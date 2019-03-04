Tiger Woods Withdraws From Arnold Palmer Invitational Due to Neck Strain

Tiger Woods said he will miss the Arnold Palmer Invitational but hopes to return for The Players Championship, which begins March 14.

By Kaelen Jones
March 04, 2019

Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Arnold Palmer Invitational due to a lingering neck strain, he announced Monday.

Woods, 43, said that he has been dealing with the ailment for a few weeks and has been receiving treatment, but his condition hasn't improved enough to allow him to compete. Woods also said his lower back is fine and that he has no long-term concerns regarding his health.

"I'd like to send my regrets to the Palmer family and the Orlando fans," Woods wrote on Twitter. "Its connection to Arnold makes it one of my favorite tournaments and I'm disappointed to miss it."

Woods said that he hopes to be ready to participate in The Players Championship, which is slated for March 14-17.

The 14-time major winner has competed at three PGA Tour events this year. He most recently competed at the World Golf Championship-Mexico Championship, where he finished tied for 10th. 

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message