2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship Full Field: 70 Players Begin PGA Tour Playoffs

For the second straight year the postseason will begin with 70 players, cutting down to 50 next week and then 30 for the finale.

The PGA Tour's playoffs begin this week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
The PGA Tour's playoffs begin this week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Last week’s Wyndham Championship didn’t deliver any craziness in relation to the FedEx Cup Playoffs, as upon its official conclusion Monday (thanks, Kuch) the same 70 players remained inside the cutoff for the postseason that were there at the start of the tournament.

So now the chase for serious cash begins, with a pair of $20 million playoff preliminaries followed by the Tour Championship, which will determine $100 million in bonuses including $25 million for the winner. The first stop is the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tenn.

Everyone is chasing Scottie Scheffler to start, and if you need another measuring stick of how dominant his year has been, consider this: FedEx Cup points are quadrupled for playoff events, yet Scheffler can only lose his lead this week if he basically finishes last and Xander Schauffele wins. The two-time major champion trails the world No. 1 by 1,936 points and wins now earn 2,000 points.

Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark round out the current top 5 in points.

The key battle is around No. 50, as that’s the cutoff for next week’s BMW Championship as well as entry into all the signature events next season. Going into this week, Jake Knapp is 50th with Harris English and Nick Taylor just one point behind. 

Victor Perez has the longest trip to get inside the top 50, sitting at No. 70 and 347 points behind the cutoff. 

TPC Southwind hosts this week, a 7,243-yard par-70 course. There will be a new champion this year as 2023 champ Lucas Glover failed to make the playoffs. The winner from 2022, Will Zalatoris, is in the field at No. 49 in points. 

Here’s the full field for the FedEx St. Jude Championship: 

70 players
Åberg, Ludvig

An, Byeong Hun

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bhatia, Akshay

Bradley, Keegan

Burns, Sam

Cantlay, Patrick

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Conners, Corey

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

Detry, Thomas

Dunlap, Nick

Eckroat, Austin

English, Harris

Finau, Tony

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fleetwood, Tommy

Greyserman, Max

Griffin, Ben

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadwin, Adam

Harman, Brian

Henley, Russell

Hoge, Tom

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hovland, Viktor

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom

Kirk, Chris

Knapp, Jake

Lee, Min Woo

Lowry, Shane

MacIntyre, Robert

Malnati, Peter

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McIlroy, Rory

McNealy, Maverick

Moore, Taylor

Morikawa, Collin

Noren, Alex

Pavon, Matthieu

Pendrith, Taylor

Perez, Victor

Poston, J.T.

Power, Seamus

Rai, Aaron

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Scott, Adam

Spieth, Jordan
Straka, Sepp

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Davis

Todd, Brendon

van Rooyen, Erik

Vegas, Jhonattan

Young, Cameron

Zalatoris, Will

