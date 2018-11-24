Comcast reportedly issued a statement announcing it will issue refunds to customers who bought Friday's "The Match" between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, according to ESPN's Darren Rovell.

The one-on-one exhibition was sold on a pay-per-view basis at a rate of $19.99 and offered for streaming across several platforms, including AT&T U-Verse, DirecTV, and B/R Live.

However, many were able to access a free livestreaming of the event through Bleacher Report's official website. Per Rovell, Turner executives decided to give the match away for free becuase a purchase function prevented those who paid to watch were unable to stream. According to Golf Digest, Turner president David Levy confirmed the stream "could be accessed for free for a set period, not the whole day."

READ: Phil Mickelson Prevails Over Tiger Woods in 22-Hole Thriller in 'The Match'

"Comcast will proactively issue a $19.99 credit to any Xfinity TV customer who purchased 'The Match' pay-per-view event," Comcast said in its statement Saturday. "We hope Turner and Bleacher Report will do the same given that the event was made available by them for free on The Bleacher Report website."

Mickelson won Friday's showdown in a playoff following 22 holes. He collected the winner-take-all prize of $9 million.