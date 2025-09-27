2025 Ryder Cup Saturday Afternoon Four-Ball Pairings: DeChambeau and Scheffler to Team Up
The fourth session at the 2025 is set. Here are the matchups as the U.S. tries to rally.
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — It’s getting late early for the U.S. at the 45th Ryder Cup.
Three sessions into the competition, the U.S. trails by five points at 8½–3½. The largest Sunday rally in Cup history is four points, a deficit erased by the 1999 U.S. team and the 2012 European team. So, the mission this afternoon is simple: don’t trail by more than four, and ideally keep the deficit under that number.
No team has ever won the first three session on foreign soil until Europe this week. The U.S. is up against it, and is desperate to win this fourth session.
Here are the pairings for the Sunday afternoon four-ball matches.
2025 Ryder Cup Sunday Afternoon Four-Ball Pairings
Match 1: Justin Thomas/Cameron Young vs. Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry
Match 2: Scottie Scheffler/Bryson DeChambeau vs. Tommy Fleetwood/Justin Rose
Match 3: JJ Spaun/Xander Schauffele vs. Jon Rahm/Sepp Straka
Match 4: Patrick Cantlay/Sam Burns vs. Viktor Hovland/Matt Fitzpatrick
