2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From TPC Craig Ranch

The PGA Tour takes a breather from signature events this week with its annual stop in north Texas and the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. It’s offering a $10.3 million purse, with $1.854 million to the winner.

Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler headlines the field and he’s attempting to win this event for the second straight year. He’s fresh of a disappointing weekend at the PGA Championship, where he struck the ball well but struggled on the greens en route to a tie for 14th place.

Scheffler was a runaway 8-shot winner at the Byron Nelson last year, posting a score of 31 under par, which tied the Tour’s all-time record in relation to par. This year some of his top competition figures to include Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, and Si Woo Kim. You can follow it on our leaderboard.

Here are the final payouts from the 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. This article will be updated Sunday evening at the conclusion of play.

2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson final payouts

Win: $1,854,000

2: $1,122,700

3: $710,700

4: $504,700

5: $422,300

6: $373,375

7: $347,625

8: $321,875

9: $301,275

10: $280,675

11: $260,075

12: $239,475

13: $218,875

14: $198,275

15: $187,975

16: $177,675

17: $167,375

18: $157,075

19: $146,775

20: $136,475

21: $126,175

22: $115,875

23: $107,635

24: $99,395

25: $91,155

26: $82,915

27: $79,825

28: $76,735

29: $73,645

30: $70,555

31: $67,465

32: $64,375

33: $61,285

34: $58,710

35: $56,135

36: $53,560

37: $50,985

38: $48,925

39: $46,865

40: $44,805

41: $42,745

42: $40,685

43: $38,625

44: $36,565

45: $34,505

46: $32,445

47: $30,385

48: $28,737

49: $27,295

50: $26,471

51: $25,853

52: $25,235

53: $24,823

54: $24,411

55: $24,205

56: $23,999

57: $23,793

58: $23,587

59: $23,381

60: $23,175

61: $22,969

62: $22,763

63: $22,557

64: $22,351

65: $22,145

66: $21,939

67: $21,733

68: $21,527

69: $21,321

70: $21,115

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