Here Are the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open Final Payouts From Torrey Pines
The PGA Tour’s west coast swing rolls on this week, with its annual stop in La Jolla, California, for the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. It’s offering a $9.3 million purse, with more than $1.7 million to the winner.
The event has gotten significant buzz this week thanks to Brooks Koepka’s addition in this week’s field. He returned to the PGA Tour for the first time since departing for LIV Golf in 2022, and debuted in a featured group.
The North and South courses once again co-host the event, with players who make the weekend playing their final two rounds on the South. The North Course generally plays about three shots easier than the South.
Xander Schauffele entered the week as the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 6, and the betting favorite. Ludvig Åberg, Patrick Cantlay and Cameron Young were also among the favorites. Koepka’s opening odds hovered around 60-1.
Justin Rose shot a 62 on the North Course on Thursday to grab the opening-round lead, while Koepka shot a nervy 73. You can follow the action on our leaderboard.
Here are the final payouts for the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open. This article will be updated Sunday evening.
2026 Farmers Insurance Open Final Payouts
Win: $1,728,000
2. $1,046,400
3. $662,400
4. $470,400
5. $393,600
6. $348,000
7. $324,000
8. $300,000
9. $280,800
10. $261,600
11. $242,400
12. $223,200
13. $204,000
14. $184,800
15. $175,200
16. $165,600
17. $156,000
18. $146,400
19. $136,800
20. $127,200
21. $117,600
22. $108,000
23. $100,320
24. $92,640
25. $84,960
26. $77,280
27. $74,400
28. $71,520
29. $68,640
30. $65,760
31. $62,880
32. $60,000
33. $57,120
34. $54,720
35. $52,320
36. $49,920
37. $47,520
38. $45,600
39. $43,680
40. $41,760
41. $39,840
42. $37,920
43. $36,000
44. $34,080
45. $32,160
46. $30,240
47. $28,320
48. $26,784
49. $25,440
50. $24,672
51. $24,096
52. $23,520
53. $23,136
54. $22,752
55. $22,560
56. $22,368
57. $22,176
58. $21,984
59. $21,792
60. $21,600
61. $21,408
62. $21,216
63. $21,024
64. $20,832
65. $20,640
66. $20,448
67. $20,256
68. $20,064
69. $19,872
70. $19,680
