2026 American Express Full Field: World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler Makes Season Debut

After the abridged Hawaii swing (one tournament doesn’t really make a “swing”), the PGA Tour returns to the continental U.S. and the American Express.

The AmEx is one of four tournaments played on multiple courses (Farmers Insurance Open, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, RSM Classic), with its pro-am format playing three courses (Pete Dye Stadium, Nicklaus Tournament, LaQuinta Country Club before a Sunday finale on the Stadium at PGA West in LaQuinta, Calif.

And with the loss of the Sentry, the opener for years in Maui, Hawaii, and recently a signature event, the AmEx is welcoming a very strong field for a “regular” Tour event.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will make his season debut, he last played two years ago and finished—for him—a pedestrian T17 while amateur Nick Dunlap had a stunning victory.

In addition to Scheffler, 11 other top-25 players are in the field: defending champion Sepp Straka (12) plus Russell Henley (5), Robert MacIntyre (7), Ben Griffin (8), Justin Rose (10), Harris English (11), Alex Noren (13), Ludvig Åberg (18), Matt Fitzpatrick (21), Sam Burns (24), and Patrick Cantlay (25).

Thanks to the multiple-course format, a field of 156 is playing in the desert, making this week a valuable opportunity for many players not fully exempt to improve their status and perhaps play into the next signature event at Pebble Beach.

2026 American Express full field

156 players

Åberg, Ludvig

Bauchou, Zach

Berger, Daniel

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bhatia, Akshay

Blanchet, Chandler

Block, Michael #

Brennan, Michael

Bridgeman, Jacob

Brown, Blades +

Brown, Dan

Burns, Sam

Campbell, Brian

Campos, Rafael

Cantlay, Patrick

Capan III, Frankie

Castillo, Ricky

Cauley, Bud

Chatfield, Davis

Clanton, Luke

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Coody, Pierceson

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

Dou, Zecheng

Dufner, Jason

Dumont de Chassart, Adrien

Dunlap, Nick

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

English, Harris

Ewart, A.J.

Finau, Tony

Fishburn, Patrick

Fisk, Steven

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Ford, David

Fowler, Rickie

Garnett, Brice

Gerard, Ryan

Ghim, Doug

Gonzalez, Emilio

Greyserman, Max

Griffin, Ben

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Hall, Harry

Harman, Brian

Henley, Russell

Highsmith, Joe

Hirata, Kensei

Hisatsune, Ryo

Hodges, Lee

Hoey, Rico

Hoffman, Charley

Hoge, Tom

Højgaard, Rasmus

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Zach +

Kanaya, Takumi

Kang, Jeffrey

Keefer, Johnny

Kim, Chan

Kim, Michael

Kim, S.H.

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom

Kirk, Chris

Kitayama, Kurt

Kizzire, Patton

Kuchar, Matt

Lamprecht, Christo

Landry, Andrew

Lebioda, Hank

Lee, Min Woo

Lee, S.T.

Li, Haotong

Lipsky, David

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

MacIntyre, Robert

Malnati, Peter

McCarthy, Denny

McCarty, Matt

McGreevy, Max

Meissner, Mac

Mitchell, Keith

Moore, Taylor

Mouw, William

Nakajima, Keita

Noren, Alex

Novak, Andrew

Nyholm, Pontus

Parry, John

Pavon, Matthieu

Pendrith, Taylor

Phillips, Chandler

Poston, J.T.

Potgieter, Aldrich

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Ramey, Chad

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Roy, Kevin

Rozo, Marcelo

Ryder, Sam

Saddier, Adrien

Salinda, Isaiah

Sargent, Gordon

Scheffler, Scottie

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Scott, Adam

Shipley, Neal

Smalley, Alex

Smith, Jordan

Smotherman, Austin

Snedeker, Brandt

Stanger, Jimmy

Stevens, Sam

Straka, Sepp

Streelman, Kevin

Suber, Jackson

Svensson, Adam

Svensson, Jesper

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Thompson, Davis

Thorbjornsen, Michael

Tosti, Alejandro

Valimaki, Sami

van Rooyen, Erik

VanDerLaan, John

Vegas, Jhonattan

Ventura, Kris

Vilips, Karl

Villegas, Camilo +

Walker, Danny

Wallace, Matt

Whaley, Vince

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Dylan

Yellamaraju, Sudarshan

Young, Carson

Yu, Kevin

Zalatoris, Will





+ - Sponsor exemption

# - Section champion

