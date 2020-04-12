If the Masters would have taken place as scheduled, Tiger Woods says he would have been ready to compete.

In an interview with CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz on Sunday, Woods said that he was transforming into his "normal pre-major-championship self" this week. The Masters tournament was previously set to take place from April 9–12 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I would've been good to go," Woods said. "Yes, I would've been good to go."

Woods has not competed since mid-February due to issues with his back. He participated in the Genesis Invitational, but then skipped the WGC-Mexico Championship, Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship. The Players was later canceled after the first round due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My back is simply just not ready for play next week," Woods said before The Players in March.

Since last competing, Woods said he has continued to practice and play at Medalist, his home club that is still open. The five-time Masters champion went further to say that he was "peaking" in time for the Masters if it would have taken place as scheduled.

"I was out practicing and subconsciously getting ready—I didn't realize I was getting ready, I just wanted to go out there and have some fun, hit some balls and get out the house," Woods said. "It's amazing. I've been doing it for so long, that things were starting to come together, I was starting to peak. Trying to peak four times a year—and I know that the tournament's been postponed, not [to be played] until November, but for some reason I was still peaking anyways. It was kind of funny. Just goes to show you, muscle memory."



The Masters has been rescheduled for Nov. 12–15 at Augusta National and will likely be played without fans. In the meantime, Woods and Phil Mickelson are reportedly planning a match with Tom Brady and Peyton Manning to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.