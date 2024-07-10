SI

2024 Women’s Olympic Golf Full Field: 60 Players Heading to Le Golf National

Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu and Rose Zhang will represent the U.S. in Paris.

John Schwarb

Nelly Korda returns to the Olympics to try to win a second gold medal.
Nelly Korda returns to the Olympics to try to win a second gold medal. / Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Women’s golf has five major tournaments each year but call it six in 2024 with the third women’s Olympic golf tournament in Paris.

All of the top 15 in the Rolex women’s golf rankings will be at Le Golf National Aug. 7-10, with 60 players in all from 33 countries competing for medals.

Nelly Korda, the world No. 1 who dominated earlier this season with a historic five-event win streak, returns as the defending champion from Tokyo in 2021. She’s one of three Americans in the field, Lilia Vu and Rose Zhang are the others. South Korea is the only other nation with three players in the field.

Lydia Ko of New Zealand won silver in Rio in 2016 and bronze in Tokyo and will look to complete the se.

Le Golf National hosted the 2018 Ryder Cup and has hosted France’s national open (a DP World Tour event) for most of the last 30 years, and is hosting a major women’s competition for the first time. 

Here’s the full field for the 2024 women’s Olympic golf tournament, alphabetical by national Olympic committees:

2024 women's Olympic golf full field

60 players

Hannah Green, Australia

Minjee Lee, Australia

Emma Spitz, Austria

Sarah Schober, Austria

Manon De Roey, Belgium

Brooke M. Henderson, Canada

Alena Sharp, Canada

Ruoning Yin, China

Xiyu Lin, China

Peiyun Chien, Chinese Taipei

Wei-Ling Hsu, Chinese Taipei

Mariajo Uribe, Colombia

Klara Davidson Spilkova, Czech Republic

Sara Kouskova, Czech Republic

Emily Kristine Pedersen, Denmark

Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Denmark

Ursula Wikstrom, Finland

Noora Komulainen, Finland

Celine Boutier, France

Perrine Delacour, France

Esther Henseleit, Germany

Alexandra Forsterling, Germany

Charley Hull, Great Britain

Georgia Hall, Great Britain

Aditi Ashok, India

Diksha Dagar, India

Leona Maguire, Ireland

Stephanie Meadow, Ireland

Alessandra Fanali, Italy

Yuka Saso, Japan

Miyu Yamashita, Japan

Ashley Lau, Malaysia

Gaby Lopez, Mexico

Maria Fassi, Mexico

Ines Laklalech, Morocco

Anne Van Dam, Netherlands

Lydia Ko, New Zealand

Celine Borge, Norway

Madelene Stavnar, Norway

Bianca Pagdanganan, Philippines

Dottie Ardina, Philippines

Jin Young Ko, South Korea

Amy Yang, South Korea

Hyo-Joo Kim, South Korea

Shannon Tan, Singapore

Pia Babnik, Slovenia

Ana Belac, Slovenia

Ashleigh Buhai, South Africa

Paula Reto, South Africa

Carlota Ciganda, Spain

Azahara Munoz, Spain

Maja Stark, Sweden

Linn Grant, Sweden

Albane Valenzuela, Switzerland

Morgane Metraux, Switzerland

Atthaya Thitikul, Thailand

Patty Tavatanakit, Thailand

Nelly Korda, USA

Lilia Vu, USA

Rose Zhang, USA

Published
John Schwarb

JOHN SCHWARB

John Schwarb is the senior golf editor for Sports Illustrated whose career has spanned more than 25 years covering sports. He’s been featured on ESPN.com, PGATour.com, The Golfers Journal and Tampa Bay Times. He’s also the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World's Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, John is based in Indianapolis.

Home/Golf