2025 Vessel Golf Bags Review: Are They Worth the Investment?
Paul Liberatore is the founder of Golfers Authority, which reviews the world's best golf products and gear. This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Vessel is a premium golf bag brand that continues to rise in the golf world. The company's mission is simple: create the best golf bags on the market, combining superior materials, innovative designs and unparalleled craftsmanship.
An unwavering commitment to quality sets Vessel apart. Every Vessel bag is made with premium materials sourced worldwide, ensuring durability and longevity. From the high-grade leather to the weather-resistant zippers, no detail is overlooked. The bags are meticulously crafted by skilled artisans who take pride in their work, resulting in a stunning product that performs at the highest level.
More Gear Reviews From SI Golf: Best Golf Balls | Best Golf Bags | Best Rangefinders | Best Shoes
Vessel bags are becoming popular among professional PGA and LPGA Tours golfers. Many top players, including major champions, have been spotted using Vessel bags on the course, often without being a paid ambassador.
Why Vessel Bags are Popular
One key factor that makes Vessel golf bags stand out is the exceptional materials used in their construction. Vessel uses only the finest fabrics, leather and hardware to ensure their bags are built to last. The attention to detail is evident in every aspect of the bag, from the sturdy zippers to the reinforced stitching. When you pick up a Vessel bag, you immediately feel the difference in quality compared to other brands.
Another aspect that differentiates Vessel is its focus on sleek, minimalist designs. In a world where many golf bags are cluttered with excessive branding and busy patterns, Vessel takes a more refined approach. Their bags feature clean lines, subtle branding, and a timeless aesthetic that never goes out of style. Whether you prefer a classic black or a bold, eye-catching color, Vessel has a bag that will suit your taste.
But Vessel golf bags are more than just a pretty face. They are also designed with exceptional functionality in mind. Every pocket, zipper, and compartment has been carefully considered to provide maximum storage and organization for all your golfing essentials. Vessel bags have features that make your time on the course more fun, from the well-padded shoulder straps to the insulated cooler pockets. They are designed for golfers who refuse to compromise and demand the best. Whether you are a weekend warrior or a professional player, a Vessel bag is an investment in your game and a statement of your discerning taste.
Professional Stand Bag - Player V Pro Stand
The Vessel Player V Pro golf stand bag represents what serious golfers dream about - a perfect blend of high-end craftsmanship and smart design. You'll notice right away how the pebbled exterior catches the eye, available in four timeless colors that look great on any course.
Storage defines this bag's core strength. The dual configuration options let you choose between a 7-way or 14-way club divider system. Both feature soft velour-lined tops that baby your clubs, while the 14-way setup includes smart offset dividers that make grabbing clubs smooth and natural. Your oversized putter grip fits perfectly in its own dedicated well.
The 16 pockets transform how you organize your golf gear. Five magnetic closures snap shut with a satisfying click, giving you quick access to everything from tees to rangefinders. Your phone and wallet stay safe in the antimicrobial velour pocket, while cold drinks remain frosty in the insulated cooler pocket.
Get the Best Price on the Player V Pro Stand Bag Through our Partners at Vessel
The Equilibrium 2.0 Double Strap system changes the game for carrying comfort. The 8-point swivel mechanism sits high on your shoulders, spreading weight evenly across your back. Even with a golf glove on, the quick-release buckles make taking off the bag simple and fast.
Carbon fiber legs with the Rotator Stand System keep your bag stable on slopes and rough terrain. The flex activation tech prevents the legs from jamming, and the wide stance keeps your clubs clear when extended.
Luxury touches shine through the hand-stitched leather handles and zipper pulls. The bag weighs just over 7.5 pounds, featuring a generous 10.5-inch top opening. Every seam comes reinforced for long-lasting durability.
The Pro version kicks everything up a notch with bonus features like an extra magnetic pocket and compatibility with Vessel's club organizer system. You'll also get premium extras including a matching cart sleeve and leather accent pulls.
This bag serves golfers who expect excellence in both form and function. The thoughtful design elements and premium build quality make the Player V Pro your perfect companion on the course.
Player Stand Bag - Player V Stand Bag
The Vessel Player V golf bag sets a new standard for premium stand bags, blending sophisticated design with practical features. The bag's two configuration options - 6-way or 14-way top dividers - let you customize your club organization. Both versions include full-length velour-lined dividers that protect your clubs from scratches and damage.
