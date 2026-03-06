2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational Final Payouts, Prize Money From Bay Hill
The PGA Tour has landed in Orlando for the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, and it should be a good one. It’s offering a $20 million purse, with $4 million to the winner.
Big changes appear to be coming to the PGA Tour, but the Arnold Palmer Invitational remains a marquee event, just as its founder would’ve wanted. This year the API is one of the Tour’s three “legacy” signature events, which means it features a 36-hole cut, even with its smaller 72-man field.
Most of the Tour’s big names made the trip to Florida, including top-ranked Scottie Scheffler and No. 2 Rory McIlroy. Russell Henley is the defending champion. Daniel Berger grabbed the Round 1 lead after a 9-under 63, and you can follow the updated scores on our leaderboard.
Justin Thomas is playing this week in his first event since having back injury last fall following the Ryder Cup. Thomas looked rusty in his opening round, a 7-over 79, but he is happy to be back and to begin ramping up his schedule ahead of major-championship season.
Here are the final payouts for the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational. This article will be updated Sunday evening at the conclusion of play.
2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational final payouts
Win: $4 million
2: $2.2 million
3: $1.4 million
4: $1 million
5: $840,000
6: $760,000
7: $700,000
8: $646,000
9: $600,000
10: $556,000
11: $514,000
12: $472,000
13: $430,000
14: $389,000
15: $369,000
16: $349,000
17: $329,000
18: $309,000
19: $289,000
20: $269,000
21: $250,000
22: $233,000
23: $216,000
24: $200,000
25: $184,000
26: $168,000
27: $161,000
28: $154,000
29: $147,000
30: $140,000
31: $133,000
32: $126,000
33: $119,000
34: $114,000
35: $109,000
36: $104,000
37: $99,000
38: $94,000
39: $90,000
40: $86,000
41: $82,000
42: $78,000
43: $74,000
44: $70,000
45: $66,000
46: $62,000
47: $58,000
48: $56,000
49: $54,000
50: $52,000
51: $50,000
52: $48,000
53: $46,000
54: $44,000
55: $42,000
56: $40,000
