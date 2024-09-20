Gear Up for Fall Golf With New Layers at Discounted Prices
To everything there is a season. and fall golf can be a real tweener with its mix of cool-to-warm temperatures, morning dew, wind squalls and potential rain spurts. Thankfully fall also brings us new golf layering pieces to meet those weather fluctuations, extending your golf season for as long as possible.
Layering is essential to playing comfortably and, as you know, conditions can call for anything from a simple long-sleeve quarter-zip or a vest over a hoodie, to a cozy knit crewneck, lightweight windbreaker or waterproof jacket. This fall offers several new products from some of the best golf apparel companies are rolling out new products this season. Here are a few of our favorite products for the 2024 fall golf season:
TravisMathew: The Interlude full-zip, quilted puffer vest supplies insulated warmth for the cool fall mornings when you need a light extra layer. Prestige 7 pure performance micro rip-stop fabrication is rugged and durable but still plenty flexible for a golf swing with its four-way stretch that also provides comfort and style. $149.95
RLX Golf: The Reversible quilted performance vest for women is as versatile as the day is long. Made with water-repellent fabric and light fill for warmth, the vest reverses from a chevron motif to a solid hue and has a straight fit that hits at the hip. The two-way full-zip closure adds a flexible style detail while the mockneck enhances the weather protective quality. $298.
Peter Millar: The Perth ombre quarter-zip puts a performance-focused twist on a classic style. It offers four-way stretch, wicking and easy-care to keep you comfortable far beyond the final green. The ombré print was hand-designed in Peter Millar’s creative studio for added style. It’s finished with a mock collar and banded cuffs and hem. $145.
Adidas: The Go-To long-sleeve pullover sweater will come in handy for late-afternoon rounds. The stretchy fabric is slightly peached for heat retention, while drop shoulders allow for range of motion. A three-snap, ribbed mock-neck collar adds the detail needed to take you from the course to any post-round plans. The fit is not too loose or too tight—just right. $100
J. Lindeberg: The Destry zip mid-layer is crafted from new functional melange fabric with a grid-structured terry backing for enhanced breathability. Perfect for activewear, the pivot armhole is constructed to increase freedom of movement while the moisture transportation keeps you dry. Easy fit and zipper chin guard makes it an ideal piece to wear on its own or as a first layer. $145
Sun Mountain: The Second layer quarter-zip pullover for women features 37.5 premium insulation that helps keep you warm while also preventing overheating in moderate conditions. Poly-spandex blend with four-way stretch moves with your body, while moisture-wicking properties keep you dry. The deep zipper allows for easy on and off to layer over or under other pieces. $69.99
Holderness & Bourne: The Ashby mid-weight fleece vest with stylish tonal accents is designed to get you through busy days without sacrificing comfort. With plenty of stretch and a buttery soft brushed interior, this vest will come in handy for cool mornings and brisk evenings. Offered in three seasonal colorways, and finished with low-profile pockets and drop-tail styling. $175, holdernessandbourne.com.
KJUS: The Damian vest pairs soft, peached comfort with lightweight warmth. Four-way stretch allows for an unencumbered golf swing, and ventilation on the back offers breathability plus wearing comfort. The contrast color piping detail gives the vest added style points, and it comes in five color choices. Ideal for layering on a mild to cool day. $179, kjus.com.
Nike: The Tour Women’s pullover sweater is the ideal cozy layer with a soft fabric blend and styled in an easy, classic-fitting silhouette. The on-trend bone/off-white colorway goes with just about everything in your golf closet, so this piece is easy to keep on hand. Tied around your waist or on a push cart, this sweater will be your BFF layer. $110
Dunning: The Connor all-season V-neck sweater is a classic and iconic style made for the modern golfer with its premium Thermolite performance fabric featuring moisture-wicking and four-way stretch. Enjoy incredible comfort and playability in this new layering piece with its versatile V-neck style, soft merino wool handmade feel and six colorways to choose from. $158, dunninggolf.com
Greyson: The Koko hoodie is made from a buttery soft blend of premium cashmere and wool that will keep you warm naturally without the added bulk. The elevated basic has contrast tipping on the left sleeve, finished with a ribbed knit hem and cuffs for comfort. Available in five colors, including new Fjord blue, this is the hoodie you’ll reach for all season long. $298, greysonclothiers.com
Redvanly: The Seales hoodie features two contrasting stripes at the ribbed cuffs and waistband set on a solid backdrop for a sporty look. Made from StretchKnit fabric, a combination of weighted poly and spandex with a soft brushed interior, the blend is specifically engineered to keep you warm while still allowing for active mobility. $135, redvanly.com
Galvin Green: The Dagmar insulating golf sweatshirt for women is made from a bluesign-approved fabric that is soft, stretchy, breathable and dries quickly. The high-tech construction doesn’t weigh you down or restrict range of motion. With a Level 1 warming effect, it’s an ideal layer underneath a jacket or as an outer layer on mild days. $149, galvingreen.com
BYLT Basics: The Roamknit hoodie combines comfort, style and tech features to create a perfect layering piece that can go anywhere from golf to travel to weekend lounging. The soft-touch medium-weight fabric feels much more luxurious than the price tag indicates, plus it’s breathable. With six colors and six sizes to choose from, you’ll want more than one. $90, byltbasics.com
G/FORE: The Whisper water-repellent jacket will be your ally for cold mornings on the course. Just as the name suggests, it’s made of a quiet, windproof stretch-woven nylon shell that’s smooth to the touch and easy to move in. A two-way full-zip stand collar and dual zip pockets provide additional protection and comfort no matter the conditions outside. $425
A. Putnam: The women’s Ada reversible jacket is like getting two jackets in one with a solid side made with two-way stretch herringbone twill and a navy/cream crane print on the other. Snaps are under the elbow so sleeves can be pulled up and there’s side entry pockets plus an exaggerated elastic hem to match the cuffs. Perfect for fall in cafe or cream colors. $265, aputnam.com
Zero Restriction: The Z710 jacket has a lightweight melange-knit base with four-way stretch, and a water-repellent, moisture-wicking shell also with stretch for maximum movement. The two-tone mix looks like a vest over a shirt, but it’s all in one jacket. There’s also on-seam hand warming pockets, zippered valuable pocket, dual direction zipper and anti-chafe chin guard. $250, zerorestriction.com
FootJoy: The ThermoSeries hybrid mid-layer jacket is engineered to adapt as the weather changes so you can look, feel and play your best in any condition. Performance-woven fabric offers comfort and mobility, while full-front zipper, side pockets, protected chest pocket and reinforced seams all add to the function and durability. $175