Storage space is exceptional with 16 pockets, featuring smart magnetic closures on four key compartments. The magnetic rangefinder pocket makes quick access simple during play, while an antimicrobial valuables pocket keeps your personal items clean and protected. You'll love the cart strap pass-through design that keeps all pockets accessible even when secured to a golf cart.
The Equilibrium 2.0 Double Strap system makes carrying comfortable through long rounds. An 8-point swivel mechanism moves with your body, spreading weight evenly across both shoulders. The high strap mounting points create better balance, reducing fatigue. Quick-release buckles make taking off the bag simple, even while wearing golf gloves.
Shop colors and pricing for the Player V Stand Bag at Vessel.com
Carbon fiber legs with flex activation technology make the Rotator Stand System reliable on any surface. The low-profile base prevents unwanted tipping, giving you confidence when setting down your clubs. The 8.5-inch top opening fits oversized grips without jamming, while the base design prevents club handles from sticking when deploying the legs.
The construction quality matches its premium positioning. A scratch-resistant matte finish maintains appearance over time, available in Black, White, Grey, and Navy colors. Weighing between 6.6 and 6.95 pounds, it's slightly heavier than some competitors but compensates with superior features.
Practical elements include dual bottle holders for drinks and an insulated cooler pocket with drainage - perfect for keeping beverages cold during hot rounds. Every feature serves a clear purpose, from protected storage to balanced carrying comfort. While it sits at a higher price point, the Vessel Player V delivers value through durability, organization, and performance that serious golfers will appreciate.
Light Player Stand Bag - Player Air Stand Bag
The Vessel Player Air Stand Bag is a lightweight luxury bag designed for the walking golfer who demands exceptional performance and style.
At the heart of the Player Air is the cutting-edge Cordura fabric. This advanced material offers unparalleled durability and lightweight performance, setting a new standard in golf bag construction. Cordura's is synonymous with reliability in all conditions, providing unmatched protection against tears, scuffs, and abrasions.
The Player Air boasts a remarkable 30% reduction in weight compared to traditional golf bags without compromising on essential features or storage capacity. You can choose between a 6-way or 14-way top featuring full-length dividers and padding for optimal club organization and protection. The strategically positioned high strap-attachment points on the bag's apex ensure improved balance and prevent club fallout, even when fully loaded.
Buy the Player Air Stand Bag Now Through Our Partners at Vessel
Vessel's patented Equilibrium 2.0 Double Strap system is a standout feature of the Player Air. This ergonomic strap features an 8-point swivel mechanism that self-adjusts to your walking style, providing exceptional comfort and balance throughout your round. The straps are well-padded and designed to minimize fatigue, even during a full day on the course.
The Player Air has thoughtful storage solutions for all your golf gear. The magnetic rangefinder pocket, lined with antimicrobial microfiber and featuring snap-closure edges, keeps your device pristine and scratch-free. The exterior personals pocket, also lined with antimicrobial microfiber, offers purposeful organization for your valuables, such as glasses, phone, and watch. Keep your beverages chilled in the insulated pocket with drainage features, and effortlessly store tees, ball markers, and golf balls in the spacious main compartment with an internal mesh pocket.
While Player Air's premium materials and innovative features come at a higher price point, the investment is justified for golfers seeking a top-quality, lightweight bag that delivers both performance and style. If you're a walking golfer who demands the best, the Vessel Player Air is the way to go.
Luxury Stand Bag - VLX 2.0 Stand Bag
The Vessel VLX 2.0 Stand Bag is a top-of-the-line golf bag that combines luxury, performance, and functionality. This bag is meticulously crafted with premium materials and cutting-edge features that cater to the needs of discerning golfers. The VLX 2.0 is a fusion of what we love most: minimal build, performance features, and efficiency. Dubbed the “Ultimate Caddy Bag,” the VLX 2.0 is the ultimate crossover bag.
The bag boasts a sleek and refined silhouette that exudes sophistication. The tour-grade synthetic leather body is not only stylish but also weather-resistant, ensuring your gear stays protected in various conditions. Genuine leather touchpoints add an extra touch of elegance and durability.
