Who Has Won the Most U.S. Open Championships?

The 2018 U.S. Open is almost here.

The competition is filled with star players including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth.

Last year, Brooks Koepka took home the U.S. Open title after scoring 16 under par, tied for the best result at the competition in history.

Willie Anderson, Bobby Jones, Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus hold the record for the most U.S. Open victories, with four each. Anderson holds the record for most consecutive wins with three, from 1903 to 1905. Hale Irwin is the oldest U.S. Open winner at 45 years and 15 days old when he won in 1990.

Here's a look at the top five.

1. Willie Anderson (4)

1. Bobby Jones (4)

1. Ben Hogan (4)

1. Jack Nicklaus (4)

5. Hale Irwin (3)

5. Tiger Woods (3)