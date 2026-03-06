2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational Final Payouts, Prize Money From Bay Hill

The PGA Tour has landed in Orlando for the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, and it should be a good one. It’s offering a $20 million purse, with $4 million to the winner.

Big changes appear to be coming to the PGA Tour, but the Arnold Palmer Invitational remains a marquee event, just as its founder would’ve wanted. This year the API is one of the Tour’s three “legacy” signature events, which means it features a 36-hole cut, even with its smaller 72-man field.

Most of the Tour’s big names made the trip to Florida, including top-ranked Scottie Scheffler and No. 2 Rory McIlroy. Russell Henley is the defending champion. Daniel Berger grabbed the Round 1 lead after a 9-under 63, and you can follow the updated scores on our leaderboard.

Justin Thomas is playing this week in his first event since having back injury last fall following the Ryder Cup. Thomas looked rusty in his opening round, a 7-over 79, but he is happy to be back and to begin ramping up his schedule ahead of major-championship season.

Here are the final payouts for the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational. This article will be updated Sunday evening at the conclusion of play.

2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational final payouts

Win: $4 million

2: $2.2 million

3: $1.4 million

4: $1 million

5: $840,000

6: $760,000

7: $700,000

8: $646,000

9: $600,000

10: $556,000

11: $514,000

12: $472,000

13: $430,000

14: $389,000

15: $369,000

16: $349,000

17: $329,000

18: $309,000

19: $289,000

20: $269,000

21: $250,000

22: $233,000

23: $216,000

24: $200,000

25: $184,000

26: $168,000

27: $161,000

28: $154,000

29: $147,000

30: $140,000

31: $133,000

32: $126,000

33: $119,000

34: $114,000

35: $109,000

36: $104,000

37: $99,000

38: $94,000

39: $90,000

40: $86,000

41: $82,000

42: $78,000

43: $74,000

44: $70,000

45: $66,000

46: $62,000

47: $58,000

48: $56,000

49: $54,000

50: $52,000

51: $50,000

52: $48,000

53: $46,000

54: $44,000

55: $42,000

56: $40,000

