2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Bay Hill
The PGA Tour's Florida Swing continues this week with the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which is a signature event that offers a $20 million purse. A $4 million prize is slated for the winner.
Scottie Scheffler returns as the defending champion and the top-ranked player in the world. Xander Schauffele, now No. 3, is making his return from a rib injury. Nine of the current top 10 players are in the field, as only ninth-ranked Tyrrell Hatton is out because he plays on the LIV Golf tour.
Here are the final payouts for the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. This article will be updated Sunday evening.
2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational Final Payouts
Win: $4 million
2: $2.2 million
3: $1.4 million
4: $1 million
5: $840,000
6: $760,000
7: $700,000
8: $646,000
9: $600,000
10: $556,000
11: $514,000
12: $472,000
13: $430,000
14: $389,000
15: $369,000
16: $349,000
17: $329,000
18: $309,000
19: $289,000
20: $269,000
21: $250,000
22: $233,000
23: $216,000
24: $200,000
25: $184,000
26: $168,000
27: $161,000
28: $154,000
29: $147,000
30: $140,000
31: $133,000
32: $126,000
33: $119,000
34: $114,000
35: $109,000
36: $104,000
37: $99,000
38: $94,000
39: $90,000
40: $86,000
41: $82,000
42: $78,000
43: $74,000
44: $70,000
45: $66,000
46: $62,000
47: $58,000
48: $56,000
49: $54,000
50: $52,000
51: $51,000
52: $50,000
53: $49,000
54: $48,000
55: $47,000
56: $46,000
57: $45,000
58: $44,000
59: $43,000
60: $42,000
61: $41,000
62: $40,000
63: $39,000
64: $38,000
65: $37,000
66: $36,000
67: $35,000
68: $34,000
69: $33,000
70: $32,000