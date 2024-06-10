2024 U.S. Open Full Field: Adam Scott, Sergio Garcia Among Final Players to Earn Tee Time at Pinehurst
Adam Scott and Sergio Garcia are among the final players to earn a spot in the field at the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst, the USGA announced Monday morning.
Scott is ranked 61st in the world, and earned a spot following the death of Grayson Murray, who is still No. 59. It will be Scott's 23rd consecutive U.S. Open and 92nd straight major championship.
The USGA had reserved six spots for late exemptions. Along with Scott, Robert MacIntyre snagged one of them by winning the Canadian Open two weeks ago. That left four open spots for the USGA to fill from a pool of top alternates from final qualifying. Garcia, 44, was granted one of them, along with amateur Brendan Valdes, Otto Black and Maxwell Moldovan. This will be Garcia's 25th consecutive U.S. Open, which ranks 10th all time. His career-best finish in this event is a tie for third at Pinehurst in 2005.
Here is the full field for the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst:
2024 U.S. Open Field
Byeong-Hun An
Ludvig Aberg
Sam Bairstow
Parker Bell (a)
Sam Bennett
Daniel Berger
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Akshay Bhatia
Otto Black
Zac Blair
Keegan Bradley
Gunnar Broin(a)
Jackson Buchanan (a)
Dean Burmester
Sam Burns
Brian Campbell
Patrick Cantlay
Frankie Capan
John Chin
Luke Clanton (a)
Wyndham Clark
Eric Cole
Corey Conners
Cam Davis
Jason Day
Santiago De la Fuente (a)
Bryson DeChambeau
Thomas Detry
Nick Dunlap
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Harris English
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Grant Forrest
Rickie Fowler
Ryan Fox
Sergio Garcia
Lucas Glover
Max Greyserman
Emiliano Grillo
Chesson Hadley
Adam Hadwin
Stewart Hagestad (a)
Brian Harman
Tyrrell Hatton
Russell Henley
Jim Herman
Harry Higgs
Rico Hoey
Tom Hoge
Nicolai Hojgaard
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Rikuya Hoshino
Beau Hossler
Viktor Hovland
Mark Hubbard
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Ryo Ishikawa
Stephan Jaeger
Benjamin James (a)
Casey Jarvis
Carter Jenkins
Dustin Johnson
Takumi Kanaya
Sung Kang
Riki Kawamoto
Martin Kaymer
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
Bryan Kim
S.H. Kim
Chris Kirk
Kurt Kitayama
Frederik Kjettrup
Jake Knapp
Brooks Koepka
Ben Kohles
Matt Kuchar
Min Woo Lee
Eugenio Lopez Chacarra
Justin Lower
Shane Lowry
Robert MacIntyre
Willie Mack III
Peter Malnati
Matteo Manassero
Richard Mansell
Hideki Matsuyama
Logan McAllister
Denny McCarthy
Ashton McCulloch (a)
Michael McGowan
Rory McIlroy
Tom McKibbin
Mac Meissner
Adrian Meronk
Phil Mickelson
Maxwell Moldovan
Francesco Molinari
Edoardo Molinari
Taylor Moore
Omar Morales (a)
Collin Morikawa
Chris Naegel
Alex Noren
Matthieu Pavon
Taylor Pendrith
Victor Perez
Chris Petefish
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Colin Prater (a)
David Puig
Jon Rahm
Aaron Rai
Charles Reiter
Brandon Robinson Thompson
Robert Rock
Justin Rose
Isaiah Salinda
Gordon Sargent (a)
Carson Schaake
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Adam Scott
Jason Scrivener
Taisei Shimizu
Neal Shipley (a)
Greyson Sigg
Webb Simpson
Cameron Smith
Jordan Spieth
Sepp Straka
Adam Svensson
Andrew Svoboda
Hiroshi Tai (a)
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Davis Thompson
Brendon Todd
Erik van Rooyen
Brendan Valdes (a)
Joey Vrzich
Tim Widing
Wells Williams (a)
Gary Woodland
Tiger Woods
Brandon Wu
Cameron Young
Will Zalatoris