four tournament days, costs $375 if you were lucky enough to acquire one. The badge is even harder to get than a one-day ticket as the list for them has been closed for a while. According to the Augusta Chronicle, once a badge-holder dies, the badge is only transferable to a surviving spouse and cannot be passed on to others.

But be careful about buying from third parties.

Some people with ticket who've sold them through third-party resellers have received letters from Augusta National telling them their tickets have been invalidated, according to GOLF.com.

Though the original seller will receive a full refund, they will be banned from all ticket lists.