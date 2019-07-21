Henrik Stenson has long been considered one of the best iron players in the world. Listen to any broadcast of a tournament that he's contending for, and you'll hear announcers employ the all-time cliche that his shots "sound different upon impact."

Stenson's approach into the 17th hole on Sunday at the British Open sounded different, alright. But not in a good way.

The 2016 Open champion hit a cold, hard shank from the middle of the fairway. The hosel rocket ended up out of bounds, miles right of Royal Portrush's 17th fairway. He took out his anger on...his club, of course.

Perhaps the greatest moment in major championship history pic.twitter.com/UNSmL4NzjS — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) July 21, 2019

He made way cleaner contact with his knee than he did with the ball. That's for sure.