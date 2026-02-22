2026 Cognizant Classic Full Field: Brooks Koepka Joins the Start of the Florida Swing
The Florida Swing is here, meaning the Masters isn’t too far away.
Four weeks in the Sunshine State and two in Texas and then the golf world turns its attention to Augusta, where the game’s best will contest the season’s first major.
In the meantime, not too many of the game’s best are teeing it up at the Florida Swing opener, the Cognizant Classic in Palm Beach Gardens.
The tournament comes on the heels of two signature events at Pebble Beach and Riviera, and is immediately followed by another at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and then the Players Championship. That is evident in the field for PGA National.
There are no top-10 players in the world rankings in the field, the highest scheduled to compete is No. 11 Ben Griffin. The only other top-30 players are Ryan Gerard, Shane Lowry and Aaron Rai.
But most eyes will be on the 257th-ranked player in the world: Brooks Koepka. The former LIV Golf captain rejoined the PGA Tour in last month as part of a “Returning Member Program,” and part of that deal means Koepka can’t play in signature events unless he qualifies for them.
His first two starts were a T56 at the Farmers Insurance Open and a missed cut at the WM Phoenix Open, and now Koepka gets a home game as, like many tour pros, he lives in South Florida.
The Champion course at PGA National is the host, and last year it was taken apart by the pros. Jake Knapp fired a first-round 59 and Joe Highsmith won with a tournament-record (for PGA National) 19-under-par score—after Austin Eckroat won the previous year at 17 under.
Still, its infamous “Bear Trap” stretch of the 15th, 16th and 17th holes—two par-3s and a par-4 with water in play for all—can wreak havoc and NBC will show plenty of action there in its first Tour broadcast of the year.
2026 Cognizant Classic full field
123 players
Bauchou, Zach
Berger, Daniel
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Blanchet, Chandler
Brennan, Michael
Bridgeman, Jacob
Brown, Blades +
Brown, Dan
Campos, Rafael
Castillo, Ricky
Chatfield, Davis
Clanton, Luke
Cole, Eric
Dahmen, Joel
Davis, Cam
Dou, Zecheng
Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
Dunlap, Nick
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
Ewart, A.J.
Fishburn, Patrick
Fisk, Steven
Ford, David
Garnett, Brice
Gerard, Ryan
Ghim, Doug
Griffin, Ben
Grillo, Emiliano
Hicks, Justin #
Higgo, Garrick
Highsmith, Joe
Hirata, Kensei
Hodges, Lee
Hoey, Rico
Hoffman, Charley
Højgaard, Nicolai
Højgaard, Rasmus
Homa, Max
Horschel, Billy
Hossler, Beau
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Jaeger, Stephan
Kanaya, Takumi
Kang, Jeffrey
Keefer, Johnny
Kim, S.H.
Kim, Tom
Kirk, Chris
Kizzire, Patton
Koepka, Brooks
Kuchar, Matt
Lamprecht, Christo
Lebioda, Hank
Lee, K.H.
Li, Haotong
Lipsky, David
Lower, Justin
Lowry, Shane
Malnati, Peter
McGreevy, Max
Meissner, Mac
Mitchell, Keith
Moore, Taylor
Mouw, William
Nakajima, Keita
Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
Nyholm, Pontus
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Parry, John
Pavon, Matthieu
Pendrith, Taylor
Phillips, Chandler
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Rai, Aaron
Ramey, Chad
Reitan, Kristoffer
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Roy, Kevin
Rozo, Marcelo
Saddier, Adrien
Salinda, Isaiah
Sargent, Gordon
Schenk, Adam
Schmid, Matti
Scott, Adam
Shipley, Neal
Simpson, Webb
Smalley, Alex
Smith, Jordan
Smotherman, Austin
Stanger, Jimmy
Streelman, Kevin
Svensson, Adam
Svensson, Jesper
Thompson, Davis
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Todd, Brendon
Tosti, Alejandro
Valimaki, Sami
van Rooyen, Erik
VanDerLaan, John
Ventura, Kris
Vilips, Karl
Villegas, Camilo +
Walker, Danny
Wallace, Matt
Waring, Paul
Whaley, Vince
Willett, Danny
Wise, Aaron
Woodland, Gary
Wu, Dylan
Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
Yu, Kevin
Zalatoris, Will
+ - Sponsor exemption
# - Section champion
John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World's Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor's in journalism from Indiana University.Follow johnschwarb