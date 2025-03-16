2025 Valspar Championship Full Field: 24 of World Top 50 in Florida Swing Finale
The PGA Tour is in Florida for one more for the Valspar Championship, where a number of players will take one more tuneup before the Masters.
Twenty-four of the world’s top 50 are scheduled to compete in Palm Harbor, not bad considering the Valspar falls right after the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship. Those two massive events draw all the PGA Tour’s best and while some will take this week off, a number will play here and then take off the next two weeks before the season’s first major.
Xander Schauffele, the world No. 3, will play the Valspar as he continues to find form after missing two months due to a rib injury. Fellow top-10 players Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood are also scheduled to play. Also traveling across the state is Jordan Spieth, the 2015 Valspar winner who said he’s getting back into form following wrist surgery.
They’ll all play the the 7,352-yard par-71 Copperhead course at Innisbrook Resort, an underrated layout that’s not Florida-flat and doesn’t lend itself to crazy scoring. Peter Malnati won last year at 12 under, Taylor Moore the year prior to that at 10 under.
The purse is $8.7 million with a first-place prize of $1,566,000.
Valspar Championship full field
156 players
An, Byeong Hun
Andersen, Mason
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Bhatia, Akshay
Bramlett, Joseph
Bridgeman, Jacob
Brown, Blades +
Buckley, Hayden +
Burns, Sam
Campbell, Brian
Campos, Rafael
Capan III, Frankie
Castillo, Ricky
Cauley, Bud
Chandler, Will +
Clanton, Luke +
Cole, Eric
Cone, Trevor
Conners, Corey
Cummins, Quade
Dahmen, Joel
Davis, Cam
Del Solar, Cristobal
Detry, Thomas
Dickson, Taylor
Donald, Luke +
Echavarria, Nico
Fishburn, Patrick
Fisk, Steven
Fleetwood, Tommy
Fox, Ryan
Gabrelcik, Nick +
Garnett, Brice
Gerard, Ryan
Ghim, Doug
Glover, Lucas
Goodwin, Noah
Gordon, Will
Gotterup, Chris
Griffin, Ben
Griffin, Lanto
Grillo, Emiliano
Hadwin, Adam
Hall, Harry
Hardy, Nick
Higgs, Harry
Highsmith, Joe
Hisatsune, Ryo
Hoey, Rico
Hoffman, Charley
Højgaard, Nicolai
Højgaard, Rasmus
Horschel, Billy
Hoshino, Rikuya
Hossler, Beau
Hovland, Viktor
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Jaeger, Stephan
Johnson, Zach +
Kim, Chan
Kim, Michael
Kim, Tom
Kisner, Kevin
Kitayama, Kurt
Kizzire, Patton
Knapp, Jake
Koch, Greg #
Kohles, Ben
Kuchar, Matt
Lashley, Nate
Lawrence, Thriston
Lee, K.H.
Lipsky, David
List, Luke
Lower, Justin
Lowry, Shane
Malnati, Peter
Manassero, Matteo
Martin, Ben
McCarty, Matt
McGreevy, Max
Meissner, Mac
Mitchell, Keith
Moore, Taylor
Mouw, William
Mullinax, Trey
Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
Norgaard, Niklas
Norlander, Henrik
Norrman, Vincent
Novak, Andrew
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Onishi, Kaito
Pak, John
Pan, C.T.
Paul, Jeremy
Pavon, Matthieu
Perez, Victor
Peterson, Paul
Phillips, Chandler
Poston, J.T.
Potgieter, Aldrich
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Rai, Aaron
Ramey, Chad
Riley, Davis
Rosenmueller, Thomas
Roy, Kevin
Rozner, Antoine
Ryder, Sam
Schauffele, Xander
Schenk, Adam
Schmid, Matti
Scott, Adam
Shipley, Neal +
Sigg, Greyson
Silverman, Ben
Simpson, Webb
Skinns, David
Smalley, Alex
Snedeker, Brandt
Spieth, Jordan
Stevens, Sam
Straka, Sepp
Suber, Jackson
Svensson, Adam
Svensson, Jesper
Theegala, Sahith
Thomas, Justin
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Thornberry, Braden
Valimaki, Sami
van Rooyen, Erik
Van Wyk, Kieron
Vegas, Jhonattan
Velo, Kevin
Ventura, Kris
Vilips, Karl
Villegas, Camilo
Walker, Danny
Wallace, Matt
Waring, Paul
Whaley, Vince
Widing, Tim
Willett, Danny
Woodland, Gary
Young, Cameron
Young, Carson
Yu, Kevin
Zalatoris, Will
+ - sponsor exemption
# - section champion