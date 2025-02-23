2025 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches Full Field: PGA Tour Florida Swing Begins
As you may have heard, the Masters is less than 50 days away. And when the PGA Tour heads to Florida, the year’s first major feels that much closer.
The Tour’s annual Florida Swing begins this week with the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, which is a longer way of saying “the former Honda Classic.” A full field of 144 will take on the Champions Course at PGA National, a 7,167-yard par-71 which has also hosted a Ryder Cup and a PGA Championship.
The heart of the course is the “Bear Trap,” named for Jack Nicklaus after his 1990 redesign of the course. The three-hole stretch of Nos. 15-17, containing two watery par-3s and a tight and watery par-4, often decides the tournament and will be a focal point of NBC’s coverage.
This week’s event falls two weeks after the signature event Genesis Invitational and immediately before another signature at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, so that affects the quality of the field. Russell Henley, the 2014 champion, is the highest-ranked player in the world (17th) scheduled to compete and there are 15 of the top 50 in all playing in Palm Beach Gardens. Come next week at Bay Hill, the field will be virtually everyone in the top 50 who is eligible.
Austin Eckroat (44th in the world) is back to defend his title and other past champions returning include Chris Kirk, Sepp Straka, Sungjae Im, Keith Mitchell and Rickie Fowler.
Eckroat won at 17 under, the lowest score at the event in two decades. Just four years earlier, Im’s winning score was 6 under. Just Depends on how windy it gets around PGA National, especially at the Bear Trap.
2025 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches Full Field
144 players
An, Byeong Hun
Berger, Daniel
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Bridgeman, Jacob
Campbell, Brian
Campos, Rafael
Capan III, Frankie
Castillo, Ricky +
Cauley, Bud
Chandler, Will +
Clanton, Luke +
Cole, Eric
Coody, Pierceson +
Cummins, Quade
Dahmen, Joel
Del Solar, Cristobal
Dickson, Taylor
Donald, Luke +
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
Fishburn, Patrick
Fisk, Steven
Fowler, Rickie
Fox, Ryan
Garnett, Brice
Gerard, Ryan
Ghim, Doug
Glover, Lucas
Gordon, Will
Gotterup, Chris
Greyserman, Max
Griffin, Ben
Grillo, Emiliano
Hall, Harry
Hardy, Nick
Harman, Brian
Henley, Russell
Hicks, Justin #
Higgs, Harry
Highsmith, Joe
Hisatsune, Ryo
Hodges, Lee
Hoey, Rico
Hoffman, Charley
Hoge, Tom
Højgaard, Nicolai
Horschel, Billy
Hoshino, Rikuya
Hossler, Beau
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Im, Sungjae
Johnson, Zach +
Kim, Chan
Kim, Michael
Kirk, Chris
Kisner, Kevin
Kitayama, Kurt
Kizzire, Patton
Knapp, Jake
Kohles, Ben
Kuchar, Matt
Lashley, Nate
Lawrence, Thriston
Lee, K.H.
Lee, Min Woo
Lipsky, David
List, Luke
Lower, Justin
Lowry, Shane
Malnati, Peter
Manassero, Matteo
Martin, Ben
McCarthy, Denny
McCarty, Matt
McCumber, Tyler
McGreevy, Max
Meissner, Mac
Mitchell, Keith
Molinari, Francesco
Montgomery, Taylor
Moore, Taylor
Mouw, William
Mullinax, Trey
Nørgaard, Niklas
Norlander, Henrik
Norrman, Vincent
Novak, Andrew
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Palmer, Ryan
Pan, C.T.
Pavon, Matthieu
Pendrith, Taylor
Perez, Victor
Peterson, Paul
Phillips, Chandler
Polland, Ben
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Ramey, Chad
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Rosenmueller, Thomas
Roy, Kevin
Rozner, Antoine
Ryder, Sam
Salinda, Isaiah
Schenk, Adam
Schmid, Matti
Sigg, Greyson
Silverman, Ben
Simpson, Webb
Skinns, David
Smalley, Alex
Snedeker, Brandt
Spaun, J.J.
Stevens, Sam
Straka, Sepp
Svensson, Adam
Svensson, Jesper
Thompson, Davis
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Thornberry, Braden
Todd, Brendon
Valimaki, Sami
van Rooyen, Erik
Vegas, Jhonattan
Velo, Kevin
Ventura, Kris +
Vilips, Karl
Villegas, Camilo
Wallace, Matt
Waring, Paul
Whaley, Vince
Widing, Tim
Willett, Danny
Woodland, Gary
Young, Cameron
Young, Carson
+ - Sponsor exemption
# - Section champion