When the Masters begins next week, more than 80 golfers will have their eyes set on winning the green jacket.

A total of 87 golfers, from the top pros to rising amateurs, are in the field for the tournament. You can find the full list of participants below, but first, a brief explanation of the qualification process.

There are 20 different ways to earn an invite to Augusta. Previous Masters champs get a lifetime standing invite, winners of the other majors get a five-year exemption. Invites are also extended to the amateur champions from certain countries and regions, among other categories.

Below is a list of qualifiers by category. (Parentheses next to a player’s name indicate the categories they qualify under.)

Category 1: Previous Masters champions

Angel Cabrera (1)

Fred Couples (1)

Sergio Garcia (1, 17, 18)

Trevor Immelman, (1)

Zach Johnson (1, 3, 18)

Bernhard Langer (1)

Sandy Lyle (1)

Phil Mickelson (1, 3, 16, 18)

Larry Mize (1)

Mark O’Meara (1)

Jose Maria Olazabal (1)

Charl Schwartzel (1, 12, 18)

Adam Scott (1, 12, 18)

Vijay Singh (1)

Jordan Spieth (1, 2, 3, 12, 16, 17, 18)

Bubba Watson (1, 16)

Mike Weir (1)

Danny Willett (1)

Tiger Woods (1)

Ian Woosnam (1)

Category 2: U.S. Open champions (Five-year exemption)

Justin Rose (2, 12, 16, 17, 18)

Martin Kaymer (2)

Dustin Johnson (2, 16, 17, 18)

Category 3: British Open champions (Five-year exemption)

Rory McIlroy (3, 4, 12, 14, 16, 18)

Henrik Stenson (3, 16, 18)

Catergory 4: PGA champions (Five year exemption)

Jason Day (4, 16, 17, 18)

Justin Thomas (4, 16, 17, 18)

Jimmy Walker (4)

Jason Dufner (4, 16, 17, 18)

Category 5: The Players Championship Winners (Three-year exemption)

Rickie Fowler (5, 12, 17, 18)

Si-Woo Kim (5, 18)

Category 6: Current Olympic Gold Medalist

(None, only in Olympic years.)

Category 7: Current U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up

Doc Redman (champion)

Doug Ghim (runner-up)

Category 8: Current British Amateur champion

Harry Ellis (8), England

Category 9: Current Asia-Pacific Amateur champion

Lin Yuxin (9), China

Category 10: Current Latin America Amateur champion

Joaquin Niemann (10), Chile

Category 11: U.S. Mid-Amateur Champion

Matt Parziale (11)

Category 12: Top 12 players (and ties) at the last Masters

Paul Casey (12, 16, 17, 18)

Kevin Chappell (12, 16, 17, 18)

Russell Henley (12, 17, 18)

Matt Kuchar (12, 14, 17, 18)

Hideki Matsuyama (12, 13, 16, 17, 18)

Ryan Moore (12)

Thomas Pieters (12, 18)

Category 13: Top four players (and ties) at the last U.S. Open

Brian Harman (13, 16, 17, 18)

Tommy Fleetwood (13, 18)

Category 14: Top four players (and ties) at the last British Open

Rafa Cabrera-Bello (14, 18)

Haotong Li (14)

Category 15: Top four players (and ties) at the last PGA Championship

Francesco Molinari (15, 18)

Patrick Reed (15, 17, 18)

Louis Oosthuizen (15, 18)

Category 16: Winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the season-ending Tour Championship, from previous Masters to current Masters

Daniel Berger (16, 17, 18)

Wesley Bryan (16)

Patrick Cantlay (16, 17, 18)

Austin Cook (16)

Billy Horschel (16)

Kevin Kisner (16, 17, 18)

Patton Kizzire (16)

Marc Leishman (16, 17, 18)

Pat Perez (16, 17, 18)

Ted Potter, Jr. (16)

Jon Rahm (16, 17, 18)

Xander Schauffele (16, 17, 18)

Kyle Stanley (16, 17, 18)

Brendan Steele (16, 18)

Jhonattan Vegas (16, 17, 18)

Gary Woodland (16, 18)

Bryson DeChambeau (16)

Category 17: Those qualifying for the previous year's season-ending Tour Championship

Tony Finau (17, 18)

Adam Hadwin (17)

Charley Hoffman (17, 18)

Webb Simpson (17, 18)

Category 18: The 50 leaders on the Final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (18)

Ross Fisher (18)

Matthew Fitzpatrick (18)

Branden Grace (18)

Tyrrell Hatton (18)

Yuta Ikeda (18)

Yusaku Miyazato (18)

Alex Noren (18)

Bernd Wiesberger (18)

Category 19: The 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters Tournament

Satoshi Kodaira (19)

Chez Reavie (19)

Dylan Frittelli (19)

Cameron Smith (19)

Category 20: Special exemption

Shubhankar Sharma