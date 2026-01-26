2026 Farmers Insurance Open Full Field: Brooks Koepka’s Return to the PGA Tour

The California Swing heads to San Diego for picturesque Torrey Pines and all eyes will be on the five-time major champion back from years at LIV Golf.

The PGA Tour’s young 2026 season stays in California for the Farmers Insurance Open, with a headliner who hasn’t played a regular Tour event in more than three years.

Brooks Koepka, 35, announced in December that he would be leaving LIV Golf and three weeks later was back on the PGA Tour via a “Returning Member Program,” allowing the five-time major champion to come back with restrictions.

Among the restrictions are an inability to play signature events unless he qualifies, so non-signatures like the Farmers are on the itinerary. His playing will also not cost a spot to another Tour member; the field this week will be 147 players: the usual 144 plus Koepka, then two more players from the alternate list to fill out threesomes.

Three players from the world top 10 are in the field—California natives Xander Schauffele and J.J. Spaun, plus 2019 champion Justin Rose—and 10 of the top 20 overall. World no. 11 Harris English is back as the returning champion.

The field will play Torrey Pines’s famed South course and easier North course the first two rounds, then after the cut everyone is on the South for the weekend.

For the record, Koepka has four appearances at the Farmers but just one made cut, in his first appearance in 2015. In three starts since, the last being in 2022, he has three missed cuts with just one round under par.

This is also the final year of Farmers Insurance as sponsor of the San Diego event, so expect some discussion this week about the tournament’s future given PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp's desire to create more scarcity and simplicity on the Tour schedule.

2026 Farmers Insurance Open full field

147 players (two alternates added Monday afternoon)

Åberg, Ludvig

Bauchou, Zach

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bhatia, Akshay

Blanchet, Chandler

Bradley, Keegan

Brennan, Michael

Brown, Dan

Byrd, Marcus +

Campos, Rafael

Cantlay, Patrick

Castillo, Ricky

Chatfield, Davis

Clanton, Luke

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Coody, Pierceson

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

Dou, Zecheng

Dumont de Chassart, Adrien

Eckroat, Austin

English, Harris

Ewart, A.J.

Finau, Tony

Fishburn, Patrick

Fisk, Steven

Ford, David

Garnett, Brice

Geddes, Mark #

Gerard, Ryan

Ghim, Doug

Gonzalez, Emilio

Gotterup, Chris

Greyserman, Max

Grillo, Emiliano

Hastings, Justin +

Higgo, Garrick

Highsmith, Joe

Hirata, Kensei

Hisatsune, Ryo

Hodges, Lee

Hoey, Rico

Hoffman, Charley

Hoge, Tom

Højgaard, Nicolai

Højgaard, Rasmus

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Jaeger, Stephan

Kanaya, Takumi

Kang, Jeffrey

Keefer, Johnny

Kim, Michael

Kim, S.H.

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom

Kizzire, Patton

Knapp, Jake

Koepka, Brooks

Kuchar, Matt

Lamprecht, Christo

Lebioda, Hank

Lee, S.T.

Li, Haotong

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McCarty, Matt

McGreevy, Max

McNealy, Maverick

Meissner, Mac

Mitchell, Keith

Moore, Taylor

Mouw, William

Nakajima, Keita

Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus

Noren, Alex

Novak, Andrew

Nyholm, Pontus

Olesen, Thorbjørn

Parry, John

Pavon, Matthieu

Pendrith, Taylor

Penge, Marco

Phillips, Chandler

Potgieter, Aldrich

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reitan, Kristoffer

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Roy, Kevin

Rozo, Marcelo

Saddier, Adrien

Salinda, Isaiah

Sargent, Gordon

Schauffele, Xander

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Scott, Adam

Shipley, Neal

Smalley, Alex

Smith, Jordan

Smotherman, Austin

Snedeker, Brandt +

Spaun, J.J.

Stevens, Sam

Streelman, Kevin

Svensson, Adam

Svensson, Jesper

Theegala, Sahith

Thompson, Davis

Thorbjornsen, Michael

Tosti, Alejandro

Valimaki, Sami

van Rooyen, Erik

VanDerLaan, John

Vegas, Jhonattan

Ventura, Kris

Vilips, Karl

Villegas, Camilo +

Walker, Danny

Wallace, Matt

Whaley, Vince

Wise, Aaron

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Dylan

Yellamaraju, Sudarshan

Young, Cameron

Yu, Kevin

Zalatoris, Will



+ - Sponsor exemption

# - Section champion

More Golf from Sports Illustrated