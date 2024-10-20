2024 Zozo Championship Full Field: Three of World Top 10 Playing in Japan
After four weeks of fields in the PGA Tour’s “FedEx Cup Fall” which have been a bit devoid of stars, a number of household names will tee it up in Japan.
Major champions Xander Schauffele (No. 2 in the world), Collin Morikawa (No. 4) and Hideki Matsuyama headline the Zozo Championship, a limited-field event at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club outside Tokyo. Morikawa is the defending champion.
Sahith Theegala, Sungjae Im and Max Homa are also top-30 players in the field, which also includes eight players atop the current Japan Tour Order of Merit.
The Zozo Championship began in 2019 as the Tour’s first sanctioned event in Japan, and Tiger Woods won that year for his 82nd career win, tying Sam Snead for the most all-time.
Morikawa won last year by six shots at 15 under on the 7,079-yard par-70 course.
Zozo Championship Full Field
78 players
Blair, Zac +
Cole, Eric
Dahmen, Joel +
Echavarria, Nico
Fishburn, Patrick
Fowler, Rickie
Fox, Ryan
Ghim, Doug
Gotterup, Chris
Greyserman, Max
Griffin, Ben
Grillo, Emiliano
Hall, Harry
Hataji, Takahiro +
Hisatsune, Ryo
Hodges, Lee
Hoey, Rico
Hoffman, Charley
Hoge, Tom
Homa, Max
Hossler, Beau
Hubbard, Mark
Im, Sungjae
Ishikawa, Ryo +
Iwata, Hiroshi
Kataoka, Naoyuki +
Kim, Chan
Kim, S.H.
Kim, Si Woo
Kitayama, Kurt
Kodaira, Satoshi +
Kohles, Ben
Kuchar, Matt
Lashley, Nate
Lee, K.H.
Lee, Min Woo
List, Luke
Lower, Justin
Matsuyama, Hideki
McNealy, Maverick
Meissner, Mac
Moore, Taylor
Morikawa, Collin
Novak, Andrew
Onishi, Kaito +
Pan, C.T.
Perez, Victor
Phillips, Chandler
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Ramey, Chad
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Schauffele, Xander
Schenk, Adam
Shimizu, Taisei +
Silverman, Ben
Skinns, David
Spaun, J.J.
Stevens, Sam
Svensson, Adam
Taylor, Nick
Theegala, Sahith
Thomas, Justin
Todd, Brendon
Valimaki, Sami
Vegas, Jhonattan
Woodland, Gary +
Yu, Kevin
Zalatoris, Will
+ - Sponsor exemption