2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational Full Field: Signature Event Returns to Bay Hill
As the Masters comes ever closer, the PGA Tour’s best will gather again for a signature event.
Three weeks ago was the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and two weeks ago was Tiger Woods’s Genesis Invitational, and after an unofficial week off (though the Tour played on), everyone in the top 20 in the world who is eligible will be at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club in Orlando for the second “legacy” signature event of the year.
Like the Genesis, the Arnold Palmer Invitational is a limited-field event but with a cut, and a full 20% of the $20 million purse will go to the winner—a cool $4 million (PGA Tour purses usually award 18% to the winner). Jacob Bridgeman claimed that big check in winning the Genesis for his first PGA Tour title.
Bridgeman will be at Bay Hill along with every other winner so far this season, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who won the American Express in January and is a two-time champ at Arnie’s place. World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, the 2018 winner, is looking for his first Tour win of the season as his Masters title defense is a little more than a month away.
Justin Thomas is also in the field, making his season debut after recovering from back surgery.
Russell Henley is the defending champion, winning last year at 11 under par on what can be one of the Tour’s tougher courses. McIlroy won his title at 18 under; Scheffler won his two at 15 under and 5 under. The tournament forecast appears dry and warm, meaning the 7,466-yard layout should play firmer and faster as the week goes on.
And all the top players will look to carry momentum into next week for the Players Championship up the road in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., where the Tour’s flagship event pays $4.5 million to the winner from a $25 million purse.
2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational full field
72 players
Åberg, Ludvig
Bennett, Daniel +
Berger, Daniel
Bhatia, Akshay
Bradley, Keegan
Bridgeman, Jacob
Burns, Sam
Campbell, Brian
Cantlay, Patrick
Cauley, Bud
Conners, Corey
Coody, Pierceson
Day, Jason
English, Harris
Finau, Tony
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Fleetwood, Tommy
Fowler, Rickie
Fox, Ryan
Gerard, Ryan
Glover, Lucas
Griffin, Ben
Gotterup, Chris
Hall, Harry
Harman, Brian
Henley, Russell
Hisatsune, Ryo
Hoge, Tom
Hojgaard, Nicolai
Horschel, Billy +
Hovland, Viktor
Im, Sungjae
Jaeger, Stephan
Kim, Michael
Kim, Si Woo
Kirk, Chris +
Kitayama, Kurt
Knapp, Jake
Lee, Min Woo
Li, Haotong
Lowry, Shane
MacIntyre, Robert
Matsuyama, Hideki
McCarthy, Denny
McCarty, Matt
McIlroy, Rory
McNealy, Maverick
Morikawa, Collin
Noren, Alex
Novak, Andrew
Pendrith, Taylor
Poston, J.T.
Potgieter, Aldrich
Rodgers, Patrick
Rose, Justin
Roy, Kevin
Schauffele, Xander
Scheffler, Scottie
Scott, Adam
Spaun, J.J.
Spieth, Jordan
Stevens, Sam
Straka, Sepp
Taylor, Nick
Theegala, Sahith
Thomas, Justin
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Vegas, Jhonattan
Young, Cameron
+ Sponsor exemption
More Golf from Sports Illustrated
John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World's Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor's in journalism from Indiana University.Follow johnschwarb