Organization is a breeze with the VLX 2.0's thoughtfully designed pockets. The magnetic rangefinder pocket, lined with velour, provides quick access to your essential golf accessories. The expandable, insulated water bottle sleeve keeps your beverages cool throughout your round. The saddle-style pockets on either side of the bag offer balanced storage, while the velour-lined valuables pocket keeps your personal items secure.
The bag's 4-way top, with 3 full-length dividers, provides ample space for your clubs while minimizing clutter. The velour dividers are wrapped in premium mesh, eliminating the need for rivets and washers, which can damage your club shafts. This attention to detail showcases Vessel's commitment to protecting your valuable equipment.
Vessel has gone above and beyond with the VLX 2.0's waterproofing capabilities. The bag features premium waterproof zippers, ensuring your belongings stay dry even in wet conditions. The included all-weather rain hood provides extra protection, giving you peace of mind on the course.
The Vessel VLX 2.0 Stand Bag is a testament to Vessel's commitment to crafting high-end golf bags that blend style, functionality, and performance. With its innovative features, premium materials, and attention to detail, this bag is designed to elevate your game.
Tour Staff Bag - Prime 2.0 Staff Bag
The Vessel Prime 2.0 Staff golf bag is a premier, tour-grade bag designed for serious golfers who demand the best quality, functionality, and style. This premium golf bag is crafted using the finest materials, including tour-grade synthetic leather, water-resistant zippers, and genuine leather zipper pulls, ensuring durability and long-lasting performance.
The Prime 2.0 Staff bag boasts an impressive storage capacity, featuring 16 pockets that cater to all your golfing needs. Eleven exterior pockets and five interior pockets provide ample space for organization. Specialized pockets include a conveniently placed quick-access magnetic pocket near the top of the bag, which features soft velour lining, internal storage, and a key clip. Which is ideal for storing phones, wallets, keys, glasses, and other valuables. A large belly pocket with an internal organization is perfect for storing golf essentials or snacks. Dual front pockets enable neat storage of game essentials like tees, markers, and golf balls. A minimal umbrella sleeve is concealed behind the large garment pocket, minimizing the hassle of fastening and unfastening an umbrella to the bag.
Protection for your clubs is paramount, and the Prime 2.0 Staff bag delivers. It features a 6-way top with a reinforced steel ring wrapped in premium velour. It even has three grab handles that make it easy to pick up and carry. This design ensures that your clubs are well-organized and protected from damage during play and transport.
Vessel is a brand trusted by PGA and LPGA Tour professionals, and the Prime 2.0 Staff Bag demonstrates why. The tour-grade materials and luxury details from top to bottom, combined with the bag's durable construction, make it an excellent choice for golfers who demand the best. Whether a professional or an avid amateur, the Vessel Prime 2.0 Staff Bag provides the perfect combination of style, functionality, and quality to elevate your game.
Professional Staff Bag - Prime Mini Staff Bag
The Vessel Prime Mini Staff is a premium golf bag that packs the functionality and craftsmanship of a full-size staff bag into a compact, lightweight design. This bag is crafted from tour-grade synthetic leather, ensuring durability and a luxurious look and feel. The bag's construction features water-resistant zippers and genuine leather zipper pulls for added protection and style.
One of the standout features of the Prime Mini Staff is its abundance of purposefully designed pockets. The bag has a total of 10 exterior pockets and eight interior pockets, providing ample storage for all your golfing essentials. The magnetic rangefinder pocket, a signature Vessel feature, comes with an internal divider and velour lining for dedicated, scratch-free storage of your rangefinder. Dual personal pockets, lined with antimicrobial velour, offer a safe and clean space for your valuables, while the top "easy-access" zip pocket ensures quick retrieval of frequently used items.
The Prime Mini Staff's 5-way top, reinforced with a steel ring and wrapped in premium velour, features two horizontal full-length dividers to protect your clubs and shafts. The bag also includes an integrated umbrella sleeve concealed behind the large garment pocket for a streamlined look.
The Vessel Prime Mini Staff is a meticulously crafted golf bag that combines luxury, functionality, and durability. With its numerous pockets, thoughtful design features, and premium materials, this bag is sure to elevate your game.
Luxury Cart Bag - Lux Prime Cart
The Lux Prime cart bag is in a category all of its own. It combines all the functionality of a top-level cart bag with the bold styling of a tour-proven staff bag. This bag is designed for golfers who prefer to ride in a cart, push cart, or trolley, offering intuitive organization and easy access to all your golf gear.
