2024 Presidents Cup: TV and Streaming Times, Rosters, Course Information
The PGA Tour's biennial Presidents Cup is this week, featuring 12 top U.S. players against 12 from Australia, Canada, Japan, South Africa and South Korea.
The matches are at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Canada, and unlike the Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup—professional golf's other biennial match play competitions—the competition runs for four days rather than three. The matches begin Thursday.
Presidents Cup TV and streaming schedule
Thursday, Sept. 26 (Round 1 four-balls): 11:30 a.m.–6 p.m. (Golf Channel, Peacock)
Friday, Sept. 27 (Round 2 foursomes): 1–6 p.m. (Golf Channel, Peacock)
Saturday, Sept. 28 (Round 3 four-balls, Match 4 foursomes): 7–8 a.m. (Golf Channel, Peacock); 8 a.m.-6 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)
Sunday, Sept. 29 (Round 5 singles): Noon–6 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)
Rosters
United States
Scottie Scheffler
Xander Schauffele
Collin Morikawa
Wyndham Clark
Patrick Cantlay
Sahith Theegala
Keegan Bradley
Sam Burns
Tony Finau
Brian Harman
Russell Henley
Max Homa
International
Hideki Matsuyama
Sungjae Im
Adam Scott
Tom Kim
Jason Day
Byeong Hun An
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Corey Conners
Mackenzie Hughes
Si Woo Kim
Min Woo Lee
Taylor Pendrith
The Course
Royal Montreal Golf Club's Blue course was built by architect Dick Wilson in 1959, with a renovation by Rees Jones in 2004-05. It's a par-70 playing to 7,259 yards.
For more on the course, see this Tournament Fact Sheet from the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America.