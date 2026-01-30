Here Are the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open Final Payouts From Torrey Pines

The PGA Tour’s west coast swing rolls on this week, with its annual stop in La Jolla, California, for the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. It’s offering a $9.3 million purse, with more than $1.7 million to the winner.

The event has gotten significant buzz this week thanks to Brooks Koepka’s addition in this week’s field. He returned to the PGA Tour for the first time since departing for LIV Golf in 2022, and debuted in a featured group.

The North and South courses once again co-host the event, with players who make the weekend playing their final two rounds on the South. The North Course generally plays about three shots easier than the South.

Xander Schauffele entered the week as the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 6, and the betting favorite. Ludvig Åberg, Patrick Cantlay and Cameron Young were also among the favorites. Koepka’s opening odds hovered around 60-1.

Justin Rose shot a 62 on the North Course on Thursday to grab the opening-round lead, while Koepka shot a nervy 73. You can follow the action on our leaderboard.

Here are the final payouts for the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open. This article will be updated Sunday evening.

2026 Farmers Insurance Open Final Payouts

Win: $1,728,000

2. $1,046,400

3. $662,400

4. $470,400

5. $393,600

6. $348,000

7. $324,000

8. $300,000

9. $280,800

10. $261,600

11. $242,400

12. $223,200

13. $204,000

14. $184,800

15. $175,200

16. $165,600

17. $156,000

18. $146,400

19. $136,800

20. $127,200

21. $117,600

22. $108,000

23. $100,320

24. $92,640

25. $84,960

26. $77,280

27. $74,400

28. $71,520

29. $68,640

30. $65,760

31. $62,880

32. $60,000

33. $57,120

34. $54,720

35. $52,320

36. $49,920

37. $47,520

38. $45,600

39. $43,680

40. $41,760

41. $39,840

42. $37,920

43. $36,000

44. $34,080

45. $32,160

46. $30,240

47. $28,320

48. $26,784

49. $25,440

50. $24,672

51. $24,096

52. $23,520

53. $23,136

54. $22,752

55. $22,560

56. $22,368

57. $22,176

58. $21,984

59. $21,792

60. $21,600

61. $21,408

62. $21,216

63. $21,024

64. $20,832

65. $20,640

66. $20,448

67. $20,256

68. $20,064

69. $19,872

70. $19,680

