2026 Farmers Insurance Open Full Field: Brooks Koepka’s Return to the PGA Tour
The California Swing heads to San Diego for picturesque Torrey Pines and all eyes will be on the five-time major champion back from years at LIV Golf.
The PGA Tour’s young 2026 season stays in California for the Farmers Insurance Open, with a headliner who hasn’t played a regular Tour event in more than three years.
Brooks Koepka, 35, announced in December that he would be leaving LIV Golf and three weeks later was back on the PGA Tour via a “Returning Member Program,” allowing the five-time major champion to come back with restrictions.
Among the restrictions are an inability to play signature events unless he qualifies, so non-signatures like the Farmers are on the itinerary. His playing will also not cost a spot to another Tour member; the field this week will be 147 players: the usual 144 plus Koepka, then two more players from the alternate list to fill out threesomes.
Three players from the world top 10 are in the field—California natives Xander Schauffele and J.J. Spaun, plus 2019 champion Justin Rose—and 10 of the top 20 overall. World no. 11 Harris English is back as the returning champion.
The field will play Torrey Pines’s famed South course and easier North course the first two rounds, then after the cut everyone is on the South for the weekend.
For the record, Koepka has four appearances at the Farmers but just one made cut, in his first appearance in 2015. In three starts since, the last being in 2022, he has three missed cuts with just one round under par.
This is also the final year of Farmers Insurance as sponsor of the San Diego event, so expect some discussion this week about the tournament’s future given PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp's desire to create more scarcity and simplicity on the Tour schedule.
2026 Farmers Insurance Open full field
147 players (two alternates added Monday afternoon)
Åberg, Ludvig
Bauchou, Zach
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Bhatia, Akshay
Blanchet, Chandler
Bradley, Keegan
Brennan, Michael
Brown, Dan
Byrd, Marcus +
Campos, Rafael
Cantlay, Patrick
Castillo, Ricky
Chatfield, Davis
Clanton, Luke
Clark, Wyndham
Cole, Eric
Coody, Pierceson
Davis, Cam
Day, Jason
Dou, Zecheng
Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
Eckroat, Austin
English, Harris
Ewart, A.J.
Finau, Tony
Fishburn, Patrick
Fisk, Steven
Ford, David
Garnett, Brice
Geddes, Mark #
Gerard, Ryan
Ghim, Doug
Gonzalez, Emilio
Gotterup, Chris
Greyserman, Max
Grillo, Emiliano
Hastings, Justin +
Higgo, Garrick
Highsmith, Joe
Hirata, Kensei
Hisatsune, Ryo
Hodges, Lee
Hoey, Rico
Hoffman, Charley
Hoge, Tom
Højgaard, Nicolai
Højgaard, Rasmus
Homa, Max
Horschel, Billy
Hossler, Beau
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Jaeger, Stephan
Kanaya, Takumi
Kang, Jeffrey
Keefer, Johnny
Kim, Michael
Kim, S.H.
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Tom
Kizzire, Patton
Knapp, Jake
Koepka, Brooks
Kuchar, Matt
Lamprecht, Christo
Lebioda, Hank
Lee, S.T.
Li, Haotong
Lipsky, David
List, Luke
Lower, Justin
Malnati, Peter
Matsuyama, Hideki
McCarthy, Denny
McCarty, Matt
McGreevy, Max
McNealy, Maverick
Meissner, Mac
Mitchell, Keith
Moore, Taylor
Mouw, William
Nakajima, Keita
Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
Noren, Alex
Novak, Andrew
Nyholm, Pontus
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Parry, John
Pavon, Matthieu
Pendrith, Taylor
Penge, Marco
Phillips, Chandler
Potgieter, Aldrich
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Rai, Aaron
Ramey, Chad
Reitan, Kristoffer
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Rose, Justin
Roy, Kevin
Rozo, Marcelo
Saddier, Adrien
Salinda, Isaiah
Sargent, Gordon
Schauffele, Xander
Schenk, Adam
Schmid, Matti
Scott, Adam
Shipley, Neal
Smalley, Alex
Smith, Jordan
Smotherman, Austin
Snedeker, Brandt +
Spaun, J.J.
Stevens, Sam
Streelman, Kevin
Svensson, Adam
Svensson, Jesper
Theegala, Sahith
Thompson, Davis
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Tosti, Alejandro
Valimaki, Sami
van Rooyen, Erik
VanDerLaan, John
Vegas, Jhonattan
Ventura, Kris
Vilips, Karl
Villegas, Camilo +
Walker, Danny
Wallace, Matt
Whaley, Vince
Wise, Aaron
Woodland, Gary
Wu, Dylan
Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
Young, Cameron
Yu, Kevin
Zalatoris, Will
+ - Sponsor exemption
# - Section champion
