2025 John Deere Classic Full Field: Fight for Playoffs Picks up at TPC Deere Run

The PGA Tour remains in the Midwest with the rank-and-file having plenty to play for.

John Schwarb

Davis Thompson won for the first time on the PGA Tour last year at the John Deere Classic.
The John Deere Classic sits in an unenviable spot on the PGA Tour calendar for drawing big names, coming two weeks after a signature event and two weeks before the year’s final major.

But that means opportunity for the Tour’s rank-and-file.

Only the top 70 players qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs this year, and the majority of the 156 players teeing it up at TPC Deere Run are outside that cutoff. The John Deere is also the third-to-last full-points event in the U.S. on the schedule. So that means go-time is now for players looking to play deep into August and secure status for 2026.

This event has proven to be a jumping-off point for future major champions, including Jordan Spieth (who got his first Tour win here in 2013), Brian Harman (2014) and Bryson DeChambeau (2017).

Davis Thompson got his first win last year at the Deere, shooting a tournament-record 28 under par. Might there be another first-time winner this year?

Ben Griffin (No. 17), Sungjae Im (No. 25) and Jason Day (No. 28) are the only top-30 players in the world scheduled to compete.

2025 John Deere Classic full field

156 players

Albertson, Anders

Andersen, Mason

Baddeley, Aaron

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Blair, Zac

Bramlett, Joseph

Bridgeman, Jacob

Buckley, Hayden

Burgoon, Bronson

Campbell, Brian

Campos, Rafael

Capan III, Frankie

Castillo, Ricky

Cauley, Bud

Champ, Cameron

Chandler, Will

Clanton, Luke

Cole, Eric

Cone, Trevor

Coody, Pierceson

Covello, Vince

Crowe, Trace

Cummins, Quade

Dahmen, Joel

Day, Jason

Del Solar, Cristobal

Dickson, Taylor

Dunlap, Nick

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

Endycott, Harrison

Fishburn, Patrick

Fisk, Steven

Ford, David

Fowler, Rickie

Frittelli, Dylan

Garnett, Brice

Gerard, Ryan

Ghim, Doug

Giannetto, Jay
Glover, Lucas

Goodwin, Noah

Gordon, Will

Gotterup, Chris

Griffin, Ben

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadley, Chesson
Hadwin, Adam

Hardy, Nick

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Highsmith, Joe

Hisatsune, Ryo

Hodges, Lee

Hoey, Rico

Homa, Max

Hoshino, Rikuya

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark
Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

James, Ben +

Johnson, Zach

Kanaya, Takumi

Kim, Chan

Kim, Michael

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom

Kirk, Chris

Kisner, Kevin

Kitayama, Kurt

Kizzire, Patton

Knapp, Jake

Knowles, Philip

Kohles, Ben

Koivun, Jackson +

Kuchar, Matt

La Sasso, Michael +

Laird, Martin +

Lashley, Nate

Lawrence, Thriston

Lindheim, Nicholas

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

Matthews, Brandon

McCarthy, Denny

McCarty, Matt

McGreevy, Max

Meissner, Mac

Mitchell, Keith

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Taylor

Mouw, William

Mullinax, Trey

NeSmith, Matt

Norlander, Henrik

Olesen, Thorbjørn

Onishi, Kaito

Pak, John

Palmer, Ryan

Paul, Jeremy

Perez, Victor

Peterson, Paul

Phillips, Chandler

Poston, J.T.

Potgieter, Aldrich

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Ramey, Chad

Riedel, Matthew

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Rosenmueller, Thomas

Roy, Kevin

Ryder, Sam

Salinda, Isaiah
Sargent, Gordon

Schenk, Adam

Sigg, Greyson

Silverman, Ben

Skinns, David

Smalley, Alex

Snedeker, Brandt

Springer, Hayden

Stanley, Kyle +

Stevens, Sam

Suber, Jackson

Summerhays, Preston
Svensson, Adam

Svensson, Jesper

Thompson, Davis

Thorbjornsen, Michael

Thornberry, Braden

Tosti, Alejandro

Valdes, Brendan +

Valimaki, Sami

Velo, Kevin

Ventura, Kris

Vilips, Karl

Villegas, Camilo

Waring, Paul

Whaley, Vince

Widing, Tim

Willett, Danny

Wise, Aaron

Wu, Dylan

Young, Carson

Yu, Kevin

* - Open qualifiers (TBD)
+ - Sponsor exemption

# - Section champion

John Schwarb
JOHN SCHWARB

John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World's Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor's in journalism from Indiana University.

