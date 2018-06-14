Scott Gregory Shoots First-Round 92 at U.S. Open

Shinnecock Hills is proving just as difficult as advertised.

Scott Gregory, a 23-year-old from England playing in his first major as a pro, shot a first-round 92 on Thursday. That’s 22 over par.

Shinnecock is a tough course to begin with and the USGA made several changes to make the course even more difficult, including adding thick fescue rough on the borders of the fairways and around the bunkers. That, coupled with stiff winds, made for a serious challenge in the opening round on Thursday.

Gregory shot a 12-over 47 on the first nine and 10-over 45 on the back. He made only three pars (at the par-4 first, par-3 11th and par-4 15th), compared to three double-bogeys and two triple-bogeys. The other 10 holes were all bogeys.

High numbers weren’t limited only to fringe pros like Gregory, though. Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and Jason Day all got out to starts well above par.

The good news for Gregory is that his round isn’t even close to the worst score in a U.S. Open. That dubious distinction belongs to J.D. Tucker, who shot a 157 in the first round of the 1898 U.S. Open. That’s obviously an entirely different era of golf (the winner that year averaged 82) and Tucker’s round is a significant outlier. The second-worst round was a 106 in the 1899 U.S. Open by W.E. Stoddard.