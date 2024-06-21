2024 LIV Golf Nashville Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
LIV Golf returns this week with a new event in Nashville, offering its customary $25 million purse with $4 million to the individual winner and $5 million for the team event.
The circuit will no doubt ride the wave created by newly minted U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau. His one-shot win over Rory McIlroy was perhaps the most suspensful major-championship final round in years. (It also drew a big TV rating.) DeChambeau headlines a field that includes Brooks Koepka, Cam Smith and Phil Mickelson. Jon Rahm is also competing just one week after a surprising WD from the U.S. Open with a toe infection.
Here's the full prize-money breakdown for 2024 LIV Golf Nashville:
2024 LIV Golf Nashville Final Payouts
Win: $4 million
2: $2.25 million
3: $1.5 million
4: $1 million
5: $800,000
6: $700,000
7: $600,000
8: $525,000
9: $442,500
10: $405,000
11: $380,000
12: $360,000
13: $340,000
14: $330,000
15: $300,000
16: $285,000
17: $270,000
18: $260,000
19: $250,000
20: $240,000
21: $230,000
22: $220,000
23: $210,000
24: $200,000
25: $195,000
26: $190,000
27: $185,000
28: $180,000
29: $175,000
30: $170,000
31: $165,000
32: $160,000
33: $155,000
34: $150,000
35: $148,000
36: $145,000
37: $143,000
38: $140,000
39: $138,000
40: $135,000
41: $133,000
42: $130,000
43: $128,000
44: $128,000
45: $125,000
46: $125,000
47: $123,000
48: $120,000
49: $60,000
50: $60,000
51: $60,000
52: $50,000
53: $50,000
54: $50,000
2024 LIV Golf Team Event Prize Money:
Win: $3 million
2: $1.5 million
3: $500,000