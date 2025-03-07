SI

2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Bay Hill

The 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational is offering a $20 million purse. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Jeff Ritter

Rory McIlroy in the opening round at Bay Hill.
Rory McIlroy in the opening round at Bay Hill. / Michael Pimentel/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The PGA Tour's Florida Swing continues this week with the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which is a signature event that offers a $20 million purse. A $4 million prize is slated for the winner.

Scottie Scheffler returns as the defending champion and the top-ranked player in the world. Xander Schauffele, now No. 3, is making his return from a rib injury. Nine of the current top 10 players are in the field, as only ninth-ranked Tyrrell Hatton is out because he plays on the LIV Golf tour.

Here are the final payouts for the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. This article will be updated Sunday evening.

2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational Final Payouts

Win: $4 million

2: $2.2 million

3: $1.4 million

4: $1 million

5: $840,000

6: $760,000

7: $700,000

8: $646,000

9: $600,000

10: $556,000

11: $514,000

12: $472,000

13: $430,000

14: $389,000

15: $369,000

16: $349,000

17: $329,000

18: $309,000

19: $289,000

20: $269,000

21: $250,000

22: $233,000

23: $216,000

24: $200,000

25: $184,000

26: $168,000

27: $161,000

28: $154,000

29: $147,000

30: $140,000

31: $133,000

32: $126,000

33: $119,000

34: $114,000

35: $109,000

36: $104,000

37: $99,000

38: $94,000

39: $90,000

40: $86,000

41: $82,000

42: $78,000

43: $74,000

44: $70,000

45: $66,000

46: $62,000

47: $58,000

48: $56,000

49: $54,000

50: $52,000

51: $51,000

52: $50,000

53: $49,000

54: $48,000

55: $47,000

56: $46,000

57: $45,000

58: $44,000

59: $43,000

60: $42,000

61: $41,000

62: $40,000

63: $39,000

64: $38,000

65: $37,000

66: $36,000

67: $35,000

68: $34,000

69: $33,000

70: $32,000

