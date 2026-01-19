2026 American Express Full Field: World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler Makes Season Debut
After the abridged Hawaii swing (one tournament doesn’t really make a “swing”), the PGA Tour returns to the continental U.S. and the American Express.
The AmEx is one of four tournaments played on multiple courses (Farmers Insurance Open, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, RSM Classic), with its pro-am format playing three courses (Pete Dye Stadium, Nicklaus Tournament, LaQuinta Country Club before a Sunday finale on the Stadium at PGA West in LaQuinta, Calif.
And with the loss of the Sentry, the opener for years in Maui, Hawaii, and recently a signature event, the AmEx is welcoming a very strong field for a “regular” Tour event.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will make his season debut, he last played two years ago and finished—for him—a pedestrian T17 while amateur Nick Dunlap had a stunning victory.
In addition to Scheffler, 11 other top-25 players are in the field: defending champion Sepp Straka (12) plus Russell Henley (5), Robert MacIntyre (7), Ben Griffin (8), Justin Rose (10), Harris English (11), Alex Noren (13), Ludvig Åberg (18), Matt Fitzpatrick (21), Sam Burns (24), and Patrick Cantlay (25).
Thanks to the multiple-course format, a field of 156 is playing in the desert, making this week a valuable opportunity for many players not fully exempt to improve their status and perhaps play into the next signature event at Pebble Beach.
2026 American Express full field
156 players
Åberg, Ludvig
Bauchou, Zach
Berger, Daniel
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Bhatia, Akshay
Blanchet, Chandler
Block, Michael #
Brennan, Michael
Bridgeman, Jacob
Brown, Blades +
Brown, Dan
Burns, Sam
Campbell, Brian
Campos, Rafael
Cantlay, Patrick
Capan III, Frankie
Castillo, Ricky
Cauley, Bud
Chatfield, Davis
Clanton, Luke
Clark, Wyndham
Cole, Eric
Coody, Pierceson
Dahmen, Joel
Davis, Cam
Day, Jason
Dou, Zecheng
Dufner, Jason
Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
Dunlap, Nick
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
English, Harris
Ewart, A.J.
Finau, Tony
Fishburn, Patrick
Fisk, Steven
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Ford, David
Fowler, Rickie
Garnett, Brice
Gerard, Ryan
Ghim, Doug
Gonzalez, Emilio
Greyserman, Max
Griffin, Ben
Griffin, Lanto
Grillo, Emiliano
Hall, Harry
Harman, Brian
Henley, Russell
Highsmith, Joe
Hirata, Kensei
Hisatsune, Ryo
Hodges, Lee
Hoey, Rico
Hoffman, Charley
Hoge, Tom
Højgaard, Rasmus
Homa, Max
Horschel, Billy
Hossler, Beau
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Jaeger, Stephan
Johnson, Zach +
Kanaya, Takumi
Kang, Jeffrey
Keefer, Johnny
Kim, Chan
Kim, Michael
Kim, S.H.
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Tom
Kirk, Chris
Kitayama, Kurt
Kizzire, Patton
Kuchar, Matt
Lamprecht, Christo
Landry, Andrew
Lebioda, Hank
Lee, Min Woo
Lee, S.T.
Li, Haotong
Lipsky, David
Long, Adam
Lower, Justin
MacIntyre, Robert
Malnati, Peter
McCarthy, Denny
McCarty, Matt
McGreevy, Max
Meissner, Mac
Mitchell, Keith
Moore, Taylor
Mouw, William
Nakajima, Keita
Noren, Alex
Novak, Andrew
Nyholm, Pontus
Parry, John
Pavon, Matthieu
Pendrith, Taylor
Phillips, Chandler
Poston, J.T.
Potgieter, Aldrich
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Ramey, Chad
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Rose, Justin
Roy, Kevin
Rozo, Marcelo
Ryder, Sam
Saddier, Adrien
Salinda, Isaiah
Sargent, Gordon
Scheffler, Scottie
Schenk, Adam
Schmid, Matti
Scott, Adam
Shipley, Neal
Smalley, Alex
Smith, Jordan
Smotherman, Austin
Snedeker, Brandt
Stanger, Jimmy
Stevens, Sam
Straka, Sepp
Streelman, Kevin
Suber, Jackson
Svensson, Adam
Svensson, Jesper
Taylor, Nick
Theegala, Sahith
Thompson, Davis
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Tosti, Alejandro
Valimaki, Sami
van Rooyen, Erik
VanDerLaan, John
Vegas, Jhonattan
Ventura, Kris
Vilips, Karl
Villegas, Camilo +
Walker, Danny
Wallace, Matt
Whaley, Vince
Woodland, Gary
Wu, Dylan
Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
Young, Carson
Yu, Kevin
Zalatoris, Will
+ - Sponsor exemption
# - Section champion
