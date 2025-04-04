2025 LIV Golf Miami Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
LIV Golf started its 2025 season with four international events, but it's back in the U.S. this week for its annual stop in Miami, at the Blue Monster at Trump National Doral. It's offering its customary $25 million purse, with $4 million to the individual winner and $5 million set aside for the team competition.
The Masters looms next week for 12 players in this week's LIV Golf field, including previous Masters winners Jon Rahm (2022), Dustin Johnson (2020), Patrick Reed (2018), Sergio Garcia (2017), Bubba Watson (2012, 2014) , Charl Schwartzel (2011) and Phil Mickelson (2004, 2006, 2010). Fellow past major-champions Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Cam Smith are also among the LIV golfers set to tee up at both Doral and Augusta. Koepka this week described his desire to get back to his previous major-winning form.
Here are the final payouts for the 2025 LIV Golf Miami event. This article will be updated Sunday afternoon.
2025 LIV Golf Miami Final Payouts
Win: $4 million
2: $2.25 million
3: $1.5 million
4: $1 million
5: $800,000
6: $700,000
7: $600,000
8: $525,000
9: $442,500
10: $405,000
11: $380,000
12: $360,000
13: $340,000
14: $330,000
15: $300,000
16: $285,000
17: $270,000
18: $260,000
19: $250,000
20: $240,000
21: $230,000
22: $220,000
23: $210,000
24: $200,000
25: $195,000
26: $190,000
27: $185,000
28: $180,000
29: $175,000
30: $170,000
31: $165,000
32: $160,000
33: $155,000
34: $150,000
35: $148,000
36: $145,000
37: $143,000
38: $140,000
39: $138,000
40: $135,000
41: $133,000
42: $130,000
43: $128,000
44: $128,000
45: $125,000
46: $1250,000
47: $123,000
48: $120,000
49: $60,000
50: $60,000
51: $60,000
52: $50,000
53: $50,000
54: $50,000
LIV Golf Miami Team-Event Payouts
Win: $3 million
2: $1.5 million
3: $500,000