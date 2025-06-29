2025 John Deere Classic Full Field: Fight for Playoffs Picks up at TPC Deere Run
The John Deere Classic sits in an unenviable spot on the PGA Tour calendar for drawing big names, coming two weeks after a signature event and two weeks before the year’s final major.
But that means opportunity for the Tour’s rank-and-file.
Only the top 70 players qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs this year, and the majority of the 156 players teeing it up at TPC Deere Run are outside that cutoff. The John Deere is also the third-to-last full-points event in the U.S. on the schedule. So that means go-time is now for players looking to play deep into August and secure status for 2026.
This event has proven to be a jumping-off point for future major champions, including Jordan Spieth (who got his first Tour win here in 2013), Brian Harman (2014) and Bryson DeChambeau (2017).
Davis Thompson got his first win last year at the Deere, shooting a tournament-record 28 under par. Might there be another first-time winner this year?
Ben Griffin (No. 17), Sungjae Im (No. 25) and Jason Day (No. 28) are the only top-30 players in the world scheduled to compete.
2025 John Deere Classic full field
156 players
Albertson, Anders
Andersen, Mason
Baddeley, Aaron
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Blair, Zac
Bramlett, Joseph
Bridgeman, Jacob
Buckley, Hayden
Burgoon, Bronson
Campbell, Brian
Campos, Rafael
Capan III, Frankie
Castillo, Ricky
Cauley, Bud
Champ, Cameron
Chandler, Will
Clanton, Luke
Cole, Eric
Cone, Trevor
Coody, Pierceson
Covello, Vince
Crowe, Trace
Cummins, Quade
Dahmen, Joel
Day, Jason
Del Solar, Cristobal
Dickson, Taylor
Dunlap, Nick
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
Endycott, Harrison
Fishburn, Patrick
Fisk, Steven
Ford, David
Fowler, Rickie
Frittelli, Dylan
Garnett, Brice
Gerard, Ryan
Ghim, Doug
Giannetto, Jay
#
Glover, Lucas
Goodwin, Noah
Gordon, Will
Gotterup, Chris
Griffin, Ben
Griffin, Lanto
Grillo, Emiliano
Hadley, Chesson
+
Hadwin, Adam
Hardy, Nick
Higgo, Garrick
Higgs, Harry
Highsmith, Joe
Hisatsune, Ryo
Hodges, Lee
Hoey, Rico
Homa, Max
Hoshino, Rikuya
Hossler, Beau
Hubbard, Mark
Im, Sungjae
Jaeger, Stephan
James, Ben +
Johnson, Zach
Kanaya, Takumi
Kim, Chan
Kim, Michael
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Tom
Kirk, Chris
Kisner, Kevin
Kitayama, Kurt
Kizzire, Patton
Knapp, Jake
Knowles, Philip
Kohles, Ben
Koivun, Jackson +
Kuchar, Matt
La Sasso, Michael +
Laird, Martin +
Lashley, Nate
Lawrence, Thriston
Lindheim, Nicholas
Lipsky, David
List, Luke
Lower, Justin
Malnati, Peter
Martin, Ben
Matthews, Brandon
McCarthy, Denny
McCarty, Matt
McGreevy, Max
Meissner, Mac
Mitchell, Keith
Montgomery, Taylor
Moore, Taylor
Mouw, William
Mullinax, Trey
NeSmith, Matt
Norlander, Henrik
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Onishi, Kaito
Pak, John
Palmer, Ryan
Paul, Jeremy
Perez, Victor
Peterson, Paul
Phillips, Chandler
Poston, J.T.
Potgieter, Aldrich
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Ramey, Chad
Riedel, Matthew
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Rosenmueller, Thomas
Roy, Kevin
Ryder, Sam
Salinda, Isaiah
Sargent, Gordon
Schenk, Adam
Sigg, Greyson
Silverman, Ben
Skinns, David
Smalley, Alex
Snedeker, Brandt
Springer, Hayden
Stanley, Kyle +
Stevens, Sam
Suber, Jackson
Summerhays, Preston
+
Svensson, Adam
Svensson, Jesper
Thompson, Davis
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Thornberry, Braden
Tosti, Alejandro
Valdes, Brendan +
Valimaki, Sami
Velo, Kevin
Ventura, Kris
Vilips, Karl
Villegas, Camilo
Waring, Paul
Whaley, Vince
Widing, Tim
Willett, Danny
Wise, Aaron
Wu, Dylan
Young, Carson
Yu, Kevin
* - Open qualifiers (TBD)
+ - Sponsor exemption
# - Section champion