PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. — Tiger Woods is making his second start of 2019 at this week's Genesis Open, a tournament he hosts in conjunction with his TGR Live initiative.

Woods has a complicated history with the host venue this week, the iconic Riviera Country Club. It's the site of his first-ever PGA Tour event, which he played as a 16-year-old amateur back in 1992. But Woods is also winless in 12 starts at the course—the most times he's ever played one track without a W—and his best finish came way back in 1999. He missed the cut last year.

Woods had his first round suspended on Thursday by significant showers that caused a six-hour rain delay. Woods and playing partners Rory McIlroy and Justin THomas will play from 11:32 p.m. EST until sundown in an attempt to finish as many holes as possible.

Follow along for live updates and analysis as Woods tries to build on his season-opening T20 at the Farmers Insurance Open, and as he tries to conquer Riviera for the first time.