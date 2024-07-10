2024 Women’s Olympic Golf Full Field: 60 Players Heading to Le Golf National
Women’s golf has five major tournaments each year but call it six in 2024 with the third women’s Olympic golf tournament in Paris.
All of the top 15 in the Rolex women’s golf rankings will be at Le Golf National Aug. 7-10, with 60 players in all from 33 countries competing for medals.
Nelly Korda, the world No. 1 who dominated earlier this season with a historic five-event win streak, returns as the defending champion from Tokyo in 2021. She’s one of three Americans in the field, Lilia Vu and Rose Zhang are the others. South Korea is the only other nation with three players in the field.
Lydia Ko of New Zealand won silver in Rio in 2016 and bronze in Tokyo and will look to complete the se.
Le Golf National hosted the 2018 Ryder Cup and has hosted France’s national open (a DP World Tour event) for most of the last 30 years, and is hosting a major women’s competition for the first time.
Here’s the full field for the 2024 women’s Olympic golf tournament, alphabetical by national Olympic committees:
2024 women's Olympic golf full field
60 players
Hannah Green, Australia
Minjee Lee, Australia
Emma Spitz, Austria
Sarah Schober, Austria
Manon De Roey, Belgium
Brooke M. Henderson, Canada
Alena Sharp, Canada
Ruoning Yin, China
Xiyu Lin, China
Peiyun Chien, Chinese Taipei
Wei-Ling Hsu, Chinese Taipei
Mariajo Uribe, Colombia
Klara Davidson Spilkova, Czech Republic
Sara Kouskova, Czech Republic
Emily Kristine Pedersen, Denmark
Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Denmark
Ursula Wikstrom, Finland
Noora Komulainen, Finland
Celine Boutier, France
Perrine Delacour, France
Esther Henseleit, Germany
Alexandra Forsterling, Germany
Charley Hull, Great Britain
Georgia Hall, Great Britain
Aditi Ashok, India
Diksha Dagar, India
Leona Maguire, Ireland
Stephanie Meadow, Ireland
Alessandra Fanali, Italy
Yuka Saso, Japan
Miyu Yamashita, Japan
Ashley Lau, Malaysia
Gaby Lopez, Mexico
Maria Fassi, Mexico
Ines Laklalech, Morocco
Anne Van Dam, Netherlands
Lydia Ko, New Zealand
Celine Borge, Norway
Madelene Stavnar, Norway
Bianca Pagdanganan, Philippines
Dottie Ardina, Philippines
Jin Young Ko, South Korea
Amy Yang, South Korea
Hyo-Joo Kim, South Korea
Shannon Tan, Singapore
Pia Babnik, Slovenia
Ana Belac, Slovenia
Ashleigh Buhai, South Africa
Paula Reto, South Africa
Carlota Ciganda, Spain
Azahara Munoz, Spain
Maja Stark, Sweden
Linn Grant, Sweden
Albane Valenzuela, Switzerland
Morgane Metraux, Switzerland
Atthaya Thitikul, Thailand
Patty Tavatanakit, Thailand
Nelly Korda, USA
Lilia Vu, USA
Rose Zhang, USA