2024 AIG Women’s British Open Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings: Lydia Ko Wins $1.425 Million
The Women's Open is being staged at one of golf's crown jewels, and offered a prize fund worthy of the occasion.
The Open this week is at the Old Course at St. Andrews, and it's offering a $9.5 million total prize purse, a record for the event. The winner will receive $1.425 million. The purse is a $500,000 jump from the 2023 event and continues a trend in boosted prize money at the event. In 2018, the total purse was $3.25 million.
Lydia Ko is taking home the big check, winning by two shots to claim her third major title. She won the women's Olympic gold medal in golf earlier this month, the final point she needed for the LPGA Hall of Fame.
Here are the final payouts for the 2024 AIG Women's Open at St. Andrews:
2024 AIG Women's Open Final Payouts
WIN: Lydia Ko, 7 under: $1,425,000
T2. Nelly Korda, Ruoning Yin, Jiyai Shin, Lilia Vu; 5 under: $641,546
6. Ariya Jutanugarn, 3 under: $344,457
T7. Casandra Alexander, Mao Saigo, Akie Iwai; 2 under: $254,960
T10. Alexa Pano, Jinhee Im, Lottie Woad (a), Pajaree Anannarukarn, Linn Grant, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Angel Yin; 1 under: $195,756
T17. Jeeno Thitikul, Anne Van Dam, Jenny Shin; Even: $124,325
T20. Albane Valenzuela, Charley Hull; 1 over: $112,619
T22. So Mi Lee, Celine Boutier, Andrea Lee, Linnea Strom, Georgia Hall, Ashleigh Buhai, Momoko Osato; 2 over: $94,769
T29. Hyo Joo Kim, Alison Lee, Rose Zhang, Yui Kawamoto, Sarah Schmelzel, Minami Katsu, Julia Lopez Ramirez (a), Paula Reto, 3 over: $79,359
T37. Esther Henseleit, Leona Maguire, Amy Yang, Carlota Ciganda, Ally Ewing, Sei Young Kim, Hye-Jin Choi, Nasa Hataoka, Nicole Broch Estrup, Grace Kim, Ayaka Furue, Wichanee Meechai; 4 over: $35,768
T49. Gaby Lopez, Caroline Inglis, Kristen Gillman, Haeran Ryu, Arpichaya Yubol, Weiwei Zhang; 5 over: $30,607
T55. Lexi Thompson, Mi Hyang Lee, Xiyu Janet Lin, Lee-Anne Pace, Haruka Kawasaki; 6 over: $24,841
T60. Patty Tavatanakit, Steph Kyriacou, Nuria Iturrioz, Alexandra Forsterling, Marta Martin, Shuri Sakumi, Louise Rydqvist (a), Narin An, Gabriella Cowley, Shannon Tan, Lily May Humphries; 7 over: $21,078
T71. Pei-yun Chien, Maja Stark, Johanna Gustavson, Emma Spitz, Manon De Roey; 8 over: $11,644
T76. Morgane Metraux, Emma Grechi; 9 over: $10,635
T78. Kim Auston, Bailey Tardy, Ela Anacona (a); 10 over: $10,203