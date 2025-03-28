2025 Houston Open Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
The PGA Tour's two-week swing through Texas kicked off this week with the Houston Open. It's offering a $9.5 million purse, with $1.71 million to the winner.
Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler and No. 2 Rory McIlroy headline the field, as both players are using Houston as a final tune-up before the Masters in two weeks. If the winner this week isn't already in the field at Augusta National, they'll earn a spot. Stephan Jaeger is the defending champion.
Here are the final payouts for the 2025 Houston Open. This article will be updated Sunday evening.
2025 Houston Open Final Payouts
Win: $1,710,000
2: $1,035,500
3: $655,500
4: $465,500
5: $389,500
6: $344,375
7: $320,625
8: $296,875
9: $277,875
10: $258,875
11: $239,875
12: $220,875
13: $201,875
14: $182,875
15: $173,375
16: $163,875
17: $154,375
18: $144,875
19: $135,375
20: $125,875
21: $116,375
22: $106,875
23: $99,275
24: $91,675
25: $84,075
26: $76,475
27: $73,625
28: $70,775
29: $67,925
30: $65,075
31: $62,225
32: $59,375
33: $56,525
34: $54,150
35: $51,775
36: $49,400
37: $47,025
38: $45,125
39: $43,225
40: $41,325
41: $39,425
42: $37,525
43: $35,625
44: $33,725
45: $31,825
46: $29,925
47: $28,025
48: $26,505
49: $25,175
50: $24,415
51: $23,845
52: $23,275
53: $22,895
54: $22,515
55: $22,325
56: $22,135
57: $21,945
58: $21,755
59: $21,565
60: $21,375
61: $21,185
62: $20,995
63: $20,805
64: $20,615
65: $20,425