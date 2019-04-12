What is the Masters Purse? 2019 Prize Money Breakdown at Augusta

This year's purse is expected to be $11 million like last year.

By Emily Caron
April 12, 2019

Whoever wins the Masters at Augusta National this year will take home a green jacket and a check that will likely be around the $1.98 million that last year's winner took home. While the specific 2019 Masters purse has not been released by the club for the 87 competitors vying for a championship, this year's purse is assumed to be around the $11 million that has been divvied up the last two years.

As last year's champion, Patrick Reed took home $1,980,000, which is the standard 18% payout, according to the Masters prize money distrubution. The total purse was unchanged from 2017, making it the second-largest purse among the four major championships, with the US Open offering the largest purse in golf at $12 million.

With the 2019 Masters purse tentatively set for $11 million again, the winner's share should be the same but with The Players Championship increasing its purse to $12.5 million this year (from $11 million in 2018), the Masters purse could potentially get get raised as well, which would mean larger payouts.

The Players Championship winner took home $2.25 million, the most ever for a PGA Tour–sanctioned event.

Along with the winner at the 2019 Masters, the second place player will also get a payout of over $1 million. 

Here is a breakdown of the 2018 payout: 

1: Patrick Reed, $1,980,000
2: Rickie Fowler, $1,188,000
3: Jordan Spieth, $748,000
4: Jon Rahm, $528,000
T-5: Rory McIlroy, $386,375
T-5: Cameron Smith, $386,375
T-5: Henrik Stenson, $386,375
T-5: Bubba Watson, $386,375
9: Marc Leishman, $319,000
T-10: Tony Finau, $286,000
T-10: Dustin Johnson, $286,000
T-12: Charley Hoffman, $231,000
T-12: Louis Oosthuizen, $231,000
T-12: Justin Rose, $231,000
T-15: Paul Casey, $192,500
T-15: Russell Henley, $192,500
T-17: Tommy Fleetwood, $170,500
T-17: Justin Thomas, $170,500
19: Hideki Matsuyama, $154,000
T-20: Jason Day, $128,150
T-20: Francesco Molinari, $128,150
T-20: Webb Simpson, $128,150
T-20: Jimmy Walker, $128,150
T-24: Branden Grace, $93,775
T-24: Adam Hadwin, $93,775
T-24: Si Woo Kim, $93,775
T-24: Bernd Wiesberger, $93,775
T-28: Kevin Kisner, $76,450
T-28: Satoshi Kodaira, $76,450
T-28: Matt Kuchar $76,450
T-28: Ryan Moore, $76,450
T-32: Daniel Berger, $63,663
T-32: Haotong Li, $63,663
T-32: Adam Scott, $63,663
T-32: Tiger Woods, $63,663
T-36: Zach Johnson, $55,275
T-36: Phil Mickelson, $55,275
T-38: Rafa Cabrera-Bello, $46,200
T-38: Fred Couples, $46,200
T-38: Bryson DeChambeau, $46,200
T-38: Matthew Fitzpatrick, $46,200
T-38: Bernhard Langer, $46,200
T-38: Jhonattan Vegas, $46,200
T-44: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, $35,200
T-44: Brian Harman, $35,200
T-44: Tyrrell Hatton, $35,200
T-44: Ian Poulter, $35,200
48: Martin Kaymer, $30,140
49: Vijay Singh, $28,600
T-50: Doug Ghim, Amateur
T-50: Xander Schauffele, $27,720
52: Kyle Stanley, $27,060
53: Chez Reavie, $26,400

