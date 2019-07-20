If you've ever played golf—and maybe even if you haven't—you know that you're supposed to yell "fore!" any time your golf ball is headed for another human being. It's basic etiquette, and professionals are also expected to extend innocent bystanders this common courtesy.

The problem is, PGA Tour players often don't do it. Whether they think the on-course marshals will yell it or they're simply too engrossed in their round to remember (or care), guys often just turn away in disgust or simply don't say anything when they hit a foul ball. It's become such an issue that the Tour sent a memo to its players in June reminding them to yell the "traditional and expected warning/etiquette when there is danger of hitting someone."

Tour reminds players in a memo to yell “fire” after wayward shots. pic.twitter.com/qIGU8qPsEi — Rex Hoggard (@RexHoggardGC) June 7, 2019

It seems Kyle Stanley didn't get that memo.

At the Open Championshiph at Royal Portrush, the two-time PGA Tour winner apparently didn't yell "fore!" any of the multiple times that he hit balls toward fans. This incensed playing partner Robert MacIntyre, especially when his caddie's mother was struck by an errant shot.

MacIntyre told The Scotsman that he confronted Stanley as the two, who were also playing with Andrew "Beef" Johnston, were coming up the 18th hole on Friday. Both players made the cut.

“Coming down the last I wasn’t happy with what had happened on the 17th," the 22-year-old Scot said.

“My playing partner doesn’t shout ‘Fore’, his ball goes into the crowd, we’re shouting ‘Fore’ as the ball is coming into the crowd. He’s just standing watching it. And people didn’t have enough time to react when we shouted."

Stanley, who is known as one of the quietest players on Tour, apparently did not take well to MacIntyre's words.

“It hit Greg’s mum. So I told him how it was. I said I wasn’t happy – and he didn’t really like my response. He’s the only one I’ve seen do that. It was straight into the crowd. It was into the crowd from the word go. And we’re expecting him to shout fore. She’s all right, I think, but it’s not what you want."

Of course, we don't know exactly why Stanley didn't yell, but you have to give MacIntyre credit for standing up for his caddie's mom and not being afraid to confront an older, more established player.