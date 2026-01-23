2026 American Express Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Star-Studded Field

The PGA Tour has landed in Palm Springs for the annual American Express. It’s featuring a star-studded field and a $9.2 million purse, with $1.656 million to the champion.

Scottie Scheffler is making his PGA Tour season debut this week. He’s joined by four other players currently inside the top 10 in the World Ranking: Russell Henley (5), Robert MacIntyre (6), Ben Griffin (8) and Justin Rose (10). To no surprise, Scheffler started strong—he shared the 36-hole lead with Blades Brown.

Before a 54-hole cut, competitors rotate through three courses at PGA West: Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta Country Club and the Nicklaus Tournament Course. Those who reach Sunday will play at the Stadium Course a second time.

If you’d like to learn more about PGA West, SI’s Golf’s John Schwarb recently escaped Midestern winter for a visit—the place has never looked better.

Here are the final payouts for the 2026 American Express. This article will be updated Sunday evening at the conclusion of play.

2026 American Express Final Payouts

Win: $1.656 million

2: $1.0028 million

3: $634,800

4: $450,800

5: $377,200

6: $333,500

7: $310,500

8: $287,500

9: $269,100

10: $250,700

11: $232,300

12: $213,900

13: $195,500

14: $177,100

15: $167,900

16: $158,700

17: $149,500

18: $140,300

19: $131,100

20: $121,900

21: $112,700

22: $103,500

23: $96,140

24: $88,780

25: $81,420

26: $74,060

27: $71,300

28: $68,540

29: $65,780

30: $63,020

31: $60,260

32: $57,500

33: $54,740

34: $52,440

35: $50,140

36: $47,840

37: $45,540

38: $43,700

39: $41,860

40: $40,020

41: $38,180

42: $36,340

43: $34,500

44: $32,660

45: $30,820

46: $28,980

47: $27,140

48: $25,660

49: $24,380

50: $23,644

51: $23,092

52: $22,540

53: $22,172

54: $21,804

55: $21,620

56: $21,436

57: $21,252

58: $21,068

59: $20,884

60: $20,700

61: $20,516

62: $20,332

63: $20,148

64: $19,964

65: $19,780

66: $19,596

67: $19,412

68: $19,228

69: $19,044

70: $18,860

71: $18,676

72: $18,492

73: $18,308

74: $18,124

75: $17,940

76: $17,756

77: $17,572

78: $17,388

79: $17,204

80: $17,020

