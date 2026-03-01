2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational Full Field: Signature Event Returns to Bay Hill

As the Masters comes ever closer, the PGA Tour’s best will gather again for a signature event.

Three weeks ago was the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and two weeks ago was Tiger Woods’s Genesis Invitational, and after an unofficial week off ( though the Tour played on ), everyone in the top 20 in the world who is eligible will be at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club in Orlando for the second “legacy” signature event of the year.

Like the Genesis, the Arnold Palmer Invitational is a limited-field event but with a cut, and a full 20% of the $20 million purse will go to the winner—a cool $4 million (PGA Tour purses usually award 18% to the winner). Jacob Bridgeman claimed that big check in winning the Genesis for his first PGA Tour title.

Bridgeman will be at Bay Hill along with every other winner so far this season, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who won the American Express in January and is a two-time champ at Arnie’s place. World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, the 2018 winner, is looking for his first Tour win of the season as his Masters title defense is a little more than a month away.

Justin Thomas is also in the field, making his season debut after recovering from back surgery.

Russell Henley is the defending champion, winning last year at 11 under par on what can be one of the Tour’s tougher courses. McIlroy won his title at 18 under; Scheffler won his two at 15 under and 5 under. The tournament forecast appears dry and warm, meaning the 7,466-yard layout should play firmer and faster as the week goes on.

And all the top players will look to carry momentum into next week for the Players Championship up the road in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., where the Tour’s flagship event pays $4.5 million to the winner from a $25 million purse.

2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational full field

72 players

Åberg, Ludvig

Bennett, Daniel +

Berger, Daniel

Bhatia, Akshay

Bradley, Keegan

Bridgeman, Jacob

Burns, Sam

Campbell, Brian

Cantlay, Patrick

Cauley, Bud

Conners, Corey

Coody, Pierceson

Day, Jason

English, Harris

Finau, Tony

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fleetwood, Tommy

Fowler, Rickie

Fox, Ryan

Gerard, Ryan

Glover, Lucas

Griffin, Ben

Gotterup, Chris

Hall, Harry

Harman, Brian

Henley, Russell

Hisatsune, Ryo

Hoge, Tom

Hojgaard, Nicolai

Horschel, Billy +

Hovland, Viktor

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Kim, Michael

Kim, Si Woo

Kirk, Chris +

Kitayama, Kurt

Knapp, Jake

Lee, Min Woo

Li, Haotong

Lowry, Shane

MacIntyre, Robert

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McCarty, Matt

McIlroy, Rory

McNealy, Maverick

Morikawa, Collin

Noren, Alex

Novak, Andrew

Pendrith, Taylor

Poston, J.T.

Potgieter, Aldrich

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Roy, Kevin

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Scott, Adam

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Stevens, Sam

Straka, Sepp

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thorbjornsen, Michael

Vegas, Jhonattan

Young, Cameron



+ Sponsor exemption

