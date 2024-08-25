SI

2024 AIG Women’s British Open Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings: Lydia Ko Wins $1.425 Million

The gold medalist from the Paris Olympics won the year's final major at the Old Course at St. Andrews.

Jeff Ritter

Lydia Ko added to her Hall-of-Fame resume with a win at the AIG Women's Open.
Lydia Ko added to her Hall-of-Fame resume with a win at the AIG Women's Open. / Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Sports

The Women's Open is being staged at one of golf's crown jewels, and offered a prize fund worthy of the occasion.

The Open this week is at the Old Course at St. Andrews, and it's offering a $9.5 million total prize purse, a record for the event. The winner will receive $1.425 million. The purse is a $500,000 jump from the 2023 event and continues a trend in boosted prize money at the event. In 2018, the total purse was $3.25 million.

Lydia Ko is taking home the big check, winning by two shots to claim her third major title. She won the women's Olympic gold medal in golf earlier this month, the final point she needed for the LPGA Hall of Fame.

Here are the final payouts for the 2024 AIG Women's Open at St. Andrews:

2024 AIG Women's Open Final Payouts

WIN: Lydia Ko, 7 under: $1,425,000

T2. Nelly Korda, Ruoning Yin, Jiyai Shin, Lilia Vu; 5 under: $641,546

6. Ariya Jutanugarn, 3 under: $344,457

T7. Casandra Alexander, Mao Saigo, Akie Iwai; 2 under: $254,960

T10. Alexa Pano, Jinhee Im, Lottie Woad (a), Pajaree Anannarukarn, Linn Grant, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Angel Yin; 1 under: $195,756

T17. Jeeno Thitikul, Anne Van Dam, Jenny Shin; Even: $124,325

T20. Albane Valenzuela, Charley Hull; 1 over: $112,619

T22. So Mi Lee, Celine Boutier, Andrea Lee, Linnea Strom, Georgia Hall, Ashleigh Buhai, Momoko Osato; 2 over: $94,769

T29. Hyo Joo Kim, Alison Lee, Rose Zhang, Yui Kawamoto, Sarah Schmelzel, Minami Katsu, Julia Lopez Ramirez (a), Paula Reto, 3 over: $79,359

T37. Esther Henseleit, Leona Maguire, Amy Yang, Carlota Ciganda, Ally Ewing, Sei Young Kim, Hye-Jin Choi, Nasa Hataoka, Nicole Broch Estrup, Grace Kim, Ayaka Furue, Wichanee Meechai; 4 over: $35,768

T49. Gaby Lopez, Caroline Inglis, Kristen Gillman, Haeran Ryu, Arpichaya Yubol, Weiwei Zhang; 5 over: $30,607

T55. Lexi Thompson, Mi Hyang Lee, Xiyu Janet Lin, Lee-Anne Pace, Haruka Kawasaki; 6 over: $24,841

T60. Patty Tavatanakit, Steph Kyriacou, Nuria Iturrioz, Alexandra Forsterling, Marta Martin, Shuri Sakumi, Louise Rydqvist (a), Narin An, Gabriella Cowley, Shannon Tan, Lily May Humphries; 7 over: $21,078

T71. Pei-yun Chien, Maja Stark, Johanna Gustavson, Emma Spitz, Manon De Roey; 8 over: $11,644

T76. Morgane Metraux, Emma Grechi; 9 over: $10,635

T78. Kim Auston, Bailey Tardy, Ela Anacona (a); 10 over: $10,203

Published |Modified
Jeff Ritter

JEFF RITTER

Jeff Ritter is the managing director of golf content for Sports Illustrated. He has more than 20 years experience in sports media and has covered more than 30 major championships. In 2020 he joined Morning Read to help spark its growth and eventual acquisition by SI in 2022. He helped launch Golf Magazine’s first original, weekly e-magazine and served as its top editor. He also launched Golf's “Films” division, the magazine’s first long-form video storytelling franchise, and his debut documentary received an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. Ritter has earned first-place awards for his work from the Society of American Travel Writers, the MIN Magazine Awards and the Golf Writers Association of America. He received a bachelor’s from the University of Michigan and a master’s from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. A native Michigander, he remains a die-hard Wolverines fan and will defend Jim Harbaugh until the bitter end.

Home/Golf