Crafted from tour-grade synthetic leather, known for its durability, color-fastness, and easy maintenance, the Prime Cart Bag only weighs 9.4 lbs. However, one of the coolest features of the Lux Prime Cart is its six-way top with two full-length dividers. This lets you personalize your club organization while protecting your expensive clubs from scratches and wear. The dividers are even lined with soft velour, and the reinforced steel ring top adds extra strength and support.
Regarding storage, the Lux Prime Cart has you covered with an impressive 15 external and eight internal pockets. This includes a magnetic rangefinder pocket with velour lining and an internal divider that helps keep your rangefinder secure and easily accessible. A quick-access magnetic pocket is conveniently placed near the top of the bag. With soft velour lining, internal storage, and a key clip, this pocket is ideal for storing phones, wallets, keys, glasses, and valuables. A large belly pocket with internal organization is ideal for storing golf essentials or snacks, and it even has a detachable belly panel if you want to have it embroidered. A Ball Pocket that allows you to store your golf essentials such as tees, ball markers, and golf balls in the large main compartment - complete with three internal pockets for added organization. Two antimicrobial, velour-lined valuables pockets are enclosed with water-resistant zippers perfect for storing personal items such as a phone, keys, or wallet.
Vessel has paid attention to every detail in the Lux Prime Cart, from the hidden umbrella sleeve and dual pen/tee slots to the bottle opener and towel ring. With its thoughtful design, premium materials, and attention to detail, this bag will surely turn heads at the course.
Player Cart Bag - Lux Cart Bag
The Lux Cart bag was intentionally designed to provide the ultimate luxury riding experience. It is perfect for golfers who demand the best in both form and function.
When it comes to club organization, the Lux Cart bag shines. It offers two options: a 7-way top with three full-length dividers or a 14-way top with 14 full-length dividers. Both options include a dedicated putter well and microfiber-lined dividers for ultimate club protection. The Lux Cart bag is surprisingly lightweight for its size and features. The 7-way version weighs just 6.55 lbs, while the 14-way version weighs 6.8 lbs. This makes it easy to handle and transport, even when fully loaded with clubs and gear.
Buy the Lux Cart now on Vessel.com
The Lux Cart bag offers a ton of storage space for organizing and securing your belongings. Two antimicrobial-lined personal pockets and a lockable valuables pocket keep your items safe. Dual water bottle sleeves and a large cooler-lined compartment keep you hydrated and refreshed throughout your round, and a ball pocket that has a removable panel for custom embroidery.
But one of the coolest pockets has to be its magnetic pocket pod. This innovative pocket swings over the cart strap and snaps securely in place, ensuring easy access to your essentials without compromising the bag's stability on the cart. The pocket pod is also lined with microfiber to protect your valuables or large enough to put your rangefinders, tees, golf balls, and other golf accessories.
So, if you are a golfer who likes to ride in style, then you should check out the Vessel Lux Cart Bag. It truly combines the very best in style, functionality, and innovation.
Ultimate Cart Bag - Lux XV 2.0 Cart Bag
The Vessel Lux XV 2.0 Cart Bag is a premium, feature-packed cart bag designed for the discerning golfer who demands the very best in quality, organization, and style. Crafted from tour-grade synthetic leather with genuine leather touchpoints, this bag exudes luxury from every angle.
One standout feature of the Lux XV 2.0 is its 15-way top with full-length, fully enclosed dividers and a velour putter well. This setup ensures each club has a dedicated slot, preventing club crowding and shaft damage. You can also go with the 7-way top with a mesh-lined putter well and six club slots with full-length dividers, giving you the ultimate flexibility to choose your club organization style.
The Lux XV 2.0 golf bag is designed for organization and convenience. It features 22 pockets, including 15 exterior and 7 interior pockets. Two antimicrobial-lined personal pockets are ideal for storing your phone or glasses. The garment pocket contains a lockable valuables pocket to secure items like watches or jewelry. The bag also includes dual bottle sleeves that tuck away when not in use, a large cooler pocket with insulation and drainage to keep beverages and snacks cold, and forward-facing pockets for easy access to golf essentials when the bag is attached to a cart. From top to bottom, the bag features an accessory pocket with a water-resistant zipper a spacious ball pocket with internal organization, but one of the coolest pockets has to be its magnetic pocket pod. This innovative pocket swings over the cart strap and securely snaps into place, providing easy access to your essentials without compromising the bag's stability on the cart. The pocket pod is also lined with microfiber to protect your valuables. It's large enough to hold your rangefinders, tees, golf balls, and other golf accessories.
