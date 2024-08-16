Here's What Each Player Will Earn This Week at LIV Golf Greenbrier
LIV Golf has returned to the Greenbrier, where it is once again offering a $25 million purse, with $4 million to the individual winner and $5 million for the team event.
Bryson DeChambeau has emerged this year as LIV Golf's marquee attraction, and the Greenbrier could be a place to continue to build his highlight reel. He's the defending champion at this event, where last year at the Old White Course he shot an eye-popping 58—with one bogey and no eagles—en route to winning the title.
With two regular-season events remaining, including this week, Joaquin Niemann leads LIV Golf's individual standings thanks largely to two wins earlier in the season. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton are second and third. DeChambeau, for all of his success at the majors, is eighth, as he's winless on LIV this season.
Here are the final payouts for the 2024 LIV Golf Greenbrier event:
LIV Golf Greenbrier Final Payouts
Win: $4 million
2: $2.25 million
3: $1.5 million
4: $1 million
5: $800,000
6: $700,000
7: $600,000
8: $525,000
9: $442,500
10: $405,000
11: $380,000
12: $360,000
13: $340,000
14: $330,000
15: $300,000
16: $285,000
17: $270,000
18: $260,000
19: $250,000
20: $240,000
21: $230,000
22: $220,000
23: $210,000
24: $200,000
25: $195,000
26: $190,000
27: $185,000
28: $180,000
29: $175,000
30: $170,000
31: $165,000
32: $160,000
33: $155,000
34: $150,000
35: $148,000
36: $145,000
37: $143,000
38: $140,000
39: $138,000
40: $135,000
41: $133,000
42: $130,000
43: $128,000
44: $128,000
45: $125,000
46: $125,000
47: $123,000
48: $120,000
49: $60,000
50: $60,000
51: $60,000
52: $50,000
53: $50,000
54: $50,000
2024 LIV Golf Greenbrier Team Event Prize Money:
Win: $3 million
2: $1.5 million
3: $500,000