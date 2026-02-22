2026 Cognizant Classic Full Field: Brooks Koepka Joins the Start of the Florida Swing

The Florida Swing is here, meaning the Masters isn’t too far away.

Four weeks in the Sunshine State and two in Texas and then the golf world turns its attention to Augusta, where the game’s best will contest the season’s first major.

In the meantime, not too many of the game’s best are teeing it up at the Florida Swing opener, the Cognizant Classic in Palm Beach Gardens.

The tournament comes on the heels of two signature events at Pebble Beach and Riviera, and is immediately followed by another at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and then the Players Championship. That is evident in the field for PGA National.

There are no top-10 players in the world rankings in the field, the highest scheduled to compete is No. 11 Ben Griffin. The only other top-30 players are Ryan Gerard, Shane Lowry and Aaron Rai.

But most eyes will be on the 257th-ranked player in the world: Brooks Koepka. The former LIV Golf captain rejoined the PGA Tour in last month as part of a “ Returning Member Program ,” and part of that deal means Koepka can’t play in signature events unless he qualifies for them.

His first two starts were a T56 at the Farmers Insurance Open and a missed cut at the WM Phoenix Open, and now Koepka gets a home game as, like many tour pros, he lives in South Florida.

The Champion course at PGA National is the host, and last year it was taken apart by the pros. Jake Knapp fired a first-round 59 and Joe Highsmith won with a tournament-record (for PGA National) 19-under-par score—after Austin Eckroat won the previous year at 17 under.

Still, its infamous “Bear Trap” stretch of the 15th, 16th and 17th holes—two par-3s and a par-4 with water in play for all—can wreak havoc and NBC will show plenty of action there in its first Tour broadcast of the year.

2026 Cognizant Classic full field

123 players

Bauchou, Zach



Berger, Daniel



Bezuidenhout, Christiaan



Blanchet, Chandler



Brennan, Michael



Bridgeman, Jacob



Brown, Blades +



Brown, Dan



Campos, Rafael



Castillo, Ricky



Chatfield, Davis



Clanton, Luke



Cole, Eric



Dahmen, Joel



Davis, Cam



Dou, Zecheng



Dumont de Chassart, Adrien



Dunlap, Nick



Echavarria, Nico



Eckroat, Austin



Ewart, A.J.



Fishburn, Patrick



Fisk, Steven



Ford, David



Garnett, Brice



Gerard, Ryan



Ghim, Doug



Griffin, Ben



Grillo, Emiliano



Hicks, Justin #



Higgo, Garrick



Highsmith, Joe



Hirata, Kensei



Hodges, Lee



Hoey, Rico



Hoffman, Charley



Højgaard, Nicolai



Højgaard, Rasmus



Homa, Max



Horschel, Billy



Hossler, Beau



Hubbard, Mark



Hughes, Mackenzie



Jaeger, Stephan



Kanaya, Takumi



Kang, Jeffrey



Keefer, Johnny



Kim, S.H.



Kim, Tom



Kirk, Chris



Kizzire, Patton



Koepka, Brooks



Kuchar, Matt



Lamprecht, Christo



Lebioda, Hank



Lee, K.H.



Li, Haotong



Lipsky, David



Lower, Justin



Lowry, Shane



Malnati, Peter



McGreevy, Max



Meissner, Mac



Mitchell, Keith



Moore, Taylor



Mouw, William



Nakajima, Keita



Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus



Nyholm, Pontus



Olesen, Thorbjørn



Parry, John



Pavon, Matthieu



Pendrith, Taylor



Phillips, Chandler



Power, Seamus



Putnam, Andrew



Rai, Aaron



Ramey, Chad



Reitan, Kristoffer



Riley, Davis



Rodgers, Patrick



Roy, Kevin



Rozo, Marcelo



Saddier, Adrien



Salinda, Isaiah



Sargent, Gordon



Schenk, Adam



Schmid, Matti



Scott, Adam



Shipley, Neal



Simpson, Webb



Smalley, Alex



Smith, Jordan



Smotherman, Austin



Stanger, Jimmy



Streelman, Kevin



Svensson, Adam



Svensson, Jesper



Thompson, Davis



Thorbjornsen, Michael



Todd, Brendon



Tosti, Alejandro



Valimaki, Sami



van Rooyen, Erik



VanDerLaan, John



Ventura, Kris



Vilips, Karl



Villegas, Camilo +



Walker, Danny



Wallace, Matt



Waring, Paul



Whaley, Vince



Willett, Danny



Wise, Aaron



Woodland, Gary



Wu, Dylan



Yellamaraju, Sudarshan



Yu, Kevin



Zalatoris, Will



+ - Sponsor exemption



# - Section champion