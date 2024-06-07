Here's What Each Player Will Earn This Week at LIV Golf Houston
LIV Golf is back in action one week before a major. It's once again offering a $25 million purse, with $4 million to the individual winner.
This time the setting is Houston, and it serves as a tune-up for several LIV golfers who will play in next week's U.S. Open at Pinehurst, including Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Cam Smith, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson.
LIV's $25 million purse has become its standard for all events this year. It's also set aside $5 million from that pot for the team event. Here's the full prize money breakdown from 2024 LIV Golf Houston.
2024 LIV Golf Houston Final Payouts
Win: $4 million
2: $2.25 million
3: $1.5 million
4: $1 million
5: $800,000
6: $700,000
7: $600,000
8: $525,000
9: $442,500
10: $405,000
11: $380,000
12: $360,000
13: $340,000
14: $330,000
15: $300,000
16: $285,000
17: $270,000
18: $260,000
19: $250,000
20: $240,000
21: $230,000
22: $220,000
23: $210,000
24: $200,000
25: $195,000
26: $190,000
27: $185,000
28: $180,000
29: $175,000
30: $170,000
31: $165,000
32: $160,000
33: $155,000
34: $150,000
35: $148,000
36: $145,000
37: $143,000
38: $140,000
39: $138,000
40: $135,000
41: $133,000
42: $130,000
43: $128,000
44: $128,000
45: $125,000
46: $125,000
47: $123,000
48: $120,000
49: $60,000
50: $60,000
51: $60,000
52: $50,000
53: $50,000
54: $50,000
2024 LIV Golf Houston Team Event Prize Money
Win: $3 million
2: $1.5 million
3: $500,000