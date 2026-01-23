2026 American Express Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Star-Studded Field
The PGA Tour has landed in Palm Springs for the annual American Express. It’s featuring a star-studded field and a $9.2 million purse, with $1.656 million to the champion.
Scottie Scheffler is making his PGA Tour season debut this week. He’s joined by four other players currently inside the top 10 in the World Ranking: Russell Henley (5), Robert MacIntyre (6), Ben Griffin (8) and Justin Rose (10). To no surprise, Scheffler started strong—he shared the 36-hole lead with Blades Brown.
Before a 54-hole cut, competitors rotate through three courses at PGA West: Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta Country Club and the Nicklaus Tournament Course. Those who reach Sunday will play at the Stadium Course a second time.
If you’d like to learn more about PGA West, SI’s Golf’s John Schwarb recently escaped Midestern winter for a visit—the place has never looked better.
Here are the final payouts for the 2026 American Express. This article will be updated Sunday evening at the conclusion of play.
2026 American Express Final Payouts
Win: $1.656 million
2: $1.0028 million
3: $634,800
4: $450,800
5: $377,200
6: $333,500
7: $310,500
8: $287,500
9: $269,100
10: $250,700
11: $232,300
12: $213,900
13: $195,500
14: $177,100
15: $167,900
16: $158,700
17: $149,500
18: $140,300
19: $131,100
20: $121,900
21: $112,700
22: $103,500
23: $96,140
24: $88,780
25: $81,420
26: $74,060
27: $71,300
28: $68,540
29: $65,780
30: $63,020
31: $60,260
32: $57,500
33: $54,740
34: $52,440
35: $50,140
36: $47,840
37: $45,540
38: $43,700
39: $41,860
40: $40,020
41: $38,180
42: $36,340
43: $34,500
44: $32,660
45: $30,820
46: $28,980
47: $27,140
48: $25,660
49: $24,380
50: $23,644
51: $23,092
52: $22,540
53: $22,172
54: $21,804
55: $21,620
56: $21,436
57: $21,252
58: $21,068
59: $20,884
60: $20,700
61: $20,516
62: $20,332
63: $20,148
64: $19,964
65: $19,780
66: $19,596
67: $19,412
68: $19,228
69: $19,044
70: $18,860
71: $18,676
72: $18,492
73: $18,308
74: $18,124
75: $17,940
76: $17,756
77: $17,572
78: $17,388
79: $17,204
80: $17,020
Jeff Ritter is the managing director of SI Golf. He has more than 20 years of sports media experience, and previously was the general manager at the Morning Read, where he led that business's growth and joined SI as part of an acquisition in 2022. Earlier in his career he spent more than a decade at SI and Golf Magazine, and his journalism awards include a MIN Magazine Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and a master's from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.Follow Jeff_Ritter