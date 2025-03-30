2025 Valero Texas Open Full Field: Last Chance to Earn a Spot in the Masters
One more regular week on the PGA Tour, then the world turns its attention to Augusta National and the Masters.
The Valero Texas Open is that stop, which means different things to different players in the 153-man field. World No. 5 Ludvig Åberg, the highest-ranked player in the field, is surely using his week at TPC San Antonio to get into rhythm for the Masters, where he was a remarkable second last year as a rookie.
Hideki Matsuyama (ranked No. 6, past Masters champion) and Tommy Fleetwood (10th, T3 at Augusta last year) are also playing with the Masters in mind.
But then there are the likes of Daniel Berger, Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland, popular players who don’t yet have an invitation to the Masters. But a win this week would fix that.
Jordan Spieth is another past Masters champion teeing it up at the Valero, where he won in 2021 at 18 under. Akshay Bhatia is the defending champ, having defeated Denny McCarthy in a playoff after both posted 20 under. In other words, expect bunches of birdies at the 7,438-yard par-72 layout.
Other past champions in the field include Corey Conners, Charley Hoffman, Jimmy Walker, Martin Laird and Zach Johnson, who won back-to-back in 2008 and 2009.
The PGA Tour has played in San Antonio since 1922, with the former Texas Open being the third-oldest event on Tour and the longest played in the same city.
The tournament has a $9.5 million purse with $1,710,000 and 500 FedEx Cup points for the winner.
2025 Valero Texas Open full field
153 players
Åberg, Ludvig
Albertson, Anders
Andersen, Mason
Baddeley, Aaron
Berger, Daniel
Bhatia, Akshay
Bradley, Keegan
Bridgeman, Jacob
Buckley, Hayden
Burgoon, Bronson
Burns, Sam
Campos, Rafael
Cantlay, Patrick
Capan III, Frankie
Castillo, Ricky
Cauley, Bud
Chandler, Will
Cole, Eric
Cone, Trevor
Conners, Corey
Covello, Vince
Cummins, Quade
Dahmen, Joel
Del Solar, Cristobal
Dickson, Taylor
Finau, Tony
Fishburn, Patrick
Fisk, Steven
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Fleetwood, Tommy
Fowler, Rickie
Fox, Ryan
Garnett, Brice
Gerard, Ryan
Ghim, Doug
Goodwin, Noah
Gotterup, Chris
Griffin, Ben
Griffin, Lanto
Grillo, Emiliano
Hall, Harry
Hardy, Nick
Harman, Brian
Harrington, Padraig +
Higgs, Harry
Hisatsune, Ryo
Hodges, Lee
Hoey, Rico
Hoffman, Charley
Hoge, Tom
Homa, Max
Hoshino, Rikuya
Hossler, Beau
Hubbard, Mark
James, Ben
Johnson, Zach +
Jones, Jared #
Kanaya, Takumi
Kim, Chan
Kim, Michael
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Tom
Kirk, Chris
Kisner, Kevin
Kitayama, Kurt
Kizzire, Patton
Knapp, Jake
Knowles, Philip
Kohles, Ben
Kuchar, Matt
Laird, Martin
Lashley, Nate
Lawrence, Thriston
Lee, K.H.
Lipsky, David
List, Luke
Lower, Justin
Malnati, Peter
Manassero, Matteo
Martin, Ben
Matsuyama, Hideki
McCarthy, Denny
McGreevy, Max
McNealy, Maverick
Meissner, Mac
Mitchell, Keith
Molinari, Francesco
Montgomery, Taylor
Moore, Taylor
Mouw, William
Mullinax, Trey
Norgaard, Niklas
Norlander, Henrik
Novak, Andrew
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Onishi, Kaito
Pak, John
Palmer, Ryan
Pan, C.T.
Paul, Jeremy
Perez, Victor
Peterson, Paul
Phillips, Chandler
Poston, J.T.
Potgieter, Aldrich
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Ramey, Chad
Riedel, Matthew
Rodgers, Patrick
Rose, Justin
Rosenmueller, Thomas
Roy, Kevin
Rozner, Antoine
Ryder, Sam
Salinda, Isaiah
Schenk, Adam
Schmid, Matti
Sigg, Greyson
Silverman, Ben
Simpson, Webb
Skinns, David
Smalley, Alex
Snedeker, Brandt
Spieth, Jordan
Stevens, Sam
Suber, Jackson
Summerhays, Preston
Svensson, Adam
Svensson, Jesper
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Thornberry, Braden
Tosti, Alejandro
Valimaki, Sami
van Rooyen, Erik
Velo, Kevin
Ventura, Kris
Villegas, Camilo
Walker, Danny
Walker, Jimmy
Wallace, Matt
Waring, Paul
Whaley, Vince
Widing, Tim
Woodland, Gary
Xiong, Norman
Young, Cameron
Young, Carson
+ - sponsor exemption
# - section champion