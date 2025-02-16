SI

2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Full Field: Four of World Top 40 Heading South

Most of the PGA Tour’s top players are taking a week off between the West Coast and Florida Swings.

Maverick McNealy is the highest-ranked player at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Maverick McNealy is the highest-ranked player at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

The PGA Tour’s West Coast Swing concluded Sunday at the Genesis Invitational and in two weeks, the Florida Swing will begin.

In between is a trip to Mexico—for some players.

The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, being in one of the tougher “sandwich” spots on the schedule, will have just four of the top 40 players in the Official World Golf Ranking (prior to the final round of the Genesis).  

Maverick McNealy (No. 26), Aaron Rai (27), Akshay Bhatia (31) and Rasmus Hojgaard (39) are those top 40 players and sure to the be top betting picks, along with defending champion Jake Knapp. Then the field has plenty of PGA Tour rank-and-file players looking to improve their outlook for the rest of 2025.

There are still 500 FedEx Cup points on the line and a $1,260,000 first-place check, from a purse of $7 million. And playing well can mean a spot in the next signature event, the Arnold Palmer Invitational in three weeks at Bay Hill.

The 132-player field will compete on the par-71, 7,436-yard VidantaWorld course, designed by Greg Norman. In its three years as a PGA Tour stop, the winning scores are 19 under, 24 under and 17 under—so expect plenty of birdies.

2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Full Field

132 players

Albertson, Anders

Andersen, Mason

Baddeley, Aaron

Ballester Barrio, Jose Luis +

Bhatia, Akshay

Bridgeman, Jacob

Brown, Blades +

Buckley, Hayden

Campbell, Brian

Campos, Rafael

Capan III, Frankie

Castillo, Ricky

Chandler, Will

Cone, Trevor

Covello, Vince

Cummins, Quade

Dahmen, Joel

de la Fuente, Santiago +

Del Solar, Cristobal

Dickson, Taylor

Droemer, Jesse #

Fishburn, Patrick

Fisk, Steven

Fortlage, Erich +

Fox, Ryan

Gerard, Ryan

Gifford, Luke *

Gomez, Gerardo +

Goodwin, Noah

Gordon, Will

Gotterup, Chris

Griffin, Ben

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Hall, Harry

Hardy, Nick

Harrington, Padraig +

Hastings, Justin +

Higgs, Harry

Highsmith, Joe

Hisatsune, Ryo

Hoey, Rico

Hoffman, Charley

Højgaard, Nicolai

Højgaard, Rasmus

Hoshino, Rikuya

Hossler, Beau

Islas, José Cristóbal +

Jaeger, Stephan

Kanaya, Takumi

Kim, Chan

Kim, Michael

Kitayama, Kurt

Kizzire, Patton

Knapp, Jake

Knowles, Philip +

Kohles, Ben

Lashley, Nate

Lawrence, Thriston

Lee, K.H.

Lewis, Riley *

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Manassero, Matteo

Martin, Ben

McCarty, Matt

McCumber, Tyler

McGreevy, Max

McNealy, Maverick

Meissner, Mac

Mihaich, Leandro +

Molinari, Francesco

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Taylor

Mouw, William

Mullinax, Trey

Nørgaard, Niklas

Norlander, Henrik

Norrman, Vincent

Olesen, Thorbjørn

Onishi, Kaito

Ortiz, Alvaro +

Pak, John

Palmer, Ryan

Pan, C.T.

Paul, Jeremy

Perez, Victor

Peterson, Paul

Phillips, Chandler

Piercy, Scott +

Potgieter, Aldrich

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Riedel, Matthew

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Rosenmueller, Thomas

Roy, Kevin

Rozner, Antoine

Ryder, Sam

Safa, Jose Antonio +

Salinda, Isaiah

Schmid, Matti

Sigg, Greyson

Silverman, Ben

Skinns, David

Smalley, Alex

Springer, Hayden *

Stevens, Sam

Suber, Jackson

Svensson, Adam

Svensson, Jesper

Thorbjornsen, Michael

Thornberry, Braden

Tosti, Alejandro

Valimaki, Sami

van Rooyen, Erik

Velo, Kevin

Ventura, Kris

Vilips, Karl

Walker, Danny

Wallace, Matt

Waring, Paul

Watkins, Matthew *

Whaley, Vince

Widing, Tim

Xiong, Norman

Young, Carson

Yu, Kevin

* - Open Qualifier

+ - Sponsor exemption

# - Section champion

Published |Modified
John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World's Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor's in journalism from Indiana University.

