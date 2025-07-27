2025 Wyndham Championship Full Field: One Last Shot at FedEx Cup Playoff Berths
The PGA Tour regular season that began Jan. 2 in Hawaii is ending this week in North Carolina.
Since the FedEx Cup playoffs began in 2007, the Wyndham Championship has served as the regular-season finale. But there’s a significant twist this year.
Only the top 70 in the standings advance to the playoff opener, the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Then the top 50 head to the BMW Championship, followed by the traditional top 30 to the Tour Championship (where all players will start on equal footing).
On the heels of the Scottish and British Opens, many of the Tour’s top players are still resting up for the postseason. So there’s no Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele or Justin Thomas this week at Sedgefield Country Club. The majority of the 156-player field are outside the top 70, hoping to catch one hot week to prolong a season or secure job status—the top 70 players also earn retain full playing privileges, while those outside will have to play in the fall in order to chase cards for those at Nos. 71-100 in points.
Matti Schmid is on the bubble at No. 70 in points, with Byeong Hun An, Patrick Rodgers and Cam Davis just ahead going into the finale. Four points behind Schmid, on the outside looking in, is Nicolai Hojgaard, with Keith Mitchell, Chris Kirk, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Gary Woodland behind the Dane and looking to jump inside the cutoff. Each of those players are scheduled to compete.
They’ll all take on Sedgefield Country Club, a 99-year-old Donald Ross original that has hosted off and on since the tournament’s 1938 founding as the Greater Greensboro Open and annually since 2008. The course is one of the shorter on Tour, a par-70 measuring 7,131 yards.
Wyndham Championship full field
156 players
An, Byeong Hun
Baddeley, Aaron
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Bhatia, Akshay
Blair, Zac +
Bradley, Keegan
Bridgeman, Jacob
Campbell, Brian
Campos, Rafael
Capan III, Frankie
Castillo, Ricky
Cauley, Bud
Chandler, Will
Clanton, Luke
Clark, Wyndham
Cole, Eric
Cole, Preston #
Cummins, Quade
Dahmen, Joel
Davis, Cam
Del Solar, Cristobal
Detry, Thomas
Dickson, Taylor
Dunlap, Nick
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
Finau, Tony
Fishburn, Patrick
Fisk, Steven
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Ford, David +
Fowler, Rickie
Fox, Ryan
Garnett, Brice
Gerard, Ryan
Ghim, Doug
Glover, Lucas
Goodwin, Noah
Gordon, Will +
Greyserman, Max
Griffin, Ben
Griffin, Lanto
Grillo, Emiliano
Hadwin, Adam
Hall, Harry
Hardy, Nick
Herman, Jim
Higgo, Garrick
Higgs, Harry
Highsmith, Joe
Hisatsune, Ryo
Hodges, Lee
Hoey, Rico
Højgaard, Nicolai
Højgaard, Rasmus
Homa, Max
Hossler, Beau
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Im, Sungjae
Jaeger, Stephan
Johnson, Zach +
Kanaya, Takumi
Kim, Chan
Kim, Michael
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Tom
Kirk, Chris
Kisner, Kevin
Kitayama, Kurt
Kizzire, Patton
Knapp, Jake
Knowles, Philip
Kohles, Ben
Koivun, Jackson +
Kuchar, Matt
Lashley, Nate
Lawrence, Thriston +
Lipsky, David
List, Luke
Lower, Justin
MacIntyre, Robert
Malnati, Peter
Manassero, Matteo
Matsuyama, Hideki
McCarthy, Denny
McCarty, Matt
McGreevy, Max
Meissner, Mac
Mitchell, Keith
Moore, Taylor
Mouw, William
Mullinax, Trey
Noren, Alex
Norgaard, Niklas
Norlander, Henrik
Novak, Andrew
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Onishi, Kaito
Pak, John
Palmer, Ryan
Pavon, Matthieu
Perez, Victor
Peterson, Paul
Phillips, Chandler
Poston, J.T.
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Rai, Aaron
Ramey, Chad
Riedel, Matthew
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Rosenmueller, Thomas
Roy, Kevin
Rozner, Antoine
Ryder, Sam
Salinda, Isaiah
Sargent, Gordon
Schenk, Adam
Schmid, Matti
Scott, Adam
Sigg, Greyson
Silverman, Ben
Simpson, Webb
Skinns, David
Smalley, Alex
Snedeker, Brandt
Spieth, Jordan
Stevens, Sam
Suber, Jackson
Svensson, Adam
Svensson, Jesper
Theegala, Sahith
Thompson, Davis
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Valimaki, Sami
van Rooyen, Erik
Velo, Kevin
Ventura, Kris
Vilips, Karl
Villegas, Camilo
Walker, Danny
Wallace, Matt
Whaley, Vince
Wise, Aaron
Woodland, Gary
Young, Cameron
Young, Carson
Yu, Kevin
+ - Sponsor exemption
# - Section champion