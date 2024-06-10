SI

2024 U.S. Open Full Field: Adam Scott, Sergio Garcia Among Final Players to Earn Tee Time at Pinehurst

The full field for this week's U.S. Open at Pinehurst has been finalized, and Adam Scott and Sergio are among the final additions.

Jeff Ritter

Sergio Garcia will compete in his 25th U.S. Open this week.
Sergio Garcia will compete in his 25th U.S. Open this week. / Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Scott and Sergio Garcia are among the final players to earn a spot in the field at the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst, the USGA announced Monday morning.

Scott is ranked 61st in the world, and earned a spot following the death of Grayson Murray, who is still No. 59. It will be Scott's 23rd consecutive U.S. Open and 92nd straight major championship.

The USGA had reserved six spots for late exemptions. Along with Scott, Robert MacIntyre snagged one of them by winning the Canadian Open two weeks ago. That left four open spots for the USGA to fill from a pool of top alternates from final qualifying. Garcia, 44, was granted one of them, along with amateur Brendan Valdes, Otto Black and Maxwell Moldovan. This will be Garcia's 25th consecutive U.S. Open, which ranks 10th all time. His career-best finish in this event is a tie for third at Pinehurst in 2005.

Here is the full field for the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst:

2024 U.S. Open Field

Byeong-Hun An

Ludvig Aberg

Sam Bairstow

Parker Bell (a)

Sam Bennett

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Otto Black

Zac Blair

Keegan Bradley

Gunnar Broin(a)

Jackson Buchanan (a)

Dean Burmester

Sam Burns

Brian Campbell

Patrick Cantlay

Frankie Capan

John Chin

Luke Clanton (a)

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Santiago De la Fuente (a)

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Grant Forrest

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Sergio Garcia

Lucas Glover

Max Greyserman

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Stewart Hagestad (a)

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Harry Higgs

Rico Hoey

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Hojgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Rikuya Hoshino

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Ryo Ishikawa

Stephan Jaeger

Benjamin James (a)

Casey Jarvis

Carter Jenkins

Dustin Johnson

Takumi Kanaya

Sung Kang

Riki Kawamoto

Martin Kaymer

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Bryan Kim

S.H. Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Frederik Kjettrup

Jake Knapp

Brooks Koepka

Ben Kohles

Matt Kuchar

Min Woo Lee

Eugenio Lopez Chacarra

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Willie Mack III

Peter Malnati

Matteo Manassero

Richard Mansell

Hideki Matsuyama

Logan McAllister

Denny McCarthy

Ashton McCulloch (a)

Michael McGowan

Rory McIlroy

Tom McKibbin

Mac Meissner

Adrian Meronk

Phil Mickelson

Maxwell Moldovan

Francesco Molinari

Edoardo Molinari

Taylor Moore

Omar Morales (a)

Collin Morikawa

Chris Naegel

Alex Noren

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

Victor Perez

Chris Petefish

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Colin Prater (a)

David Puig

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Charles Reiter

Brandon Robinson Thompson

Robert Rock

Justin Rose

Isaiah Salinda

Gordon Sargent (a)

Carson Schaake

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Adam Scott

Jason Scrivener

Taisei Shimizu

Neal Shipley (a)

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

Cameron Smith

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Adam Svensson

Andrew Svoboda

Hiroshi Tai (a)

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Brendon Todd

Erik van Rooyen

Brendan Valdes (a)

Joey Vrzich

Tim Widing

Wells Williams (a)

Gary Woodland

Tiger Woods

Brandon Wu

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

Jeff Ritter

JEFF RITTER

Jeff Ritter is the Managing Director of SI Golf. He spent more than a decade at Sports Illustrated and Golf Magazine, and in 2020 joined Morning Read to help spark its growth and eventual acquisition by Arena Group, the publisher of Sports Illustrated. He has covered more than 25 major championships, and previously helped launch SI Golf Plus Digital, Golf Magazine’s first original, weekly e-magazine, and served as its top editor. He also launched Golf's “Films” division, the magazine’s first long-form video storytelling franchise, and his debut documentary received an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. His writing has earned first-place awards from the Society of American Travel Writers, the MIN Magazine Awards, and the Golf Writers Association of America, among others. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and a master’s from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. A native Michigander, he remains a diehard Wolverine fan and will defend Jim Harbaugh until the bitter end.

