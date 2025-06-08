SI

2025 U.S. Open Full Field: The World’s Best Head to Oakmont for a 10th Time

The notoriously hard course outside Pittsburgh will host the national championship for a record 10th time, with Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy chasing a second major in 2025.

John Schwarb

Bryson DeChambeau is the defending champion at the U.S. Open.
The season’s third major is almost upon us and could be a classic.

Oakmont Country Club hosts the U.S. Open for the 10th time and the several of the game’s best have won the national championship there: Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Johnny Miller, Ernie Els and Dustin Johnson, to name a few. Eight of the nine Oakmont Open champions are multiple major winners.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are chasing multiple majors this season, though they arrive at Oakmont going in different directions. Scheffler won the Memorial two weeks ago, having won the PGA Championship two weeks prior to that. McIlroy finished far back at Quail Hollow and is coming in off a stunning missed cut at the RBC Canadian Open, where he was fighting his driver.

An iffy driver is not something to take to Oakmont, where thick rough, fescue-filled ditches and deep bunkers await wayward shots. And then there are the greens, which are lightning-quick every day for member play and will be no different for the major.

Final qualifying was held last Monday with 47 players getting into the field after a 36-hole day, and some of the amateur stories to watch will be a 17-year-old from Georgia and a dentist from Indiana.

Bryson DeChambeau is the defending champion and has had a stellar major campaign in 2025 with a T5 at the Masters and T2 at the PGA.

As of Sunday afternoon, six spots in the field remained via the top 60 off the World Ranking (to be determined after the RBC Canadian Open) and/or the winner in Canada if that player has won on the PGA Tour since last year's U.S. Open. Remaining spots will be filled off the alternate list.

2025 U.S. Open full field

Ludvig Åberg

Byeong Hun An

Zach Bachou

Sam Bairstow

Jose Luis Ballester

Philip Barbaree Jr.

Evan Beck (a)

Daniel Berger

Christian Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Zac Blair

Richard Bland

Chandler Blachet

Keegan Bradley

Jacob Bridgeman

Jackson Buchanan

Sam Burns

Brady Calkins

Brian Campbell

Laurie Canter

Patrick Cantlay

Bud Cauley

Will Chandler

Wyndham Clark

Trevor Cone

Corey Conners

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Roberto Diaz

Alistair Docherty

George Duangmanee

Nick Dunlap

Nicolas Echavarria

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Ryan Gerard

Lucas Glover

Emilo Gonzalez

Chris Gotterup

Max Greyserman

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Ben Griffin

Trevor Gutschewski (a)

Grant Haefner

James Hahn

Brian Harman

Frankie Harris (a)

Justin Hastings (a)

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Joey Herrera

Justin Hicks

Joe Highsmith

Tom Hoge

Rasmus Hojgaard

Viktor Hovland

Mason Howell (a)

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Ben James (a)

Dustin Johnson

Johnny Keefer

Noah Kent (a)

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

George Kneiser

Brooks Koepka

Jackson Koivun (a)

Jinichiro Kozuma

Jacques Kruyswijk

Michael La Sasso (a)

Frederic Lacroix

Joakim Lagergren

Thriston Lawrence

Bryan Lee (a)

Min Woo Lee

Marc Leishman

Riley Lewis

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCarty

Ryan McCormick

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Phil Mickelson

Guido Migliozzi

Maxwell Moldovan

Edoardo Molinari

Collin Morikaw

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

James Nicholas

Joaquin Niemann

Niklas Norgaard

Andrew Novak

Thorbjorn Olesen

Alvaro Ortiz

Carlos Ortiz

Harrison Ott

Andrea Pavan

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

Victor Perez

Trent Philips

Zachery Polio (a)

J.T. Poston

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Patrick Reed

Davis Riley

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Adam Scott

Lance Simpson (a)

Cameron Smith

Jordan Smith

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Yuta Sugiura

Preston Summerhays

Cameron Tankersley (a)

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Austin Truslow,

Erik van Rooyen

Jhonattan Vegas

Kevin Velo

Scott Vincent

Matt Vogt (a)

Matt Wallace

Tyler Weaver (a)

Gary Woodland

Cameron Young

JOHN SCHWARB

John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World's Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor's in journalism from Indiana University.

