Here's What Each Player Will Earn This Week at LIV Golf Houston

LIV Golf is staging an event in Houston one week before the U.S. Open. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Jeff Ritter

Brooks Koepka remains one of the headliners on the LIV Golf circuit.
LIV Golf is back in action one week before a major. It's once again offering a $25 million purse, with $4 million to the individual winner.

This time the setting is Houston, and it serves as a tune-up for several LIV golfers who will play in next week's U.S. Open at Pinehurst, including Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Cam Smith, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson.

LIV's $25 million purse has become its standard for all events this year. It's also set aside $5 million from that pot for the team event. Here's the full prize money breakdown from 2024 LIV Golf Houston.

2024 LIV Golf Houston Final Payouts

Win: $4 million

2: $2.25 million

3: $1.5 million

4: $1 million

5: $800,000

6: $700,000

7: $600,000

8: $525,000

9: $442,500

10: $405,000

11: $380,000

12: $360,000

13: $340,000

14: $330,000

15: $300,000

16: $285,000

17: $270,000

18: $260,000

19: $250,000

20: $240,000

21: $230,000

22: $220,000

23: $210,000

24: $200,000

25: $195,000

26: $190,000

27: $185,000

28: $180,000

29: $175,000

30: $170,000

31: $165,000

32: $160,000

33: $155,000

34: $150,000

35: $148,000

36: $145,000

37: $143,000

38: $140,000

39: $138,000

40: $135,000

41: $133,000

42: $130,000

43: $128,000

44: $128,000

45: $125,000

46: $125,000

47: $123,000

48: $120,000

49: $60,000

50: $60,000

51: $60,000

52: $50,000

53: $50,000

54: $50,000

2024 LIV Golf Houston Team Event Prize Money

Win: $3 million

2: $1.5 million

3: $500,000

