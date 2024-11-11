2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Full Field: Second-to-Last Fall Stop
Time is running out for players to earn status for 2025 on the PGA Tour.
This week’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship is the second-to-last tournament of the FedEx Cup Fall, which is sorting out the top 125 for next year’s season as well as spots in the first two signature events (AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Genesis Invitational). This chase could be the last of its kind, as last month the the Tour’s Player Advisory Council proposed sweeping changes to reduce tournament fields and the number of exempt players.
If approved, the changes would take effect with the 2026 season and reduce the number of jobs—i.e., Tour cards. There are reductions in a number of exemption categories but the most recognizable one is the top 125 exemption, a mainstay for four decades, being reduced to the top 100 on the points list.
But for now, No. 125 in points is still golden and holding down that spot is Hayden Springer, fewer than five points ahead of Dylan Wu. Every player on the points list from No. 118 (Zac Blair) to No. 135 (Sam Ryder) is in the field this week with the exception of Matt Wallace, who is 130th in points but safe for next year thanks to his win at the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship.
Kevin Yu is No. 60 in points and in the last spot to earn the two signature event starts early in 2025, but Nico Echavarria is within striking distance at No. 61. Both are in this field.
Camilo Villegas returns to defend his title at Port Royal Golf Course, a par-71 measuring 6,828 yards. The purse has increased slightly from a year ago, to $6.9 million with $1,242,000 to the winner.
Butterfield Bermuda Championship full field
120 players
Alexander, Tyson
Baddeley, Aaron
Baker, Chris +
Barjon, Paul
Barnes, Erik
Berger, Daniel
Blair, Zac
Bramlett, Joseph
Brehm, Ryan
Bridgeman, Jacob
Bryan, Wesley
Bryan, IV, George +
Buckley, Hayden
Cairns, Ethan *
Campos, Rafael
Champ, Cameron
Chappell, Kevin
Collet, Tyler *
Coody, Pierceson
Cook, Austin
Crane, Ben +
Crowe, Trace
Daffue, MJ
Dahmen, Joel
Dougherty, Kevin
Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
Duncan, Tyler
Echavarria, Nico
Eroshenko, Egor *
Furr, Wilson
Ghim, Doug
Glover, Lucas
Gordon, Will
Gribble, Cody
Griffin, Ben
Griffin, Lanto
Haas, Bill
Hadley, Chesson
Hahn, James
Hale, Jr., Blaine
Hardy, Nick
Herrera, Michael +
Higgo, Garrick
Highsmith, Joe
Hisatsune, Ryo
Hoey, Rico
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Jones, Connor +
Jones, Nick +
Kim, Michael
Kim, S.H.
Kisner, Kevin
Koch, Greg #
Kohles, Ben
Kraft, Kelly
Laird, Martin
Lamprecht, Christo +
Lashley, Nate
Lee, K.H.
Lipsky, David
Lower, Justin
Malnati, Peter
McCormick, Ryan
McNealy, Maverick
Merritt, Troy
Molinari, Francesco
Montgomery, Taylor
Moore, Ryan
NeSmith, Matt
Noh, S.Y.
Norlander, Henrik
Novak, Andrew
O'Hair, Sean
Pereda, Raul
Piercy, Scott
Points, D.A. +
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Ramey, Chad
Reavie, Chez
Robertson, Graeme +
Rodgers, Patrick
Russell, Miles +
Ryder, Sam
Schmid, Matti
Schniederjans, Luke *
Shelton, Robby
Sigg, Greyson
Skinns, David
Sloan, Roger
Smalley, Alex
Smith, Camiko +
Smotherman, Austin
Snedeker, Brandt
Springer, Hayden
Stevens, Sam
Streelman, Kevin
Suh, Justin
Tarren, Callum
Taylor, Ben
Taylor, Nick
Teater, Josh
Todd, Brendon
Tosti, Alejandro
Trainer, Martin
Tway, Kevin
Vegas, Jhonattan
Villegas, Camilo
Watney, Nick
Werenski, Richy
West, Eric +
Whaley, Vince
Whitney, Tom
Wu, Brandon
Wu, Dylan
Xiong, Norman
Young, Carson
Yu, Kevin
Yuan, Carl
* - Open qualifier
+ - Sponsor exemption
# - Section champion