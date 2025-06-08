2025 U.S. Open Full Field: The World’s Best Head to Oakmont for a 10th Time
The season’s third major is almost upon us and could be a classic.
Oakmont Country Club hosts the U.S. Open for the 10th time and the several of the game’s best have won the national championship there: Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Johnny Miller, Ernie Els and Dustin Johnson, to name a few. Eight of the nine Oakmont Open champions are multiple major winners.
Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are chasing multiple majors this season, though they arrive at Oakmont going in different directions. Scheffler won the Memorial two weeks ago, having won the PGA Championship two weeks prior to that. McIlroy finished far back at Quail Hollow and is coming in off a stunning missed cut at the RBC Canadian Open, where he was fighting his driver.
An iffy driver is not something to take to Oakmont, where thick rough, fescue-filled ditches and deep bunkers await wayward shots. And then there are the greens, which are lightning-quick every day for member play and will be no different for the major.
Final qualifying was held last Monday with 47 players getting into the field after a 36-hole day, and some of the amateur stories to watch will be a 17-year-old from Georgia and a dentist from Indiana.
Bryson DeChambeau is the defending champion and has had a stellar major campaign in 2025 with a T5 at the Masters and T2 at the PGA.
As of Sunday afternoon, six spots in the field remained via the top 60 off the World Ranking (to be determined after the RBC Canadian Open) and/or the winner in Canada if that player has won on the PGA Tour since last year's U.S. Open. Remaining spots will be filled off the alternate list.
2025 U.S. Open full field
Ludvig Åberg
Byeong Hun An
Zach Bachou
Sam Bairstow
Jose Luis Ballester
Philip Barbaree Jr.
Evan Beck (a)
Daniel Berger
Christian Bezuidenhout
Akshay Bhatia
Zac Blair
Richard Bland
Chandler Blachet
Keegan Bradley
Jacob Bridgeman
Jackson Buchanan
Sam Burns
Brady Calkins
Brian Campbell
Laurie Canter
Patrick Cantlay
Bud Cauley
Will Chandler
Wyndham Clark
Trevor Cone
Corey Conners
Cam Davis
Jason Day
Bryson DeChambeau
Thomas Detry
Roberto Diaz
Alistair Docherty
George Duangmanee
Nick Dunlap
Nicolas Echavarria
Harris English
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Ryan Gerard
Lucas Glover
Emilo Gonzalez
Chris Gotterup
Max Greyserman
Lanto Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Ben Griffin
Trevor Gutschewski (a)
Grant Haefner
James Hahn
Brian Harman
Frankie Harris (a)
Justin Hastings (a)
Tyrrell Hatton
Russell Henley
Joey Herrera
Justin Hicks
Joe Highsmith
Tom Hoge
Rasmus Hojgaard
Viktor Hovland
Mason Howell (a)
Mark Hubbard
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Stephan Jaeger
Ben James (a)
Dustin Johnson
Johnny Keefer
Noah Kent (a)
Michael Kim
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
Chris Kirk
George Kneiser
Brooks Koepka
Jackson Koivun (a)
Jinichiro Kozuma
Jacques Kruyswijk
Michael La Sasso (a)
Frederic Lacroix
Joakim Lagergren
Thriston Lawrence
Bryan Lee (a)
Min Woo Lee
Marc Leishman
Riley Lewis
Justin Lower
Shane Lowry
Robert MacIntyre
Hideki Matsuyama
Denny McCarthy
Matt McCarty
Ryan McCormick
Rory McIlroy
Maverick McNealy
Phil Mickelson
Guido Migliozzi
Maxwell Moldovan
Edoardo Molinari
Collin Morikaw
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
James Nicholas
Joaquin Niemann
Niklas Norgaard
Andrew Novak
Thorbjorn Olesen
Alvaro Ortiz
Carlos Ortiz
Harrison Ott
Andrea Pavan
Matthieu Pavon
Taylor Pendrith
Victor Perez
Trent Philips
Zachery Polio (a)
J.T. Poston
Jon Rahm
Aaron Rai
Patrick Reed
Davis Riley
Justin Rose
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Adam Scott
Lance Simpson (a)
Cameron Smith
Jordan Smith
J.J. Spaun
Jordan Spieth
Sam Stevens
Sepp Straka
Yuta Sugiura
Preston Summerhays
Cameron Tankersley (a)
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Davis Thompson
Austin Truslow,
Erik van Rooyen
Jhonattan Vegas
Kevin Velo
Scott Vincent
Matt Vogt (a)
Matt Wallace
Tyler Weaver (a)
Gary Woodland
Cameron Young