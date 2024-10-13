2024 Shriners Children’s Open Full Field: PGA Tour Returns to Las Vegas
How quaint to think that million-dollar purses in golf were once something remarkable to behold.
In 1984 in Las Vegas, PGA Tour players battled for a million-dollar purse for the first time, with Denis Watson winning the Panasonic Las Vegas Invitational and $162,000 from a purse of more than $1.2 million.
Forty years later, the Tour is back in Las Vegas and a purse of $7 million is one of the lowest all season.
Still, the winner will take home $1,260,000 and at this time of year there’s plenty more on the line besides money. In the fourth tournament of the eight-event “FedEx Cup Fall,” most players in the field are chasing status for 2025.
Tom Kim isn’t one of those players, as the two-time defending champion is set for next year. He’ll go off as the betting favorite chasing a third straight title in the desert. There also isn’t a buzzworthy name like Lexi Thompson; the LPGA star played a year ago on a sponsor’s exemption and missed the cut by three shots. Just a lot of guys playing for jobs.
They’ll play the 7,255-yard par-71 TPC Summerlin, where birdies come in bunches. The last six winners have all finished at least 20 under par.
2024 Shriners Children's Open Full Field
132 players
Alexander, Tyson
Baddeley, Aaron
Barjon, Paul
Berger, Daniel
Björk, Alexander
Blair, Zac
Bramlett, Joseph
Brehm, Ryan
Bridgeman, Jacob
Buckley, Hayden
Campos, Rafael
Cauley, Bud
Champ, Cameron
Cole, Eric
Coody, Pierceson
Crowe, Trace
Dahmen, Joel
Davis, Cam
Dougherty, Kevin
Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
Duncan, Tyler
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
English, Harris
Fioroni, Caden +
Fishburn, Patrick
Fowler, Rickie
Fox, Ryan
Garnett, Brice
Ghim, Doug
Gilligan, Ian +
Gordon, Will
Gotterup, Chris
Greyserman, Max
Griffin, Ben
Grillo, Emiliano
Hadley, Chesson
Hadwin, Adam
Hall, Harry
Hardy, Nick
Higgo, Garrick
Highsmith, Joe
Hodges, Lee
Hoey, Rico
Hoffman, Charley
Hoge, Tom
Hossler, Beau
Hubbard, Mark
Jaeger, Stephan
Kim, Chan
Kim, Michael
Kim, S.H.
Kim, Tom
Kisner, Kevin
Kitayama, Kurt
Kizzire, Patton
Kohles, Ben
Kuchar, Matt
Laird, Martin
Lamprecht, Christo +
Lashley, Nate
Lee, K.H.
Lipsky, David
List, Luke
Lower, Justin
Malnati, Peter
Matthewson, Erik #
McCarthy, Dan +
McCormick, Ryan
McNealy, Maverick
Merritt, Troy
Mitchell, Keith
Molinari, Francesco
Montgomery, Taylor
Moore, Ryan
Moore, Taylor
Mullinax, Trey
NeSmith, Matt
Novak, Andrew
Palmer, Ryan +
Pan, C.T.
Pendrith, Taylor
Phillips, Chandler
Piercy, Scott +
Poston, J.T.
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Ramey, Chad
Reavie, Chez
Riley, Davis
Ryder, Sam
Schenk, Adam
Schmid, Matti
Shelton, Robby
Sigg, Greyson
Silverman, Ben
Simpson, Webb
Skinns, David
Sloan, Roger
Smalley, Alex
Spaun, J.J.
Springer, Hayden
Stevens, Sam
Streelman, Kevin
Suh, Justin
Svensson, Adam
Tarren, Callum
Taylor, Ben
Taylor, Nick
Thompson, Davis
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Todd, Brendon
Tosti, Alejandro
Valimaki, Sami
van Rooyen, Erik
Vegas, Jhonattan
Villegas, Camilo
Whaley, Vince
Whitney, Tom
Willett, Danny
Woodland, Gary
Wu, Brandon
Wu, Dylan
Young, Carson
Yu, Kevin
Yuan, Carl
+ sponsor exemption
# section champion