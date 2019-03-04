Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Arnold Palmer Invitational due to a lingering neck strain, he announced Monday.

Woods, 43, said that he has been dealing with the ailment for a few weeks and has been receiving treatment, but his condition hasn't improved enough to allow him to compete. Woods also said his lower back is fine and that he has no long-term concerns regarding his health.

"I'd like to send my regrets to the Palmer family and the Orlando fans," Woods wrote on Twitter. "Its connection to Arnold makes it one of my favorite tournaments and I'm disappointed to miss it."

Woods said that he hopes to be ready to participate in The Players Championship, which is slated for March 14-17.

The 14-time major winner has competed at three PGA Tour events this year. He most recently competed at the World Golf Championship-Mexico Championship, where he finished tied for 10th.