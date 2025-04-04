SI

2025 LIV Golf Miami Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

LIV Golf makes is 2025 U.S. debut at Doral. Here's the breakdown of payouts.

Tyrrell Hatton tees of at LIV's 2024 edition.
Tyrrell Hatton tees of at LIV's 2024 edition. / Megan Briggs/Getty Images

LIV Golf started its 2025 season with four international events, but it's back in the U.S. this week for its annual stop in Miami, at the Blue Monster at Trump National Doral. It's offering its customary $25 million purse, with $4 million to the individual winner and $5 million set aside for the team competition.

The Masters looms next week for 12 players in this week's LIV Golf field, including previous Masters winners Jon Rahm (2022), Dustin Johnson (2020), Patrick Reed (2018), Sergio Garcia (2017), Bubba Watson (2012, 2014) , Charl Schwartzel (2011) and Phil Mickelson (2004, 2006, 2010). Fellow past major-champions Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Cam Smith are also among the LIV golfers set to tee up at both Doral and Augusta. Koepka this week described his desire to get back to his previous major-winning form.

Here are the final payouts for the 2025 LIV Golf Miami event. This article will be updated Sunday afternoon.

2025 LIV Golf Miami Final Payouts

Win: $4 million

2: $2.25 million

3: $1.5 million

4: $1 million

5: $800,000

6: $700,000

7: $600,000

8: $525,000

9: $442,500

10: $405,000

11: $380,000

12: $360,000

13: $340,000

14: $330,000

15: $300,000

16: $285,000

17: $270,000

18: $260,000

19: $250,000

20: $240,000

21: $230,000

22: $220,000

23: $210,000

24: $200,000

25: $195,000

26: $190,000

27: $185,000

28: $180,000

29: $175,000

30: $170,000

31: $165,000

32: $160,000

33: $155,000

34: $150,000

35: $148,000

36: $145,000

37: $143,000

38: $140,000

39: $138,000

40: $135,000

41: $133,000

42: $130,000

43: $128,000

44: $128,000

45: $125,000

46: $1250,000

47: $123,000

48: $120,000

49: $60,000

50: $60,000

51: $60,000

52: $50,000

53: $50,000

54: $50,000

LIV Golf Miami Team-Event Payouts

Win: $3 million

2: $1.5 million

3: $500,000

Published
