SI

2024 PGA Tour Player Survey: Do You Watch Golf When Not Playing?

Some pros are just like us and can't get enough golf, others don't have time to watch tournaments if they're not in them.

Art Stricklin

Zach Johnson watched plenty of golf on television leading up to the 2023 Ryder Cup.
Zach Johnson watched plenty of golf on television leading up to the 2023 Ryder Cup. / Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this summer Sports Illustrated surveyed a number of PGA Tour players about a range of topics around golf, from tournaments with the best food to rules suggestions to bucket-list courses, and much more. We think you’ll enjoy the answers.

Previous topics: Paying to play | Best Tour Perk | Best food on Tour | Bucket-list courses | Best rookie advice

Today’s question: 

Do you watch golf when you’re not playing?

“Never watch golf, well maybe the last round of the Masters.” — Jimmy Walker

“I watched the back nine of the Masters this year. Pretty much any major I’m not playing I will watch.” — Matt Kuchar

“I’ll watch some, during the Ryder Cup years I watched a lot more.” — Zach Johnson

“Sure, I watch a lot of golf. I watch the end of almost every tournament.” — Stewart Cink

Very rarely, Maybe the last round of a tournament I’m not in.” — Adam Scott

No. I’m usually traveling, unless it’s some friends on the European Tour.” — Francesco Molinari

“Sure, I’ll watch golf. I’ll watch most sports.” —Ryan Palmer

“Not really, I’m too busy with kids.” — Aaron Baddeley

“Not much, I always have kid activity.” — Keegan Bradley

“No golf, no time.” — Gary Woodland

“It depends. I watch all sports.” — Jordan Spieth

“I rather watch my kids play golf, than watch other people play golf on TV.” — Tony Finau

Published
Art Stricklin

ART STRICKLIN

Art Stricklin is an award-winning golf writer based in Dallas and the president of the Texas Golf Writers Association. He spent more than a decade working for Texas newspapers. Stricklin is the author of 10 books, including, “Thanks for the Memories,” on the history of Northwood Club in Dallas, and “Links, Lore & Legends: The Story of Texas Golf.” He has become one of Texas’ foremost experts on golf history and travel, having witnessed a countless number of professional and amateur golf tournaments in the state. His work has been published in regional, national and international titles, including Sports Illustrated, Connoisseur Golf, Golf Magazine, Texas Monthly, Global Golf Post, D Magazine and Texas Golfer Magazine. Email: astrick@flash.net; Twitter: @artstricklin

Home/Golf