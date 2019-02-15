Tiger Woods Tracker: Live Updates From Round 1 at the Genesis Open

Quickly

  • Follow along with Tiger Woods' opening round at the Genesis Open with SI.com's Daniel Rapaport, who is inside the ropes providing updates, scores and commentary.
By Daniel Rapaport
February 15, 2019

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. — Tiger Woods is making his second start of 2019 at this week's Genesis Open, a tournament he hosts in conjunction with his TGR Live initiative. 

Woods has a complicated history with the host venue this week, the iconic Riviera Country Club. It's the site of his first-ever PGA Tour event, which he played as a 16-year-old amateur back in 1992. But Woods is also winless in 12 starts at the course—the most times he's ever played one track without a W—and his best finish came way back in 1999. He missed the cut last year.

Woods had his first round suspended on Thursday by significant showers that caused a six-hour rain delay. Woods and playing partners Rory McIlroy and Justin THomas will play from 11:32 p.m. EST until sundown in an attempt to finish as many holes as possible. 

RAPAPORT: Examining Matt Kuchar's Cringeworthy Caddie Comments

Follow along for live updates and analysis as Woods tries to build on his season-opening T20 at the Farmers Insurance Open, and as he tries to conquer Riviera for the first time. 

