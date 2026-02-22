SI

2026 Cognizant Classic Full Field: Brooks Koepka Joins the Start of the Florida Swing

A month’s worth of events in Florida starts at PGA National, but being sandwiched in between signature events isn’t the ideal spot.
Joe Highsmith won last year's Cognizant Classic at a PGA National-record 19 under.
The Florida Swing is here, meaning the Masters isn’t too far away.

Four weeks in the Sunshine State and two in Texas and then the golf world turns its attention to Augusta, where the game’s best will contest the season’s first major.

In the meantime, not too many of the game’s best are teeing it up at the Florida Swing opener, the Cognizant Classic in Palm Beach Gardens.

The tournament comes on the heels of two signature events at Pebble Beach and Riviera, and is immediately followed by another at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and then the Players Championship. That is evident in the field for PGA National.

There are no top-10 players in the world rankings in the field, the highest scheduled to compete is No. 11 Ben Griffin. The only other top-30 players are Ryan Gerard, Shane Lowry and Aaron Rai.

But most eyes will be on the 257th-ranked player in the world: Brooks Koepka. The former LIV Golf captain rejoined the PGA Tour in last month as part of a “Returning Member Program,” and part of that deal means Koepka can’t play in signature events unless he qualifies for them.

His first two starts were a T56 at the Farmers Insurance Open and a missed cut at the WM Phoenix Open, and now Koepka gets a home game as, like many tour pros, he lives in South Florida.

The Champion course at PGA National is the host, and last year it was taken apart by the pros. Jake Knapp fired a first-round 59 and Joe Highsmith won with a tournament-record (for PGA National) 19-under-par score—after Austin Eckroat won the previous year at 17 under.

Still, its infamous “Bear Trap” stretch of the 15th, 16th and 17th holes—two par-3s and a par-4 with water in play for all—can wreak havoc and NBC will show plenty of action there in its first Tour broadcast of the year. 

2026 Cognizant Classic full field

123 players

Bauchou, Zach

Berger, Daniel

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Blanchet, Chandler

Brennan, Michael

Bridgeman, Jacob

Brown, Blades +

Brown, Dan

Campos, Rafael

Castillo, Ricky

Chatfield, Davis

Clanton, Luke

Cole, Eric

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Dou, Zecheng

Dumont de Chassart, Adrien

Dunlap, Nick

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

Ewart, A.J.

Fishburn, Patrick

Fisk, Steven

Ford, David

Garnett, Brice

Gerard, Ryan

Ghim, Doug

Griffin, Ben

Grillo, Emiliano

Hicks, Justin #

Higgo, Garrick

Highsmith, Joe

Hirata, Kensei

Hodges, Lee

Hoey, Rico

Hoffman, Charley

Højgaard, Nicolai

Højgaard, Rasmus

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Jaeger, Stephan

Kanaya, Takumi

Kang, Jeffrey

Keefer, Johnny

Kim, S.H.

Kim, Tom

Kirk, Chris

Kizzire, Patton

Koepka, Brooks

Kuchar, Matt

Lamprecht, Christo

Lebioda, Hank

Lee, K.H.

Li, Haotong

Lipsky, David

Lower, Justin

Lowry, Shane

Malnati, Peter

McGreevy, Max

Meissner, Mac

Mitchell, Keith

Moore, Taylor

Mouw, William

Nakajima, Keita

Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus

Nyholm, Pontus

Olesen, Thorbjørn

Parry, John

Pavon, Matthieu

Pendrith, Taylor

Phillips, Chandler

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reitan, Kristoffer

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Roy, Kevin

Rozo, Marcelo

Saddier, Adrien

Salinda, Isaiah

Sargent, Gordon

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Scott, Adam

Shipley, Neal

Simpson, Webb

Smalley, Alex

Smith, Jordan

Smotherman, Austin

Stanger, Jimmy

Streelman, Kevin

Svensson, Adam

Svensson, Jesper

Thompson, Davis

Thorbjornsen, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Tosti, Alejandro

Valimaki, Sami

van Rooyen, Erik

VanDerLaan, John

Ventura, Kris

Vilips, Karl

Villegas, Camilo +

Walker, Danny

Wallace, Matt

Waring, Paul

Whaley, Vince

Willett, Danny

Wise, Aaron

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Dylan

Yellamaraju, Sudarshan

Yu, Kevin

Zalatoris, Will

+ - Sponsor exemption

# - Section champion

