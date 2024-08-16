SI

Here's What Each Player Will Earn This Week at LIV Golf Greenbrier

LIV has made its annual stop at the Greenbrier. Here's the full breakdown of payouts for each player in the field.

Jeff Ritter

Bryson DeChambeau headlines LIV's event at the Greenbrier this week.
LIV Golf has returned to the Greenbrier, where it is once again offering a $25 million purse, with $4 million to the individual winner and $5 million for the team event.

Bryson DeChambeau has emerged this year as LIV Golf's marquee attraction, and the Greenbrier could be a place to continue to build his highlight reel. He's the defending champion at this event, where last year at the Old White Course he shot an eye-popping 58—with one bogey and no eagles—en route to winning the title.

With two regular-season events remaining, including this week, Joaquin Niemann leads LIV Golf's individual standings thanks largely to two wins earlier in the season. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton are second and third. DeChambeau, for all of his success at the majors, is eighth, as he's winless on LIV this season.

Here are the final payouts for the 2024 LIV Golf Greenbrier event:

LIV Golf Greenbrier Final Payouts

Win: $4 million

2: $2.25 million

3: $1.5 million

4: $1 million

5: $800,000

6: $700,000

7: $600,000

8: $525,000

9: $442,500

10: $405,000

11: $380,000

12: $360,000

13: $340,000

14: $330,000

15: $300,000

16: $285,000

17: $270,000

18: $260,000

19: $250,000

20: $240,000

21: $230,000

22: $220,000

23: $210,000

24: $200,000

25: $195,000

26: $190,000

27: $185,000

28: $180,000

29: $175,000

30: $170,000

31: $165,000

32: $160,000

33: $155,000

34: $150,000

35: $148,000

36: $145,000

37: $143,000

38: $140,000

39: $138,000

40: $135,000

41: $133,000

42: $130,000

43: $128,000

44: $128,000

45: $125,000

46: $125,000

47: $123,000

48: $120,000

49: $60,000

50: $60,000

51: $60,000

52: $50,000

53: $50,000

54: $50,000

2024 LIV Golf Greenbrier Team Event Prize Money:

Win: $3 million

2: $1.5 million

3: $500,000

