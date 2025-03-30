SI

2025 Valero Texas Open Full Field: Last Chance to Earn a Spot in the Masters

The second of back-to-back weeks in Texas is a place for stars to get a final Augusta tuneup and others to take one last chance at trying to get into the season’s first major.

Akshay Bhatia returns to defend his title at the Valero Texas Open.
One more regular week on the PGA Tour, then the world turns its attention to Augusta National and the Masters.

The Valero Texas Open is that stop, which means different things to different players in the 153-man field. World No. 5 Ludvig Åberg, the highest-ranked player in the field, is surely using his week at TPC San Antonio to get into rhythm for the Masters, where he was a remarkable second last year as a rookie.

Hideki Matsuyama (ranked No. 6, past Masters champion) and Tommy Fleetwood (10th, T3 at Augusta last year) are also playing with the Masters in mind.

But then there are the likes of Daniel Berger, Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland, popular players who don’t yet have an invitation to the Masters. But a win this week would fix that.

Jordan Spieth is another past Masters champion teeing it up at the Valero, where he won in 2021 at 18 under. Akshay Bhatia is the defending champ, having defeated Denny McCarthy in a playoff after both posted 20 under. In other words, expect bunches of birdies at the 7,438-yard par-72 layout.

Other past champions in the field include Corey Conners, Charley Hoffman, Jimmy Walker, Martin Laird and Zach Johnson, who won back-to-back in 2008 and 2009.

The PGA Tour has played in San Antonio since 1922, with the former Texas Open being the third-oldest event on Tour and the longest played in the same city. 

The tournament has a $9.5 million purse with $1,710,000 and 500 FedEx Cup points for the winner.

2025 Valero Texas Open full field

153 players

Åberg, Ludvig

Albertson, Anders

Andersen, Mason

Baddeley, Aaron

Berger, Daniel

Bhatia, Akshay

Bradley, Keegan

Bridgeman, Jacob

Buckley, Hayden

Burgoon, Bronson

Burns, Sam

Campos, Rafael

Cantlay, Patrick

Capan III, Frankie

Castillo, Ricky

Cauley, Bud

Chandler, Will

Cole, Eric

Cone, Trevor

Conners, Corey

Covello, Vince

Cummins, Quade

Dahmen, Joel

Del Solar, Cristobal

Dickson, Taylor

Finau, Tony

Fishburn, Patrick

Fisk, Steven

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fleetwood, Tommy

Fowler, Rickie

Fox, Ryan

Garnett, Brice

Gerard, Ryan

Ghim, Doug

Goodwin, Noah

Gotterup, Chris

Griffin, Ben

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Hall, Harry

Hardy, Nick

Harman, Brian

Harrington, Padraig +

Higgs, Harry

Hisatsune, Ryo

Hodges, Lee

Hoey, Rico

Hoffman, Charley

Hoge, Tom

Homa, Max

Hoshino, Rikuya

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark

James, Ben
+

Johnson, Zach +

Jones, Jared #

Kanaya, Takumi

Kim, Chan

Kim, Michael
Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom

Kirk, Chris

Kisner, Kevin

Kitayama, Kurt

Kizzire, Patton

Knapp, Jake

Knowles, Philip

Kohles, Ben

Kuchar, Matt

Laird, Martin
+

Lashley, Nate

Lawrence, Thriston

Lee, K.H.

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Manassero, Matteo

Martin, Ben

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McGreevy, Max

McNealy, Maverick

Meissner, Mac

Mitchell, Keith

Molinari, Francesco

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Taylor

Mouw, William

Mullinax, Trey

Norgaard, Niklas

Norlander, Henrik

Novak, Andrew

Olesen, Thorbjørn

Onishi, Kaito

Pak, John

Palmer, Ryan

Pan, C.T.

Paul, Jeremy

Perez, Victor

Peterson, Paul

Phillips, Chandler

Poston, J.T.

Potgieter, Aldrich

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Ramey, Chad

Riedel, Matthew

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Rosenmueller, Thomas

Roy, Kevin

Rozner, Antoine

Ryder, Sam

Salinda, Isaiah

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Sigg, Greyson

Silverman, Ben
Simpson, Webb

Skinns, David

Smalley, Alex

Snedeker, Brandt

Spieth, Jordan

Stevens, Sam

Suber, Jackson

Summerhays, Preston
+

Svensson, Adam

Svensson, Jesper

Thorbjornsen, Michael

Thornberry, Braden

Tosti, Alejandro

Valimaki, Sami

van Rooyen, Erik

Velo, Kevin

Ventura, Kris

Villegas, Camilo

Walker, Danny

Walker, Jimmy
+

Wallace, Matt

Waring, Paul

Whaley, Vince

Widing, Tim

Woodland, Gary

Xiong, Norman

Young, Cameron

Young, Carson

+ - sponsor exemption

# - section champion

Published
John Schwarb
JOHN SCHWARB

John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World's Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor's in journalism from Indiana University.

