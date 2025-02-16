2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Full Field: Four of World Top 40 Heading South
The PGA Tour’s West Coast Swing concluded Sunday at the Genesis Invitational and in two weeks, the Florida Swing will begin.
In between is a trip to Mexico—for some players.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, being in one of the tougher “sandwich” spots on the schedule, will have just four of the top 40 players in the Official World Golf Ranking (prior to the final round of the Genesis).
Maverick McNealy (No. 26), Aaron Rai (27), Akshay Bhatia (31) and Rasmus Hojgaard (39) are those top 40 players and sure to the be top betting picks, along with defending champion Jake Knapp. Then the field has plenty of PGA Tour rank-and-file players looking to improve their outlook for the rest of 2025.
There are still 500 FedEx Cup points on the line and a $1,260,000 first-place check, from a purse of $7 million. And playing well can mean a spot in the next signature event, the Arnold Palmer Invitational in three weeks at Bay Hill.
The 132-player field will compete on the par-71, 7,436-yard VidantaWorld course, designed by Greg Norman. In its three years as a PGA Tour stop, the winning scores are 19 under, 24 under and 17 under—so expect plenty of birdies.
2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Full Field
132 players
Albertson, Anders
Andersen, Mason
Baddeley, Aaron
Ballester Barrio, Jose Luis +
Bhatia, Akshay
Bridgeman, Jacob
Brown, Blades +
Buckley, Hayden
Campbell, Brian
Campos, Rafael
Capan III, Frankie
Castillo, Ricky
Chandler, Will
Cone, Trevor
Covello, Vince
Cummins, Quade
Dahmen, Joel
de la Fuente, Santiago +
Del Solar, Cristobal
Dickson, Taylor
Droemer, Jesse #
Fishburn, Patrick
Fisk, Steven
Fortlage, Erich +
Fox, Ryan
Gerard, Ryan
Gifford, Luke *
Gomez, Gerardo +
Goodwin, Noah
Gordon, Will
Gotterup, Chris
Griffin, Ben
Griffin, Lanto
Grillo, Emiliano
Hall, Harry
Hardy, Nick
Harrington, Padraig +
Hastings, Justin +
Higgs, Harry
Highsmith, Joe
Hisatsune, Ryo
Hoey, Rico
Hoffman, Charley
Højgaard, Nicolai
Højgaard, Rasmus
Hoshino, Rikuya
Hossler, Beau
Islas, José Cristóbal +
Jaeger, Stephan
Kanaya, Takumi
Kim, Chan
Kim, Michael
Kitayama, Kurt
Kizzire, Patton
Knapp, Jake
Knowles, Philip +
Kohles, Ben
Lashley, Nate
Lawrence, Thriston
Lee, K.H.
Lewis, Riley *
Lipsky, David
List, Luke
Lower, Justin
Malnati, Peter
Manassero, Matteo
Martin, Ben
McCarty, Matt
McCumber, Tyler
McGreevy, Max
McNealy, Maverick
Meissner, Mac
Mihaich, Leandro +
Molinari, Francesco
Montgomery, Taylor
Moore, Taylor
Mouw, William
Mullinax, Trey
Nørgaard, Niklas
Norlander, Henrik
Norrman, Vincent
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Onishi, Kaito
Ortiz, Alvaro +
Pak, John
Palmer, Ryan
Pan, C.T.
Paul, Jeremy
Perez, Victor
Peterson, Paul
Phillips, Chandler
Piercy, Scott +
Potgieter, Aldrich
Putnam, Andrew
Rai, Aaron
Ramey, Chad
Riedel, Matthew
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Rosenmueller, Thomas
Roy, Kevin
Rozner, Antoine
Ryder, Sam
Safa, Jose Antonio +
Salinda, Isaiah
Schmid, Matti
Sigg, Greyson
Silverman, Ben
Skinns, David
Smalley, Alex
Springer, Hayden *
Stevens, Sam
Suber, Jackson
Svensson, Adam
Svensson, Jesper
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Thornberry, Braden
Tosti, Alejandro
Valimaki, Sami
van Rooyen, Erik
Velo, Kevin
Ventura, Kris
Vilips, Karl
Walker, Danny
Wallace, Matt
Waring, Paul
Watkins, Matthew *
Whaley, Vince
Widing, Tim
Xiong, Norman
Young, Carson
Yu, Kevin
* - Open Qualifier
+ - Sponsor exemption
# - Section champion