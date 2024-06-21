SI

2024 LIV Golf Nashville Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

LIV Golf returns this week with a $25 million purse and $4 million for the individual winner. Here's the full prize-money breakdown.

Jeff Ritter

Bryson DeChambeau enters LIV Nashville fresh off his U.S. Open triumph.
Bryson DeChambeau enters LIV Nashville fresh off his U.S. Open triumph. / Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Sports

LIV Golf returns this week with a new event in Nashville, offering its customary $25 million purse with $4 million to the individual winner and $5 million for the team event.

The circuit will no doubt ride the wave created by newly minted U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau. His one-shot win over Rory McIlroy was perhaps the most suspensful major-championship final round in years. (It also drew a big TV rating.) DeChambeau headlines a field that includes Brooks Koepka, Cam Smith and Phil Mickelson. Jon Rahm is also competing just one week after a surprising WD from the U.S. Open with a toe infection.

Here's the full prize-money breakdown for 2024 LIV Golf Nashville:

2024 LIV Golf Nashville Final Payouts

Win: $4 million

2: $2.25 million

3: $1.5 million

4: $1 million

5: $800,000

6: $700,000

7: $600,000

8: $525,000

9: $442,500

10: $405,000

11: $380,000

12: $360,000

13: $340,000

14: $330,000

15: $300,000

16: $285,000

17: $270,000

18: $260,000

19: $250,000

20: $240,000

21: $230,000

22: $220,000

23: $210,000

24: $200,000

25: $195,000

26: $190,000

27: $185,000

28: $180,000

29: $175,000

30: $170,000

31: $165,000

32: $160,000

33: $155,000

34: $150,000

35: $148,000

36: $145,000

37: $143,000

38: $140,000

39: $138,000

40: $135,000

41: $133,000

42: $130,000

43: $128,000

44: $128,000

45: $125,000

46: $125,000

47: $123,000

48: $120,000

49: $60,000

50: $60,000

51: $60,000

52: $50,000

53: $50,000

54: $50,000

2024 LIV Golf Team Event Prize Money:

Win: $3 million

2: $1.5 million

3: $500,000

