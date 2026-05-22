2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From TPC Craig Ranch
The PGA Tour takes a breather from signature events this week with its annual stop in north Texas and the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. It’s offering a $10.3 million purse, with $1.854 million to the winner.
Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler headlines the field and he’s attempting to win this event for the second straight year. He’s fresh of a disappointing weekend at the PGA Championship, where he struck the ball well but struggled on the greens en route to a tie for 14th place.
Scheffler was a runaway 8-shot winner at the Byron Nelson last year, posting a score of 31 under par, which tied the Tour’s all-time record in relation to par. This year some of his top competition figures to include Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, and Si Woo Kim. You can follow it on our leaderboard.
Here are the final payouts from the 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. This article will be updated Sunday evening at the conclusion of play.
2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson final payouts
Win: $1,854,000
2: $1,122,700
3: $710,700
4: $504,700
5: $422,300
6: $373,375
7: $347,625
8: $321,875
9: $301,275
10: $280,675
11: $260,075
12: $239,475
13: $218,875
14: $198,275
15: $187,975
16: $177,675
17: $167,375
18: $157,075
19: $146,775
20: $136,475
21: $126,175
22: $115,875
23: $107,635
24: $99,395
25: $91,155
26: $82,915
27: $79,825
28: $76,735
29: $73,645
30: $70,555
31: $67,465
32: $64,375
33: $61,285
34: $58,710
35: $56,135
36: $53,560
37: $50,985
38: $48,925
39: $46,865
40: $44,805
41: $42,745
42: $40,685
43: $38,625
44: $36,565
45: $34,505
46: $32,445
47: $30,385
48: $28,737
49: $27,295
50: $26,471
51: $25,853
52: $25,235
53: $24,823
54: $24,411
55: $24,205
56: $23,999
57: $23,793
58: $23,587
59: $23,381
60: $23,175
61: $22,969
62: $22,763
63: $22,557
64: $22,351
65: $22,145
66: $21,939
67: $21,733
68: $21,527
69: $21,321
70: $21,115
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Jeff Ritter is the managing director of SI Golf. He has more than 20 years of sports media experience, and previously was the general manager at the Morning Read, where he led that business’s growth and joined SI as part of an acquisition in 2022. Earlier in his career he spent more than a decade at SI and Golf Magazine, and his journalism awards include a MIN Magazine Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and a master’s from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.