My favorite feature of the Lux XV 2.0 golf has to be Vessel's innovative Golf Club Organizer (sold separately). The organizer features nine individual rubberized club slots, each with its own dedicated spot in your bag. A small magnet in each slot keeps clubs secure, even on rough terrain. The organizer is compatible with up to 1.5” extensions with most clubs. Designed for the Lux Pro Cart bag, the organizer snaps securely into place and can be easily removed when not in use, making it a must-have accessory.
The Vessel Lux XV 2.0 Cart Bag is the ultimate cart bag for golfers prioritizing organization, quality, and style. With its thoughtful design, premium materials, and abundant storage, this bag will serve you well for years.
Sunday Bag - Sunday III Stand Bag
The Vessel Sunday III Stand golf bag by Vessel is a meticulously crafted, lightweight carry bag designed for the modern, minimalist walking golfer.
This Vessel Sunday III boasts a 3-way top with two full-length dividers and can accommodate up to 14 clubs. It is perfect for a full walking round, a quick nine, or a trip to the driving range. The 8" top ensures easy club access and organization.
Comfort is key with this bag, thanks to the patented self-adjusting Equilibrium 2.0 Double Strap. This ergonomic strap features an 8-point swivel mechanism that adapts to your gait, and it can easily convert from a double to a single strap carry to suit your preference. Weighing just 4.55 lbs for the body, the Sunday III is incredibly lightweight, making it a breeze to carry on the course.
This Vessel Sunday III has a refined silhouette and five strategically placed pockets, including a magnetic accessories pocket and an antimicrobial valuables pocket, that help to keep your essentials organized and protected. It also features two magnetic, insulated water bottle sleeves that ensure hydration is always within reach. These sleeves feature a stretch mesh gusset and magnetic closure, keeping the pockets slim and tight against the bag when not in use. The bag also features water-resistant zippers with interchangeable zip pulls, a matching all-weather rain hood, a towel loop, and a hook-and-loop umbrella holder.
Crafted from tour-grade synthetic leather and genuine leather touchpoints, the Sunday III exudes luxury and functionality, making it an excellent choice for golfers who appreciate style and quality on the course.
Junior Bag - Junior Stand Bag
The Vessel Junior Stand golf bag is designed for junior golfers. It has been crafted with the same high-quality materials and patented technology as Vessel's full-sized bags, ensuring your young golfer can access the best equipment to help them grow into their game.
One of the standout features of the Junior Stand is its patented Rotator Stand System, which provides maximum stability when the legs are deployed. This means your junior golfer can confidently set their bag down on the course, knowing it will stay upright and secure. The bag also has ultra-lightweight carbon fiber legs, optimizing the strength-to-weight ratio and ensuring durability.
Comfort is crucial when carrying a golf bag, and the Junior Stand delivers with its patented self-adjusting Equilibrium 2.0 Double Strap. This innovative strap system automatically adjusts for a balanced carry, distributing the weight evenly across the shoulders. As your junior golfer grows, you can easily adjust the length of the straps for a custom fit, ensuring they always have a comfortable carrying experience.
The Junior Stand features a magnetic rangefinder pocket lined with antimicrobial velour, which protects valuables and makes them easily accessible. The cooler-lined bottle sleeve has an expandable magnetic closure, allowing your junior golfer to keep their refreshments cold throughout the round. The bag also includes a garment compartment with an interior valuables pocket, a large accessories pocket, and a detachable ball pocket for personalization.
The Vessel Junior Stand golf bag is an exceptional choice for junior golfers looking for a high-quality, feature-packed bag designed specifically for their needs. With its patented technology, lightweight construction, and attention to detail, this bag will help your junior golfer develop their skills and love for the game in style and comfort.
Final Thoughts on the Best Vessel Bags
Ultimately, the best Vessel golf bag for you will depend on your individual preference. Whether you prioritize a classic look, innovative features, or a bag designed for riding or walking, a Vessel bag is made for you. With their unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and performance, Vessel continues to set the standard in premium golf bags.