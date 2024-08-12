2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship Full Field: 70 Players Begin PGA Tour Playoffs
Last week’s Wyndham Championship didn’t deliver any craziness in relation to the FedEx Cup Playoffs, as upon its official conclusion Monday (thanks, Kuch) the same 70 players remained inside the cutoff for the postseason that were there at the start of the tournament.
So now the chase for serious cash begins, with a pair of $20 million playoff preliminaries followed by the Tour Championship, which will determine $100 million in bonuses including $25 million for the winner. The first stop is the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tenn.
Everyone is chasing Scottie Scheffler to start, and if you need another measuring stick of how dominant his year has been, consider this: FedEx Cup points are quadrupled for playoff events, yet Scheffler can only lose his lead this week if he basically finishes last and Xander Schauffele wins. The two-time major champion trails the world No. 1 by 1,936 points and wins now earn 2,000 points.
Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark round out the current top 5 in points.
The key battle is around No. 50, as that’s the cutoff for next week’s BMW Championship as well as entry into all the signature events next season. Going into this week, Jake Knapp is 50th with Harris English and Nick Taylor just one point behind.
Victor Perez has the longest trip to get inside the top 50, sitting at No. 70 and 347 points behind the cutoff.
TPC Southwind hosts this week, a 7,243-yard par-70 course. There will be a new champion this year as 2023 champ Lucas Glover failed to make the playoffs. The winner from 2022, Will Zalatoris, is in the field at No. 49 in points.
Here’s the full field for the FedEx St. Jude Championship:
70 players
Åberg, Ludvig
An, Byeong Hun
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Bhatia, Akshay
Bradley, Keegan
Burns, Sam
Cantlay, Patrick
Clark, Wyndham
Cole, Eric
Conners, Corey
Davis, Cam
Day, Jason
Detry, Thomas
Dunlap, Nick
Eckroat, Austin
English, Harris
Finau, Tony
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Fleetwood, Tommy
Greyserman, Max
Griffin, Ben
Grillo, Emiliano
Hadwin, Adam
Harman, Brian
Henley, Russell
Hoge, Tom
Homa, Max
Horschel, Billy
Hovland, Viktor
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Im, Sungjae
Jaeger, Stephan
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Tom
Kirk, Chris
Knapp, Jake
Lee, Min Woo
Lowry, Shane
MacIntyre, Robert
Malnati, Peter
Matsuyama, Hideki
McCarthy, Denny
McIlroy, Rory
McNealy, Maverick
Moore, Taylor
Morikawa, Collin
Noren, Alex
Pavon, Matthieu
Pendrith, Taylor
Perez, Victor
Poston, J.T.
Power, Seamus
Rai, Aaron
Rodgers, Patrick
Rose, Justin
Schauffele, Xander
Scheffler, Scottie
Scott, Adam
Spieth, Jordan
Straka, Sepp
Taylor, Nick
Theegala, Sahith
Thomas, Justin
Thompson, Davis
Todd, Brendon
van Rooyen, Erik
Vegas, Jhonattan
Young, Cameron
Zalatoris, Will