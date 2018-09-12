Golfer Tadd Fujikawa shared that he is gay in an Instagram post on Tuesday, becoming the first openly gay male professional golfer.

Fujikawa, 27, explained that he had been contemplating whether to publicly share his sexuality for awhile.

"So...I'm gay. Many of you may have already known that," Fujikawa wrote. "I don't expect everyone to understand or accept me. But please be gracious enough to not push your beliefs on me or anyone in the LGBTQ community. My hope is this post will inspire each and every one of you to be more empathetic and loving towards one another."

Fujikawa has been playing golf professionally since 2007. He joined the Canadian PGA Tour in 2016. In 2006, he became the youngest to qualify for the U.S. Open.

In 2006, as a 15-year-old amateur, Fujikawa qualified for the U.S. Open.

"I don't want this to be focused on me," Fujikawa wrote. "I just want to spread love and acceptance to others who are in a similar situation."