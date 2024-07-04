2024 PGA Tour Player Survey: Do You Watch Golf When Not Playing?
Earlier this summer Sports Illustrated surveyed a number of PGA Tour players about a range of topics around golf, from tournaments with the best food to rules suggestions to bucket-list courses, and much more. We think you’ll enjoy the answers.
Today’s question:
Do you watch golf when you’re not playing?
“Never watch golf, well maybe the last round of the Masters.” — Jimmy Walker
“I watched the back nine of the Masters this year. Pretty much any major I’m not playing I will watch.” — Matt Kuchar
“I’ll watch some, during the Ryder Cup years I watched a lot more.” — Zach Johnson
“Sure, I watch a lot of golf. I watch the end of almost every tournament.” — Stewart Cink
Very rarely, Maybe the last round of a tournament I’m not in.” — Adam Scott
“No. I’m usually traveling, unless it’s some friends on the European Tour.” — Francesco Molinari
“Sure, I’ll watch golf. I’ll watch most sports.” —Ryan Palmer
“Not really, I’m too busy with kids.” — Aaron Baddeley
“Not much, I always have kid activity.” — Keegan Bradley
“No golf, no time.” — Gary Woodland
“It depends. I watch all sports.” — Jordan Spieth
“I rather watch my kids play golf, than watch other people play golf on TV.” — Tony Finau