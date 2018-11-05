Bryson DeChambeau won the Shriners Hospitals for Children's Open on Sunday in Vegas, despite "ripping part of his hand off," the night before, reports ESPN.

DeChambeau was invited to the Golden Knights game Saturday. There, he "rang the siren'' ahead of the third period. When he looked at his hand, he had a blister.

"I was freaking out,'' he said, according to ESPN. "I ripped part of my hand off, which is nice.''

He said he rang the siren too vigorously, which caused the blister.

"So now I'm like, 'Wow, I'm really in some doo-doo, not in a good place,''' DeChambeau said. "Essentially tried to put some lotion on just to moisturize it a little bit again.''

While he tried to fix it himself, he eventually had it taped up at the tournament. DeChambeau said it was manageable, despite some moments of pain.

DeChambeau holed an eagle putt from just inside 60 feet on the 16th hole that carried him to a five-under 66 and a one-shot victory over Patrick Cantlay. DeChambeau won for the fifth time in just his 68th start as a pro on the PGA Tour, dating to his victory in the John Deere Classic in 2017.

